Kate Middleton’s sell-out pink Rixo dress is back in stock just in time for the second half of summer

The brightly hued shirtdress has been given the royal seal of approval

Daisy Lester
Friday 05 August 2022 11:26
<p>The dress is still available in most sizes between a UK 6 to 24 </p>

The dress is still available in most sizes between a UK 6 to 24

(Getty/The Independent)

Whether it’s a sleek Alexander McQueen white suit, a demure Vampire’s Wife gown or a trend-led polka dot frock, Kate Middleton rarely puts a sartorial foot wrong. And now, her sell-out Rixo shirtdress is back in stock.

Proving to be among the Duchess of Cambridge’s most popular looks to date, back in March she plumped for the pink dress from Rixo during a week-long royal tour of the Bahamas.

Naturally, the Kate-effect meant the piece almost instantly sold out and has remained unavailable ever since. Four months later, it’s back – and just in time for the second half of summer.

Ideal for wedding season, barbeques or even a balmy day in the office, Rixo’s Izzy dress is finished in a swirly pink print with the relaxed-yet-sophisticated silhouette featuring a button-down style, cinched in waist and subtly puffed long sleeves.

Costing £245 and still available in most sizes between a UK6 to UK24, it’s a timeless summer staple that we’re sure won’t stick around again for long. Here’s everything you need to know about the Rixo dress that’s got the royal seal of approval.

Rixo Izzy, pink marble zebra: £245, Rixo.co.uk

(Rixo )

With its bright bubble gum-pink-hued finish, trend-led zebra print design and elegant silhouette, the Rixo dress was an ideal choice for Kate’s royal duties in the balmy Bahamas.

The relaxed throw-on-and-go shirt style boasts a button-down front, pleated midi-length skirt and dropped shoulders that flow down into puffed sleeves with elasticated cuffs. A fitted hip pane gives the dress structure while the long sleeves and smart collar are sophisticated details.

Giving you all the wedding guest-inspo you need, Kate teamed the shirt dress with her go-to Castaner Carina wedged espadrilles, a matching pink clutch and dangly gold earrings.

A shirt dress is one of the most versatile pieces you can own, whether dressed down for the office with a pair of white trainers or styled with a pair of cowboy boots for the transition into autumn and winter – and Rixo’s Izzy nails the style.

Buy now

Searching for where to buy Kate Middleton’s earrings? They’re £18 and still in stock

