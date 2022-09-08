Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge dropped off their brood – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – at their new school, Lambrook School on Wednesday 7 September. The entire “gang” – as Prince William called them – looked in good spirits as they walked hand in hand to meet the head teacher.

The children were dressed in their uniforms, but it’s of course Kate Middleton’s back-to-school ensemble that caught our attention. For the occasion, the duchess opted for a dress from one of her favourite fashion brands: Rixo.

In a similar style to the pink dress she was spotted in during a royal visit to the Bahamas, Kate’s school drop off ensemble has a more autumnal feel with its brown polka dot print. Colou aside, it’s clear that she’s a fan of the Rixo Izzy dress silhouette.

The duchess kept her accessories to a minimum, styling with her signature pearl drop earrings and a pair of brown suede pumps. As for her hair, she debuted a slightly different style for the new season – cheek-sweeping bangs and some more layers.

If you’re coveting Kate’s polka dot dress, it’s unfortunately sold out. But all is not lost as it is available to rent at Hurr, a wardrobe rental service, and there are similar styles to buy. Naturally, here you’ll find the best options for recreating her look.

Rixo Izzy dress: From £43, Hurrcollective.com

(Rixo)

Unfortunately, Kate’s copper dot pleated shirt dress (£245, Rixo.co.uk) from Rixo is currently sold out (although you can sign up to receive a notification when this item is restocked). But, much like The Vampire’s Wife dress she wore for her portrait with Prince William, you can rent it on wardrobe rental service, Hurr.

The Izzy dress from Rixo is a firm favourite of hers, she wore the bubble gum pink colourway for royal duties in the Bahamas. With a relaxed silhouette, it features a fitted hip pane to give the dress slightly more structure, while the collar makes it slightly smarter. If you’re looking for outfit inspiration for an autumnal wedding or occasion, this is the perfect dress to rent.

Rent now

Lindex long sleeve buttoned midi dress: £39.99, Lindex.com

(Lindex)

Much-like Kate’s Rixo Izzy dress, this high street alternative features a fit and flare silhouette, and a slight puff to the long sleeves. Where it differs from the duchess’s is this one is slightly more informal, making it a great throw-on-and-go piece to have in your wardrobe.

Buy now

Finery Jaela polka dot midi dress: £89, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

For something more fitted, we love this midi dress from Finery. With an A-line silhouette, it’ll work to accentuate your waist, while the addition of the pearl buttons is the perfect nod to Kate’s outfit. A great option if you’re stuck for workwear outfit ideas.

Buy now

Rixo Raeya copper dot: £325, Rixo.co.uk

(Rixo)

OK, we know this isn’t a shirt dress, but this structureless dress is very chic, and it comes in the same colourway as Kate’s Izzy number. It can easily be dressed up – with a pair of coordinating coloured heels – or down, with trainers. It’s a yes from us, and we suspect that the duchess would love it too.

Buy now

River Island brown polka dot midi shirt dress: £42, Riverisland.com

(River Island)

For another gorgeous brown polka dot dress, River Island has come to the rescue. This one is very similar to Kate’s, although it features a V-neck and short sleeves. It’s only available in select sizes at the moment though, so if yours isn’t in stock then maybe one of our other finds is a better choice.

Buy now

