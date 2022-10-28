The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Pandora’s new Marvel collection pays homage to Spider-Man with charms and more
The seven new releases include four charms, a clasp bangle, earrings and a pendant
Jewellery brand Pandora has paid homage to Spider-Man with the launch of a new Marvel collection.
Designed by Pandora’s creative directors, Francesco Terzo and Filippo Ficarelli, the duo was inspired by the universe of hip-hop and youth culture, combined with the art of old-school comics.
Featuring four charms, a bangle, a pair of earrings and a pendant, we think they would make a great Christmas present for the Spider-Man enthusiast in your life.
They feature Spider-Man’s instantly recognisable red suit, spider web, and his famous upside-down pose, mimicing the much-loved character as he swings through New York’s towering skyscrapers.
It’s not the first time Pandora has teamed up with Disney’s Marvel franchise. In February this year, it released a limited edition capsule collection, which included collectable charms, promise rings and lab-created diamonds.
The range celebrates iconic characters in the Marvel universe, from Thor and Captain America to The Avengers Infinity Gauntlet and Black Widow.
This newest launch, however, is specifically for Spider-Man fans. Perfect for collecting your web of charms, we’ve got all the details on the latest Pandora Marvel collection.
Marvel hanging Spider-Man dangle charm: £55, Pandora.net
This Marvel Spider-Man dangle charm is crafterd from sterling silver and red enamel detailing, to bring the web-slinging character to life. It’s engraved too, with “friendly neighbourhood” and “Spider-Man”. Like all Pandora’s charms, it can be added to a classic charm bracelet, earrings and charm holders, so you can customise your jewellery collection however you like.
Marvel Spider-Man soaring city charm: £45, Pandora.net
The second charm in the new collection shows off Spider-Man’s skills, as he releases his web to help him ‘fly’ through the city. While the charm is only small, it’s packed with intricate details, including the city skyline encapsulated in a web. Spider-Man can also be found in his red suit. It’s a subtler nod to the Marvel character we all love.
Marvel Spider-Man camera selfie charm: £55, Pandora.net
For Spider-Man fans, this sterling silver selfie charm is the most minimal design of the collection and ideal if you’re looking for something more discreet to pay homage to your favourite Marvel character. Spider-Man also features on the camera display, deisgned to look like he’s just taken a selfie. The camera lens is also made from a bezel-set round brilliant-cut cubic zirconia.
Marvel Spider-Man mask charm: £35, Pandora.net
This sterling silver piece is at the lower end of the collection’s price range, so if you’re shopping on a budget but still want a piece of the Pandora Marvel action, you’re in luck. The front of the charm spells out the quote “With great power comes great responsibility”, and the web detailing on the back is a dazzling final touch.
Pandora Moments Marvel Spider-Man mask clasp bangle: £80, Pandora.net
If you’re new to Pandora and this collection has piqued your interest, this bangle is the perfect place to start. Its heart clasp is designed with a close-up of Spider-Man’s mask and the bangle itself is engaved with the quote “With great power comes great responsibility”. You can then add up to 18 charms to customise it into a completly unique piece of jewellery.
Marvel Spider-Man mask pavé stud earrings: £55, Pandora.net
We love these stud earrings made from sterling silver and set with round brilliant-cut cubic zirconia, which give them their shine. The black enamel is designed to capture Spider-Man’s eyes too. This is a perfect option if you love a bit of sparkle in your everyday jewellery pieces.
Marvel Spider-Man pavé pendant: £70, Pandora.net
This playful pendant is ideal if necklaces are your jewellery of choice. Spider-Man’s suit is decked out in sparkling round brilliant-cut cubic zirconia, while his eyes are made from pear-shaped bezel-set cubic zirconia. Terzo and Ficarelli designed it with the image of Spider-Man sweeping through the city, and we think they’ve done a fantastic jobe.
