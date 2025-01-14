Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales made a surprise return to the Royal Marsden Hospital to personally thank staff who looked after her during her cancer treatment on Tuesday.

Kate spoke to workers and patients at the London hospital in an important moment in her “personal journey” four months after confirming she was cancer-free.

The solo engagement also marked the first time Royal Marsden had been named as the hospital the princess underwent preventative chemotherapy 10 months ago.

The cancer was discovered after abdominal surgery at the London Clinic in January last year.

Arriving at the front entrance, Kate, who wore a long dark brown tartan coat, told reporters: “I was just saying, coming in the front entrance here, having made so many quiet, private visits, actually it’s quite nice.””

open image in gallery Kate spent around an hour speaking to patients at the Royal Marsden Hospital ( Getty Images )

Inside the hospital, she spent an hour speaking to staff and patients.

One woman told the princess as she sat with patients and their families on the ward: “I think you’ve managed the children amazingly well.” Kate replied: “Oh that’s kind.”

The official engagement, Kate’s first of 2025, coincided with the announcement that the princess has become joint royal patron of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, joining the Prince of Wales in the role.

The patronage was once held by Diana, Princess of Wales.

open image in gallery Kensington Palace said Kate wanted to ‘show her gratitude to the incredible team’ ( Getty Images )

“The princess wanted to make the journey to both show her gratitude to the incredible team, but also highlight the world leading care and treatment the Marsden provides,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson said.

In her new role as patron, the princess was said to be looking forward to supporting the Marsden’s work in advancing cancer research, treatment and care as well as learning more about how it can benefit patients in the future.

Last week, the Prince of Wales paid tribute to Kate, who recently turned 43, calling her the “most incredible wife and mother”. He added “the strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable”.

open image in gallery Kate is greeted by Royal Marsden Trust chief executive Dame Cally Palmer on her visit to the hospital ( Chris Jackson/PA Wire )

The visit to the Marsden hospital comes two days before the first anniversary of Kate’s admittance to hospital for major abdominal surgery on 16 January last year.

She spent nearly two weeks in hospital after the operation, and was recuperating at home when she was told she had cancer and had to begin chemotherapy.

In June, the princess, in a candid written message, revealed she was “making good progress” but had “good days and bad days”, was “not out of the woods yet” and was facing a few more months of treatment.

In September, the princess confirmed she had completed her treatment, but revealed that she, William and their children had faced an “incredibly tough” time.