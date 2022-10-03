Whether you’re a jewellery afficionado or prefer a few favourites in your everyday rotation, housing your collection more mindfully can help avoid lost earrings and tangled chains, and will ultimately keep your collection safe, tidy and looking its best.
Picking the best jewellery storage solution for you will largely come down to the kind (and size) of the collection you own. Bear in mind that fine jewellery should really be kept in an enclosed space where it’s protected from direct sunlight, and any dust and moisture in the air, to help it maintain its shine.
Cushioned and soft ring rolls and compartments are non-negotiables when it comes to seperating and protecting rings, earrings and bracelets, while necklace-heavy collections will need lengthy compartments and handy hooks to avoid chains getting tangled.
If you only have a few favourite pieces that you wear on rotation, consider a jewellery stand or tray that you can keep in easy reach and on display on your nightstand or dresser, while travel-sized boxes can help keep jewellery secure while you’re on the go.
Practicality aside, your jewellery storage should be something you’ll actually enjoy looking at everyday – a beautiful piece of design to complement your boudoir and tie in with your personal style.
From antique-inspired designs to quirky boxes brimming with character, we’ve been on the hunt for the beautiful (and functional) boxes, trays and stands to house every kind of collection.
How we tested
With design, material quality, practicality and price being high on our tick list, we put a range of boxes, stands and trays, big and small, to the test. We looked for jewellery boxes with protective linings and well-thought-out compartments that made jewellery easy to organise and quick to access. Jewellery stands and trays needed to be functional as well as offering visual appeal, while travel boxes were given a good shake to assess how well they kept our precious pieces in place.
Stackers pebble white supersize jewellery box, three drawers
- Best: Overall
- Storage type: Box
- Dimensions: 25cm x 36cm x 20.4cm
Ideal if your jewellery collection is always growing, this gigantic box really is supersized, as the name suggests, and includes three large drawers, with the option to stack more underneath. Made with faux leather that also comes in two additional rose pink and taupe colourways, we found the box elegant and unobtrusive, despite its size.
We loved being able to see the top drawer of our collection through the glass lid, and there’s plenty of room under the bonnet – lined with velvet, the top drawer holds a whopping 14 sections for laying out necklaces and bracelets, as well as a cushioned ring roll for earrings and rings. The bottom drawer is slightly deeper for storing larger pieces such as brooches, watches and statement designs, and we think necklace obsessives will appreciate the added longer compartments here too.
Missoma knot lacquered jewellery box
- Best: For beautiful design
- Type: Box
- Dimensions: 25.5cm x 17.5cm x 11cm
Beautifully sleek in a deep blue glossy finish with a knot-shaped gold handle, this box from celebrity-approved jewellery brand Missoma is a work of art in itself. Everything from the liquid-like gloss to the buttery velvet lining, magnetic closure points and its overall quality, means we wouldn’t hesitate to display it with pride of place as an ornamental piece.
Onto the actual storage space - the wide pouch and six hooks inside the lid lend it well to lightweight necklaces and chains, while the top layer holds three separate compartments for nestling rings, huggies and bracelets. Pull out the top layer - which slides out so smoothly as a testament to the quality – and it reveals two more hidden compartments for chunkier pieces and statement jewellery. This is a stunning safe place for medium-sized jewellery collections.
The White Company leather medium jewellery box
- Best: For mid-sized collections
- Type: Box
- Dimensions: 6.5cm x 25cm x 14cm
One for the minimalists, The White Company is all about timeless and understated style and this simple box is exactly that. Made with white leather and finished off with a sleek, silver-hued handle, this is also the only box we tried with a mirror in the lid and, as someone without a vanity mirror, we found this really helpful.
It’s best for those with a medium-sized collection that’s heavy on the rings, owing to the soft cushioned section stretching across the entire length of the box. There are four little compartments that we found helpful for pairing earrings, and two larger sections for bracelets on either side. There isn’t any room to lay out necklaces though, which means you’ll need to invest in a separate stand, and the lid also tends to fall shut if you’re not holding it open, but we can’t really see how that would be an issue.
Aspinal of London savoy jewellery box
- Best: Luxury jewellery box
- Type: Box
- Dimensions : 8.89cm x 27.94cm x 19.05cm
Glossy and gorgeous in full-grain leather, everything about this jewellery box from Aspinal of London screams luxury, from the plush suede interior to the option of personalising the leather with your initials. The jewel in the crown is the lock and key keeping precious pieces safe – it’s not a failsafe security option for family heirlooms of course, but a nice touch that makes retrieving them feel that bit more special.
Deceptively large compared to the picture too, there’s a ring roll and three more compartments on the top layer, and room for slightly chunkier pieces beneath. Our one qualm was that we’d have liked somewhere to separate necklaces, given the price, but if that’s not a worry for you then this certainly feels like a forever box you’ll really cherish.
Dower and Hall cream zipped cushion jewellery box
- Best: Travel-size box for necklaces
- Storage type : Zip-up box
- Dimensions: 10cm x 10cm x 5.5cm
Created by everyday and fine jewellery brand Dower and Hall, we love the luxury aesthetic of this zip-up miniature box which is made from vegan leather and comes in four dreamy colourways; mocha, latte, rose and cream.
Its size is deceptive – lined with velvety-soft faux suede there are four mini compartments inside for small studs and hoops which surround a small ring roll, while three hooks and a small pouch in the lid will hold your chains in place. Passing the shake and flip test with flying colours too, our chains and rings stayed where they should. Pop this in your bag and you’re ready to go.
Stackers large rose gold 12 hook jewellery stand
- Best: Large jewellery stand
- Type: Stand
- Dimensions: 32.5cm x 21cm x 6.5cm
If your jewellery rotation is heavy on the necklaces then let this 12 – yes, 12 – tiered hook jewellery stand ensure your collection is in order. There are two rows of hooks – one higher and one shorter so you’re covered for different lengths of necklace chains – and a lower rung for hanging clasp bracelets and earrings. But the secret pièce de résistance? Lift the marble effect base to reveal a hidden tray for small and special pieces. These pieces so have to be very flat to fit inside though, but for small studs, thin rings and hoops it’s perfect. True to the Stackers aesthetic we found everything about this dreamy desser addition to be elegant and luxurious, from the rose gold frame to marble effect base.
Doiy green shell jewellery box
- Best: For quirky design
- Type: Small box
- Dimensions : 5cm x 13cm x 13cm
Hailing from design-led homewares brand Doiy, we instantly fell in love with this quirky take on jewellery storage. The forest-green velvet design looks great on display, and while we’re not pretending this is a holdall for your entire collection, it is still perfect for popping everyday rings, hoops and bracelets when going to bed or getting in the shower. With its shell-shaped design offering a soft safe space that’s easily accessible, this is a quirky statement piece with a small footprint – and it would make a nice gift too.
Graham and Green cactus jewellery stand
- Best: For antique-style charm
- Storage type: Jewellery stand
- Dimensions: 24cm x 11cm
Introducing rustic charm to our boudoir, we love the antique aesthetic of this cactus-shaped jewellery stand. Whether it’s for placing on the nightstand, vanity desk or bringing character to your chest of drawers, the iron design with a rustic gold hue works a treat for hanging necklaces, bracelets and earrings while the stand below acts as a tray for smaller pieces. It’s worth noting that it doesn’t feature any cushioned areas for your most prized jewellery, but this is still a stylish hangout for costume jewellery and any pieces you’ll regularly take on and off. For such an elegant and well-made piece, we’re not complaining about the price either. Although it’s currently out of stock, you can sign up to be notified when it’s available again.
Estella Bartlett embroidered bee mini jewellery box
- Best: As a gift
- Type: Zip-up box
- Dimensions: 13cm x 5cm x 8.5cm
If you’re packing chunkier jewellery for the road, consider this lightweight, zip-up box from London-based jewellery brand Estella Bartlett. With a velvet-like material that feels plush and markedly high in quality, the interior splits into two; a larger compartment for bracelets and statement earrings that might not fit in a smaller case, which sits beside a cushioned section for nestling rings and huggies.
After giving the box a firm shake we were pleased to find everything was still where it should be after opening the lid, and that includes our chains which we placed inside the pouch attached to the inside of the lid. If the bumble bee and navy blue hue isn’t your style then there are five other colours and patterns to choose from – though the materials are different to that which we tested. Given its size it could make a sweet gift for the jewellery-obsessed person in your life.
Oliver Bonas gold and glass pyramid blue velvet jewellery holder
- Best: Space saver
- Type: Jewellery stand
- Dimensions: 29.5cm x 12cm x 14.5cm
Detangling necklaces can be such a headache, but with its gold-hued prongs and extra bars below, this striking and cleverly designed pyramid provides plenty of space for hanging necklaces and bracelets to ensure they stay separated. We found the lower bars really useful for hooking through hoops and earrings, which makes this stand quite the multitasker.
If, like our tester, you’re obsessed with rings, you’ll appreciate the large velvet ring roll below – we wish we could get in there ourselves it’s so plush. The footprint may be small but the height makes this a nice jewellery box alternative for smaller collections that need to fit in the most compact of spaces.
Elemental Design sectioned concrete trinket dish
- Best: Jewellery tray
- Type: Tray
- Dimensions: 19.5cm x 10cm
Not dissimilar to a small sculpture or piece of art, we were immediately drawn to this unusual, handmade concrete creation. Veering away from traditional design to something more contemporary, the geometric design is striking and we found the industrial, pared-back look refreshing.
We love that no trays are exactly the same too – owing to the tiny bubbles and marks on the concrete’s surface – while the lack of decoration and colour strongly appealed to the minimalist in us. It goes without saying that the hard concrete surface isn’t ideal for resting your finest jewellery, but it’s a nice spot for costume jewellery or watches before popping in the shower or going to bed, and ideal if you’re after something durable and a litte out of the ordinary.
The verdict: Jewellery boxes and organisers
We can’t recommend Stacker’s supersize jewellery box enough, as not only is it reasonably priced given its size, but practical thanks to the stackable layers allowing room for chunky and delicate pieces. We also love the size and aesthetic of the Stackers rose gold jewellery stand, for those with large collections of necklaces and chains. For a stunning design that doesn’t compromise on compartments, we fell in love with the glossy finish and gold detailing of Missoma’s knot lacquered jewellery box.
