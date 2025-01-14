Kate Middleton just wore this affordable pair of earrings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales’s style is always on point – and often surprisingly affordable. Visiting the Royal Marsden Hospital on Tuesday to show her support for patients after her own cancer treatment at the hospital, she styled a £60 cashmere turtleneck with an Edeline Lee midi skirt.

When it came to accessorising, she returned to her favourite purse-friendly jewellery brand: Missoma. A brand lauded by A-listers (not just Kate, but also Bella Hadid and Florence Pugh), it’s much-loved for its affordable fine jewellery and timeless take on trends.

As well as selling cult everyday staples (think those chubby hoops that regularly sell out), the brand often launches capsule collections with the likes of designer Harris Reed and influencer Lucy Williams.

Kate’s latest pair of earrings hail from the latter capsule. Characterised by their mixed-metal design and entwine hoop silhouette, they cost less than £100.

Here’s where to shop the everyday hoops – plus more statement Missoma earrings that have the Kate-seal-of-approval.

Missoma x Lucy Williams entwine small hoop earrings: £89, Missoma.com

open image in gallery ( Missoma )

Hoops are one of the most classic pairs of earrings you can own. A twist on the timeless style, the pair Kate wore features a small silhouette and striking crossover design.

Crafted from mixed metals (18-carat gold and recycled sterling silver), they’re a standout piece on their own but equally versatile for stacking with either gold or silver earring pieces.

Missoma mini pyramid charm hoop earrings: £89, Missoma.com

open image in gallery ( Missoma )

It’s not just the above that Kate has worn, she’s regularly been spotted in this pair of delicate pyramid charm hoops. The simple gold hoop design is elevated by an eye-catching pink stone, which awards the piece a natural and unique feel. Delicate and dainty, the earrings offer something a little different to your average pair of hoops. Whether layered with huggies or worn alone, the arresting pair will take you from day to night.

Missoma zenyu chandelier hoop earrings: £139, Missoma.com

open image in gallery ( Missoma )

Kate plumped for this statement pair of drop earrings from Missoma for a Royal Variety Performance in 2022, matching them with a shimmering green Jenny Packham gown. The unique style is characterised by bobble-trimmed, removable charms suspended from delicate hoops.

