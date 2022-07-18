Celebrate the Women’s Euros 2022 with these Pandora pieces

The Women’s Euros 2022 is in full swing, and with the quarter-finals just days away, it’s all to play for. And we’re certainly not the only ones excited as UEFA has just announced this year’s finals has seen the highest attendance for a Women’s Euro than ever before, racking up a huge 248,075 attendees at the halfway point of the tournament.

As the official jewellery sponsor, Pandora has teamed up with England players Nikita Parris and Rachel Daly to encourage young women to aim for their goals, using football as just one example of how increased representation can help remove bias and boundaries.

“That’s the challenge off the pitch for me, to help make sure that they do feel that there’s a pathway and they have an opportunity to have those role models to be able to look up to and to aspire to feel like they’re walking in the same footsteps”, shared Parris, speaking on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast.

And it’s not just the younger generation benefitting from female-led sports. Recent findings from Visa’s Women thriving on and off the pitch report found almost three-quarters (73 per cent) of women who participate in team sports say it has had a positive impact on their business. A hugely notable takeaway for anyone wondering whether to take up the game.

But, back to the jewellery brand, and it’s not just campaigning going on – there’s also a football-inspired collection now available to buy with a range of football-inspired charms, bracelets and key rings out too, so you can show your support in style. Keep reading below for our best picks.

Read more:

Pandora sports star bracelet gift set: £130, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

While it’s great fun picking individual charms to go with your snake chain bracelet (£55, Pandora.net) Pandora’s gift sets are a easy option to hit the ground running with a ready made curated set of charms – which, of course, you can always add to.

This classic silver bracelet comes with the sparkling asymmetric star charm paved with cubic zirconia (£45, Pandora.net) and the football-fitting sneaker shoe dangle charm featuring the classic Pandora logo (£30, Pandora.net). Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a football-lovers birthday, it’s hard to go wrong.

Buy now

England love heart charm: £35, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

To really show your patriotism, or cheer the home squad on all the way, the love England charm is hard to beat. There are also options for Wales, Scotland and Ireland too, so the whole of the UK can get involved in supporting their side – the only change is the colour of the heart.

Made from sterling silver, you can trust it to be the same great quality Pandora prides itself on and the red enamel heart gives it just that subtle pop of colour not usually spotted amongst the collection. Go ahead, wear your heart on your wrist.

Buy now

Regal lion charm: £45, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

For anyone looking to be patriotic but in a more subtle way, the iconic English lion head may be the answer. Inspired by the symbol of majesty and courage, the king of the jungle has been given a very regal update with a five point crown. And, at the centre of every point, a cubic zirconia adds just a touch of glam. Add to the bracelet or key ring to elevate the gift sets to cheer on our home team.

Buy now

Football key ring gift set: £90, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

A fail-safe option for any football fans, this key ring is sure to see you through every game, tournament or final for years to come – and hopefully can work as a lucky charm too. Another gift set, it includes the classic Pandora moments key ring made from sterling silver (£45, Pandora.net) and the sparkling football charm (£45, Pandora.net), more on that below. You can also add two more charms to really personalise the design.

Buy now

Sparkling football charm: £45, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

While the other charms can really be applied to any British team sport, or even just for a hardcore touch of patrioticism, this one is all about football. The classic ball has been miniturised into an adorable charm-size without losing any of the classic detailing. Multiple sterling silver pentagons form the ball shape, with cubic zirconia paving create the recognisable black and white pattern.

Buy now

July birthstone eternity circle charm: £35, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

If your birthday, or your lucky gift recipients birthday, falls in July then this one is a double scorer, as the red July birthstone works perfectly with the England colours. Or, if you’re a die-hard football fan and want to really remember the Euros, falling in July it’s also a great memento of the occasion. Man-made, the crystal brightens up its sterling silver surroundings, while the wraparound holder symbolises eternity.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on jewellery and other fashion accessories offers, try the links below:

Looking for some ring inspo? We’ve found some great emerald options similar to J Lo’s