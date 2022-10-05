The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Kate Middleton brings the sunshine in this yellow dress from a high-street brand
The affordable midi is the perfect option for almost every occasion
The Princess of Wales attended Royal Surrey County Hospital in Guildford on a solo visit on Wednesday (5 October).
During her tour of the maternity unit, Kate Middleton learned about the mental-health support provided to pregnant women and new mothers.
For the occasion, she provided the perfect antidote to the gloomy autumnal weather, by wearing a sunny ensemble: a yellow midi from high-street brand Karen Millen.
The bright, pleated dress is perfect for every occasion, making it the ideal dress to have in your wardrobe. The princess kept her accessories to a minimum and (rightly so) let the dress do the talking.
It’s hardly a surprise that we love yet another one of Kate’s outfits, as her ensembles are always on point, and this one is even currently on sale. If you love it as much as we do, here’s a curated edit of the princess’s exact pick, as well as similar options to buy. You’re welcome.
Karen Millen structured crepe forever dress: Was £219, now £175.20, Karenmillen.com
The dress in question. Kate Middleton wore this for her royal visit to the maternity ward today and certainly brought a ray of sunshine to a rather overcast day. With a structured silhouette, the dress features a pleated skirt and exaggerated shoulders. The timeless design means you’ll come back to it again and again for a range of different occasions.
Glassworks mustard silky micro pleat maxi dress: £85, Glassworkslondon.com
While a little less formal than Kate’s dress, we think this design will certainly add some sunshine to your wardrobe. With a high neck and flowy silhouette, it looks like the perfect throw-on-and-go dress.
Karen Millen long-sleeve pleated figure form crepe mini dress: Was £135, now £108, Karenmillen.com
By the brand that designed Kate’s midi comes this mini, which has a form-fitting silhouette and a pleated skirt, much like the dress the princess wore. It’s a great pick should you want something on the shorter side of things.
Asos Design dobby twist front pleated midi dress in yellow: £52, Asos.com
For something a little brighter than Kate’s dress, opt for this one from Asos, which features the pleated design but has the added polka dots, which we think the princess would love.
Chicwish full pleated belted maxi dress: Was £69.90, now £48.90, Chicwish.com
For another long-sleeve design (it is autumn, after all), but this time with a longer skirt, this is the ideal pick. With pleat detailing from the neckline down, and puff sleeves, it’s a lovely dress to wear this season and beyond.
Want more royal fashion inspiration? Kate Middleton returned to royal duties in this radiant red coat
