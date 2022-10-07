Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether it’s a sunshine-yellow dress, a Rixo polka dot piece or a radiant red coat, Kate Middleton’s style is always on-point – and often surprisingly affordable. Case in point: her favourite pair of Missoma earrings.

During a visit to Ireland on Thursday, the Princess of Wales accessorised her Wisley London blue pussy bow blouse and LK Bennett black trousers with a pair of mini earrings from the cult brand.

Owing to the “Kate-effect”, both the shirt and trousers have now sold out – but the hoops are still in stock, and better still, under £100.

Famed for its mid-range, well-crafted and trend-led pieces that stand the test of time, Missoma is a firm favourite among A-listers, royals and jewellery magpies alike. Since plucking out its Zenyu chandelier hoop earrings (£139, Missoma.com) for an appearance in 2019, Kate has regularly plumped for the label.

Her latest pair elevate the classic gold hoop style with a gemstone charm – and it’s not the first time the Princess of Wales has opted for the elegant earrings, having worn them more than 10 times before, including during her Cbeebies bedtime story.

Having got the royal seal of approval, here’s how to buy a pair for yourself, as well as some more of our favourite Missoma pieces.

Missoma mini pyramid charm hoop earrings: £89, Missoma.com

Crafted from sterling silver with 18 carat gold vermeil plating, Missoma’s mini hoops are elevated by the rhodochrosite stone set in a gold plated frame. The irregularly shaped gemstone awards the piece a natural and unique feel. Delicate and dainty, the earrings offer something a little different to your average pair of hoops. Whether layered with huggies or worn alone, the arresting pair will take you from day-to-night.

Missoma mini chubby hoop earrings: £89, Missoma.com

Taking the top spot in our round-up of gold hoop earrings, Missoma’s mini chubby earrings are a cult favourite for good reason. “As the name suggests, the pair boast a chunky, rounded design and come in both medium and mini sizes. We prefer the smaller size which only serves to enhance the “chubby” feel, while the 18 carat gold plating awards the pair arresting shine,” they said. Praising the “subtle dose of gold”, they dubbed the pair an everyday staple.

Missoma molten engravable signet ring: £79, Missoma.com

Missoma also secured the best buy in our round-up of rings under £100. “Whether stacked for a bold look or worn individually for a dose of gold, a signet ring is a versatile choice,” our writer said. Boasting an arresting 18 carat gold plated shine, you can also engrave the ring for free and there’s a choice of eight sizes to ensure you find the right fit.

Missoma knot lacquered jewellery box: £175, Missoma.com

If you’re looking for a practical and chic home for your jewelry, Missoma has the solution. Our writer was nothing short of praise for the brand’s knot jewellery box in our guide, lauding it as a “beautifully sleek” box. “Everything from the liquid-like gloss to the buttery velvet lining, magnetic closure points and its overall quality, means we wouldn’t hesitate to display it with pride of place as an ornamental piece,” they added.

