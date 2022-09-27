Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In their first visit to the country since assuming the roles of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton and Prince William have spent the day in Wales – marking their return to royal duties following the death of Queen Elizabeth II earlier this month.

Making an appearance in Holyhead, Kate Middleton looked radiant in a single-breasted red coat, a nod to the nation’s emblem, the red dragon, perhaps.

Once again showcasing her sartorial flair, the Princess complemented the bold overcoat with a sleek all-black ensemble consisting of wide-leg trousers, a slim black leather belt and a boat-neck top.

Accessorising her look, she made another nod to Wales by rewearing one of her favourite pairs of £79 gold hoop earrings from Welsh brand Spells of Love.

While Kate is no stranger to the high street, today’s coat hails from one of her long-time favourite labels, LK Bennett, and costs an eye-watering £599. If you’re lusting over the red number but don’t have the royal budget to match, we’ve found the affordable dupes that offer the luxe look for less.

LK Bennett spencer red recycled wool blend snaffle coat: £599, Lkbennett.com

(LK Bennett)

If you’re willing to splurge, LK Bennett’s red coat is sure to be a lifelong investment. Crafted from luxe red recycled wool blend fabric, the single-breasted style is distinguished by gold dome buttons, an oversized collar and front patch pockets finished with gold snaffle detail. The tailored silhouette lends itself to formal occasions, while the radiant red finish will add some intrigue to your ensembles.

Buy now

M&S twill single-breasted relaxed tailored coat: £65, Marksandspencer.com

(Marks & Spencer)

You can save more than £500 by picking up M&S’s alternative to Kate’s red coat. The twill piece is cut into a roomy, relaxed fit with the tailored single-breasted front adding a sophisticated touch. There’s patch pockets and internal pockets for added practicality and it’s fully lined to keep you toasty during the colder months.

Buy now

(& Other Stories)

High-street favourite & Other Stories can always be relied on for tailored pieces with a premium feel. This double-breasted orange-tinged red coat is cut into a long, Eighties-inspired silhouette with duo welt pockets and buttoned cuffs adding detail. A statement shade for your cold-weather wardrobe, team yours with a contrasting black outfit à la Kate.

Buy now

Coast double-breasted collared formal coat: £79.20, Coastfashion.com

(Coast)

Smart and sophisticated, this formal coat features double-breasted buttons, sleek notched lapels and practical pockets that will be perfect for the chilly commute. The tailored shape and longline cut is teamed with the bold red finish that will instantly elevate your winter outfits.

Buy now

Oasis collared top stitch detail coat: £87.20, Oasisfashion.com

(Oasis)

This utilitarian-inspired coat from Oasis offers a more laid-back take on Kate’s look. Distinguished by a long-line length, silhouette-enhancing tie waist and insulating high-neck fastening, the piece is ideal for bundling up this season. Better still, the coat is made from recycled materials.

Buy now

Boden wool blend tailored coat: £240, Boden.co.uk

(Boden)

Hailing from another of Kate’s favourite brands, this wool-blend coat from Boden is finished in a dopamine-inducing strawberry-tart red. Characterised by the same modish long length as Kate’s designer coat, Boden’s offering is tailored for a fitted shape. Fully lined with front welt pockets, a functional cuff placket and button fastening at the front, it’s a functional yet fashionable addition to your wardrobe.

Buy now

