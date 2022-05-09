Everyone knows about Pandora. It is one of the UK’s favourite jewellery retailers after all. But, while we’re usually covering limited edition collections like the fan-favourite Marvel collab or the annual Star Wars day tribute, it’s easy to take the brand’s more classic styles for granted.

Don’t believe us when we say the brand is popular? Just take a quick glance at people’s wrists when in any busy shopping mall, bar or supermarket and you’re sure to see a huge number of people donning some of Pandora’s finest.

With thousands of products to choose from – be that the famous charms and bracelets to princess rings and pendants – it’s fairly obvious why so many people turn to the brand for Mother’s Day gifts, birthday and anniversary presents or even to just treat themselves.

But, where Pandora once shone in the silver jewellery stakes, it’s now going for gold with its latest edit of 14k gold-plated and solid gold jewellery, and we, along with the rest of the gold jewellery fans, are pretty chuffed.

Keep reading below for our top picks from the gold edit from fan-favourites to standout stars.

Pandora moments snake chain bracelet: £150, Pandora.net

Of course, we had to start with the classic charm bracelet. It’s starting to become difficult to find people who don’t already own a Pandora snake chain bracelet, but there are still some out there who haven’t yet taken the plunge. And whether you’ll now be tempted by the 14k gold-plated option, or maybe you fancy adding a gold one alongside the classic silver, it is certainly a nice take on the classic design.

Pandora spiritual dreamcatcher charm: £60, Pandora.net

Once you have the snake chain bracelet, it’s time to adorn it with the famous Pandora charms. Of course, you can mix and match the silver bracelet with gold charms, or vice versa – nobody has time for outdated styling rules anymore – but there is something quite elegant in keeping to the same metal too.

Engraved with the words “follow your dreams”, this 14k gold-plated charm is a mini dreamcatcher replica with dangling feathers and a sweet flower centre.

Pandora polished wishbone ring: £40, Pandora.net

One of the most simplistic designs in the Pandora collection, this wishbone ring is for minimalist jewellery lovers. With a 14k gold finish it’s perfect for wearing alone or stacking with other jewellery in your collection. And with a great range of sizes, it’s easy to find one that fits without the worry of it sliding off.

Pandora rolo chain necklace: £125, Pandora.net

For anyone with a penchant for charms but who doesn’t like the weight around their wrist, Pandora’s necklaces are a great alternative to the charm bracelets for displaying your favourite charms. Of course, this chain can also be worn alone for a more subtle boho-chic vibe too. And it’s adjustable to three different sizes for versatile wear.

Pandora padlock and key dangle charm: £70, Pandora.net

One of the best charms to add to the necklace, should you wish to jazz it up just a little bit, is this padlock and key option. Larger than the traditional charms, this padlock works more like a pendant than a regular charm and could also act as a lovely anniversary gift for anyone giving away the key to their heart to a loved one.

Pandora clear sparkling crown stud earrings: £60, Pandora.net

Stud earrings are a core jewellery necessity for those just starting their collections, and this crown detail option from Pandora could make the perfect present for pre-teens and adults alike. With rose-cut clear cubic zirconia stones in the centre, held by a crown designed claw setting, they’re simple enough for everyday use while adding a dash of interest for special occasions too.

Pandora timeless wish tiara ring: £90, Pandora.net

Known as the princess ring in the silver colourway (£60, Pandora.net) this is yet another one of the brand’s fan favourite pieces. New in the gold colourway, we’re sure it’s going to be just as popular as its sister tones.

