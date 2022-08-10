Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We’re big fans of Pandora, and we know many of you are too. With its coveted charms, buildable bracelets, earrings, necklaces and more, it seems to be a high street go-to for birthday gifts, special occasions and now even engagement rings thanks to the addition of its lab-grown diamonds.

Never one to miss out on an occasion, with Star Wars collections, Marvel memorabilia and the much-celebrated Women’s Euros capsule, we really thought the brand had covered all bases, until we spotted its newest venture.

We didn’t see it coming, but Pandora has just launched its very own pet collection. Taking the term pampered pooch to a whole new level, there are collars for both cats and dogs as well as engravable tags, and all are available to buy online now.

As you may well know, we love our pets here at IndyBest, regularly reviewing cat beds, cooling mats, water fountains and anything else our four-legged friends may need. So, it’s safe to say, we were rather excited about this launch.

If you too spoil your spaniel, baby your berman or mollycoddle your moggie, you may want to take a look at the below, as Pandora jewellery now has a new target market, and it’s an incredibly cute one.

Pandora engravable paw pet collar tag: £25, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

Pet tags are quite the essential item, listing your contact name and number should your furry friend ever get lost. In an adorable pawprint, this polished stainless steel option is quite the fancy choice. And, if you’re struggling with what to add to the other side, a sweet engraving of "The smallest things take up the most room in your heart" has already been added for you. To get your own details added, take it into one of the following stores: Enfield, Birmingham Bullring, Westfield Stratford and Leicester Fosse Park.

Buy now

Pandora pink leather-free fabric pet collar: £70, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

Yes, £70 is a little steep for a pet collar, but they usually do last a lifetime (depending on how naughty your pooch is). Made from plant-based leather and a stainless steel buckle, it’s certainly on the fancier side compared with standard pet shop versions. Available in four sizes to fit both cats and dogs, it also includes a heart-shaped rivet engraved with the message "Best friend forever", and has a split ring to easily slot on one of the tags too.

Buy now

Pandora engravable dog bone pet collar tag: £25, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

Although all of the collection can work for dogs or cats, we’re presuming you’d only give a dog a bone. With both sides free to add your own engraving – again, if taken into one of the selected stores: Enfield, Birmingham Bullring, Westfield Stratford and Leicester Fosse Park – you can add as much info onto here as 22mm will allow. Also made from polished stainless steel, it’s likely to last a lifetime.

Buy now

Pandora pet collar and engravable paw pet collar tag set: £95, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

Sometimes it’s easier to buy things in bundles, and although this one doesn’t offer any sort of saving compared to buying them separately, it may make things just that little bit easier or work as a ‘purrfect’ present (too much?). Including a black version of the plant-based leather collar and a heart-shaped stainless steel tag, it’s certainly sweet and can be personalised with an engraving.

Buy now

