When it comes to Valentine’s Day gifting, flowers and chocolates can be thoughtful in the moment, but jewellery will stand the test of time.

Whether you’re treating a close friend or a family member, jewellery isn’t just the reserve of a romantic partner. The right piece feels special to receive on the day but is ever-lasting enough to cherish for years to come.

Whomever is deserving of your love this Valentine’s Day, Missoma should be your destination for sparkly gifting. The label counts the likes of Bella Hadid, Margot Robbie and Kate Middleton among its fans, with its designs putting a playful spin on classic jewellery.

Its viral chubby gold hoops (£115, Missoma.com) have risen to cult status while its initial molten gold necklace (£145, Missoma.com) is a failsafe for year-round gifting. But Valentine’s Day requires something extra special. Enter Missoma’s new puffy heart collection.

The range showcases what Missoma does best: trendy pieces with a timeless feel. Standout pieces include the “message in a bottle” pendant (the charm can be opened up to reveal a personalised message), a pearl and gemstone bracelet and oversized heart stud earring, with the line starting from £85.

But that’s not all. To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Missoma has teamed up with the beloved London bakery Buns At Home to give the first 10 customers in their new Marylebone flagship store on the big day a complimentary piece from the puffy hearts collection, plus free buns. Then, on Saturday 15 February, customers can enjoy a complimentary “puffy heart” bun with every purchase of a piece from Missoma’s Valentine’s Day collection. That’s your weekend plan sorted.

Whether you’re shopping for a loved one or are after some inspiration on what to buy in-store over the Valentine’s weekend, I’ve selected my favourite pieces from the Missoma puffy hearts collection below.

Missoma message in a bottle molten pendant necklace: £179, Missoma.com

open image in gallery

If you’re looking to gift something personalised this Valentine’s Day, but don’t want to go down the predictable initial route, try this pendant from Missoma. The unique necklace features a delicate chain with an open pendant. The charm is designed like a bottle, which can be unscrewed at the top to reveal a scroll of parchment paper with a message. Stylish yet thoughtful, it’s a real statement piece.

Missoma puffy heart stud earrings: £125, Missoma.com

open image in gallery

The sculptural “puffy” heart design of these stud earrings is seen throughout Missoma’s Valentine’s Day collection. Characterised by their chunky silhouette, they rival the label’s viral chubby hoops for impact. Thanks to the heart silhouette, the earrings are perfect for Valentine’s Day, while the statement design and swirl detailing ensures their year-round wearability. The earrings are also available in a mini size (£95, Missoma.com) and oversized design (£185, Missoma.com), as well as in silver plated.

Missoma puffy heart pendant necklace: £145, Missoma.com

open image in gallery

Complementing the romantic earrings above, Missoma’s puffy heart pendant necklace features the same sculptural heart design. Crafted from brass with 18 carat recycled gold plating, the style is complete with a delicate gold chain. Whether layered with other necklaces or chokers or worn alone, the piece will be a pillar of your own or another’s jewellery collection.

Missoma rouje Frankie heart gemstone velvet necklace: £149, Missoma.com

open image in gallery

An edgy choice for Valentine’s Day gifting, the label’s love heart necklace is in collaboration with French It-girl fashion label Rouje. The vintage-inspired necklace features a molten heart shaped pendant, complete with three central juicy quartz gemstones. Adding a luxurious touch, the style features a velvet necklace that can be worn as a choker or long.

