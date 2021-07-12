The only issue with a hefty make-up collection is finding somewhere to store it. While any make-up bag can hold all the basics, anyone with a cosmetics obsession knows the struggles of finding a home for your products that doesn’t feel chaotic.

To declutter your products, the best solution is a make-up organiser. Introducing specific storage for your products will not only leave your space feeling more zen, but also has the power to streamline your entire daily beauty routine.

Of course, some make-up collections require more space than others. To find the best organisers available, we wanted a range of sizes to suit everyone’s needs. While those with overflowing beauty bags may require multiple spacious sections, anyone who just relies on the same set of daily products will benefit from a simplistic design that clears up their dressing table.

Armed with our entire make-up collection, we started our hunt for the best organisational products. More than just bringing order to our beauty routine, we wanted something sleek enough to not just serve as another form of clutter.

The best make-up organisers for 2021 are:

BTFY 5 tier cosmetic organiser Best: Overall Rating:10/10 From the moment we clocked eyes on this make-up organiser, we knew it was a winner. Not only does it have four drawers and a section for lipsticks and brushes at the top, but it was the sleekest option we’d seen. Thankfully it lived up to our high expectations. With so many options, it was easy to find a place for everything within the drawers. As they’re made of acrylic, they wipe clean so never look dirty or smeared. They were also designed with a shot of gold along with the frame, providing that extra touch of luxury. We were especially grateful for the lipstick slots on top, which allowed us to show off our impressive collection. A lot of acrylic products can feel and look cheap or flimsy, but these drawers are sturdy and resilient enough to see you through the years. We also appreciated how they managed to turn such a mundane task (organising bottles and tubs) into something so aesthetically pleasing. Buy now £ 49.99 , Btfy.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Muji three drawers acrylic box Best: Minimalist organiser Rating: 10/10 Make-up organisers don’t get much more minimalist than this. This set of three pull-out drawers is made of acrylic, providing a sleek, versatile feature for any dressing table or bedroom. This was one of the roomiest organisers we tried. Having three drawers made it easy to categorise our products – for example, one drawer for lip products, one for base products and another for anything eye-related. However, if these alone can’t contain your products, the drawers – along with every other entry in Muji’s acrylic storage collection – are stackable, so you can easily add more. They also benefit from all the usual practical positives of acrylic organisers. If like our tester, you tend to be clumsy with your products, these drawers are easy to wipe clean. The transparency also makes it easier to admire and navigate your beauty collection, which is always a bonus. Buy now £ 24.95 , Muji.eu {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Roze London chic portable cabin Best: Luxury organiser Rating: 8/10 We instantly fell in love with this organiser. Combining luxury with practicality, its two drawers are surprisingly roomy. What we really loved was the top compartment, which has a large, transparent flip-up lid. Whether you use that to show off your favourite perfumes or store the products you reach for most, it was a nice aesthetic touch. Our tester easily stashed away all of her favourite products within its three sections. As it’s made from a waterproof plastic, it’s suitable to store in your bathroom without fear of rust or water damage to your cosmetics. We expected the material to feel sturdier – it’s hardly flimsy, and it does make it more lightweight – but this is a small gripe. While it’s also available in white, we prefer the green. Buy now £ 44 , Rozelondon.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The Flat Lay Co. open flat make-up bag Best: For small make-up collections Rating: 8/10 Don’t let the name fool you – this isn’t just a make-up bag, it’s a fully-fledged organisational tool. The Flat Lay Co. specialises in foldout bags which, when laid flat, allow you to easily sort through your products before tying up neatly with a drawstring. First of all, this bag is huge. The outside has two pockets, with the inside featuring a smaller zipped up pouch. Once fully opened, it has a diameter of 52cm. It has eight elastic brush holders, holding not just make-up brushes but any small make-up tools like scissors. Our tester even used these to store her mascara and concealer. This might not offer enough space for anyone with a sizeable collection of products but is more than enough for anyone who just stocks the basics. Buy now £ 19.99 , Theflatlayco.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} BTFY beauty trolley Best: For big make-up collections Rating: 9/10 Every avid make-up collector knows that there comes a day when you realise your beauty bag has spiralled out of control. Trying every new foundation that catches your fancy is fun until you realise you need to find somewhere to store them all. BTFY designed this trolley with this passion for make-up in mind, providing ample space for even the bulkiest products. It folds out to form five different trays, with the bottom tray deep enough to store any extra beauty tools like a hairdryer or straighteners. This structure made it easier for our tester to sift through all of her products. Despite owning a formidable number of foundations and eyeshadows, the storage is vast enough that it actually made her collection look small. While we’d always associated trolley storage with beauty professionals, we loved how it looked as a feature in our own bedroom. The practicality of storing all your products on wheels served as an added bonus. The casing is durable (not to mention incredibly cute) and surprisingly lightweight. Our only critique is that we wished the drawers opened up further to allow for easier rifling through the second level. Buy now £ 67.99 , BTFY.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ikea saxborga Best: For storing the daily essentials Rating: 8/10 Like everything from Ikea, this make-up organiser is all about functionality. Composed of three separate stackable trays and a cork lid, it can be arranged in a variety of ways, depending on your preferences. Each of these sections has its own subsections, giving you space to arrange your products as you wish. These 12 sections aren’t overly big – when all three trays are put together, the most you can fit in the biggest compartment is two or three products – but it supplies enough space for the staples of any routine. Yes, it isn’t the most glamorous organiser in the world. What really helps it stand out is the inclusion of a mirror in the lid. This was really useful when doing our make-up, as you can even use one of the compartments in the main tray to prop it up. This definitely won’t suit anyone who wants to keep a large collection of make-up in one place but is ideal for anyone just wanting a way to organise a small arsenal or just the daily essentials. Buy now £ 15 , Ikea.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Oliver Bonas pink, gold and glass beauty storage organiser Best: Aesthetically-pleasing organiser Rating: 8/10 Any home accessory from Oliver Bonas has the ability to make any room an Instagrammable haven, and this organiser is no exception. Made up of both glass and metal, the pink and gold tray boasts seven different compartments for your make-up. While we used the smaller four for our brushes, mascara and eyeliner, and the larger three for chunkier items like foundation or bronzer, they vary enough in size to allow you to organise pretty much any make-up products. Again, this wasn’t the biggest make-up organiser we tried. Although it has room for all the basics, anyone with an excessive amount of lipsticks or make-up palettes will find themselves looking for more storage options. We mainly appreciated how it’s pretty enough to make even the most haphazard organisation look good. Buy now £ 39.50 , Oliverbonas.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Envie deluxe cosmetic make-up organiser Best: Budget organiser Rating: 8/10 Another clear make-up organiser, this entry from Envie is affordable and offers more subsections than most. The three drawers alone provided enough space for most of our base and eye products, while the smaller slots on top are perfectly sized for lipsticks, nail polishes or brushes. This is the cheapest organiser on this list, but the quality is still solid. We found the drawers tough to wiggle open at times, mainly due to the shape of the handles. However, these gradually became easier to open once repeated use loosened them up a bit. Buy now £ 14.99 , Feelunique.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

