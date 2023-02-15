Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pandora and Marvel have teamed up yet again, proving people just can’t get enough of the shrunken superhero jewellery. This time, we’re heading out into space, as it’s the Guardians of the Galaxy characters that have been turned into keepsake pieces.

First launching around this time last year, the original Pandora x Marvel collection may have caught us by surprise, as the Avengers range really wasn’t on anyone’s radar. Since then, we’ve seen Spider-Man turned into tiny charms, bracelets and rings, and now it’s the turn of Groot, Rocket, Star-Lord and Gamora.

Launching online and in-store on 16 February, the collection is sure to cause a commotion amongst Guardians of the Galaxy fans, and we’re dubbing the Baby Groot charm a bestseller already.

To celebrate, Pandora has brought back its digital mini-game, which has been given a Guardians twist, sending fans on their very own mission to collect new charms and unite the collection of characters together.

We’ve rounded up our favourite picks from this exciting new collection, and make sure you keep an eye out for the secret engraving of each character’s signature phrase across certain pieces.

Pandora moments Marvel logo clasp snake chain bracelet: £70, Pandora.net

(The Independent)

Almost everyone owns a Pandora charm bracelet by now. But if you’re still yet to get one – or would rather all your Marvel charms sit separately from your other styles – this latest addition is sure to work wonders. Looking incredibly similar to the original snake bracelet we all know and love, subtle Marvel branding marks the clasp, giving just a slight nod to the superhero franchise.

Available from 16 February

Dancing Baby Groot charm: £45, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

Baby Groot has built up a rather solid fan base, with countless people falling in love with the tiny wooden creature, so we’re predicting this cute charm will be a bestseller. Hand-finished in sterling silver with man-made crystal eyes, it’s certainly a step up from wood.

Available from 16 February

(Pandora)

Star-Lord is at the centre of the Guardians cinematic enterprise, and it’s certainly looking like this charm may be the star of the collection. In a dangle format, it’s a little bit larger than the standard charm size, and painted enamel and man-made crystals make it stand out from the crowd.

Available from 16 February

Rocket raccoon charm: £55, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

Rocket is full of sass in the films, and he’s now available in pocket-sized proportions. Holding on to the famous laser cannon, the sterling silver creature is incredibly cute, and his little yellow enamel-painted shorts only make him more adorable.

Available from 16 February

Baby Groot leaf ring: £55, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

The majority of the new collection focuses on charms, so this ring really is special. With a leaf detailed design, the character’s face sits front and centre, while his famous catchphrase “I am Groot” is engraved on the inside.

Available from 16 February

Rocket raccoon and Groot emblem charm: £45, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

If buying a charm from this collection for your friend, this is the one we’d recommend, after all, can you name a better duo? Rocket raccoon and Baby Groot have been cleverly cut out of the shield-shaped charm to truly capture their friendship.

Available from 16 February

Guardians of the Galaxy cassette tape dangle charm: £55, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

Only true fans will recognise this cassette charm, and it may be our favourite find in the collection. While it may not play the Seventies soundtrack, it does come close to the real deal with authentic engravings and red-painted enamel.

Available from 16 February

