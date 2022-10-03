Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether you’re a jewellery afficionado or prefer a few favourites in your everyday rotation, housing your collection more mindfully can help avoid lost earrings and tangled chains, and will ultimately keep your collection safe, tidy and looking its best.

Picking the best jewellery storage solution for you will largely come down to the kind (and size) of the collection you own. Bear in mind that fine jewellery should really be kept in an enclosed space where it’s protected from direct sunlight, and any dust and moisture in the air, to help it maintain its shine.

Cushioned and soft ring rolls and compartments are non-negotiables when it comes to seperating and protecting rings, earrings and bracelets, while necklace-heavy collections will need lengthy compartments and handy hooks to avoid chains getting tangled.

If you only have a few favourite pieces that you wear on rotation, consider a jewellery stand or tray that you can keep in easy reach and on display on your nightstand or dresser, while travel-sized boxes can help keep jewellery secure while you’re on the go.

Practicality aside, your jewellery storage should be something you’ll actually enjoy looking at everyday – a beautiful piece of design to complement your boudoir and tie in with your personal style.

From antique-inspired designs to quirky boxes brimming with character, we’ve been on the hunt for the beautiful (and functional) boxes, trays and stands to house every kind of collection.

How we tested

With design, material quality, practicality and price being high on our tick list, we put a range of boxes, stands and trays, big and small, to the test. We looked for jewellery boxes with protective linings and well-thought-out compartments that made jewellery easy to organise and quick to access. Jewellery stands and trays needed to be functional as well as offering visual appeal, while travel boxes were given a good shake to assess how well they kept our precious pieces in place.

The best jewellery boxes and organisers for 2022 are: