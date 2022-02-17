In one of the most surprising collabs of all time, Pandora has teamed up with none other than Disney’s Marvel for a limited-edition capsule collection. While we’re fans of both the jewellery brand known for collectable charms, promise rings and lab-created diamonds, and the action-packed superhero movie franchise, we certainly never would have put the two of them together.

Luckily, we aren’t part of either of their creative teams, because this collection works. Just like sweet and salted popcorn, a fruit and nut dairy milk, or the Gucci X Balenciaga Hacker collection, sometimes it’s the random merges that work out the best.

And for any Marvel fans out there, we think you’ll be quite impressed.

Sticking with what Pandora does best, all of our favourite Marvel characters from Iron Man and Hulk, to Black Widow and Black Panther have been transformed and miniaturised into charms. For those after a more subtle nod to the superhero theme, you can now get your hands on your very own infinity stones too.

We’ve rounded up our favourite picks from this exciting collection below, and make sure you keep an eye out for the secret engraving of each character’s signature phrase across each piece.

Infinity stone ring Possibly the most subtle nod to the Marvel universe, this infinity stone ring stack is great for fans, gold jewellery wearers, and quite frankly anyone who likes the look of the ring alike. Plus, the six infinity stone names – , space, reality, power, mind, time and soul – are inscribed on the inside. Just make sure all of this power doesn’t go to your head, or Thanos doesn’t come chasing after you. Buy now £ 80 , Pandora.net {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Iron man character Tony Stark has never looked so cute. Miniaturised in 14k gold-plated metal with metallic red enamel finishings, Iron Man is a real attention grabber. Working closely with the Marvel artists on iconic poses, textures and colours for a realistic depiction of each character, we think Pandora nailed this one. We love this 3,000. Buy now £ 60 , Pandora.net {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Avengers logo clasp snake chain bracelet Of course, as with any Pandora charms, they need a bracelet to sit on, and this Avengers sterling silver snake chain bracelet does just the trick. Similar to the charm bracelet millions of Pandora fans already own, this version comes with the Avengers “A” logo that we’ve seen on Stark tower throughout the MCU. While we may not be getting a super-suit or Captain America’s shield anytime soon, this definitely works as initiation into the club in our books. Buy now £ 70 , Pandora.net {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Pandora moments charm keyring For any non-jewellery wearers gutted to miss out, you’ve not been forgotten. The beauty of Pandora charms is they can be threaded onto a whole host of chains, bangles, and in this case, a keyring. Once you’ve chosen your favourite charms whether that be Captain Americas shield (£45, Pandora.net), a miniature Black Widow (£45, Pandora.net), or Black Panther (£55, Pandora.net) slot them onto this charming keyring for ultimate key guardianship. Buy now £ 45 , Pandora.net {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Pandora moments sparkling crown o snake chain bracelet For gold jewellery wearers, you may want to take a look at the 14k gold plated snake chain bracelet. Although not exclusively part of the Marvel collection, this bracelet works perfectly with the gold-toned charms just like the infinity shine dangle (£60, Pandora.net) and Thanos’ gauntlet (£70, Pandora.net) pictured here. It’s also finished with Pandora’s signature crown O monogram in cubic zirconia pavéthe – and is it just us, or does it look suspiciously like Captain America’s shield? Buy now £ 150 , Pandora.net {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

