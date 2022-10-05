Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Princess of Wales attended Royal Surrey County Hospital in Guildford on a solo visit on Wednesday (5 October).

During her tour of the maternity unit, Kate Middleton learned about the mental-health support provided to pregnant women and new mothers.

For the occasion, she provided the perfect antidote to the gloomy autumnal weather, by wearing a sunny ensemble: a yellow midi from high-street brand Karen Millen.

The bright, pleated dress is perfect for every occasion, making it the ideal dress to have in your wardrobe. The princess kept her accessories to a minimum and (rightly so) let the dress do the talking.

It’s hardly a surprise that we love yet another one of Kate’s outfits, as her ensembles are always on point, and this one is even currently on sale. If you love it as much as we do, here’s a curated edit of the princess’s exact pick, as well as similar options to buy. You’re welcome.

Read more:

Karen Millen structured crepe forever dress: Was £219, now £175.20, Karenmillen.com

(Karen Millen)

The dress in question. Kate Middleton wore this for her royal visit to the maternity ward today and certainly brought a ray of sunshine to a rather overcast day. With a structured silhouette, the dress features a pleated skirt and exaggerated shoulders. The timeless design means you’ll come back to it again and again for a range of different occasions.

Buy now

Glassworks mustard silky micro pleat maxi dress: £85, Glassworkslondon.com

(Glassworks London)

While a little less formal than Kate’s dress, we think this design will certainly add some sunshine to your wardrobe. With a high neck and flowy silhouette, it looks like the perfect throw-on-and-go dress.

Buy now

Karen Millen long-sleeve pleated figure form crepe mini dress: Was £135, now £108, Karenmillen.com

(Karen Millen)

By the brand that designed Kate’s midi comes this mini, which has a form-fitting silhouette and a pleated skirt, much like the dress the princess wore. It’s a great pick should you want something on the shorter side of things.

Buy now

Asos Design dobby twist front pleated midi dress in yellow: £52, Asos.com

(Asos)

For something a little brighter than Kate’s dress, opt for this one from Asos, which features the pleated design but has the added polka dots, which we think the princess would love.

Buy now

Chicwish full pleated belted maxi dress: Was £69.90, now £48.90, Chicwish.com

(Chicwish)

For another long-sleeve design (it is autumn, after all), but this time with a longer skirt, this is the ideal pick. With pleat detailing from the neckline down, and puff sleeves, it’s a lovely dress to wear this season and beyond.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest fashion discounts, try the links below:

Want more royal fashion inspiration? Kate Middleton returned to royal duties in this radiant red coat