Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Kate Middleton returns to royal duties in a radiant red wool coat – and we’ve found the affordable dupes

The Princess of Wales’s overcoat hails from one of her favourite brands, LK Bennett

Daisy Lester
Tuesday 27 September 2022 16:59
<p>Kate also rewore her pair of gold hoop earrings from Welsh label Spells of Love </p>

Kate also rewore her pair of gold hoop earrings from Welsh label Spells of Love

(PA/The Independent)

In their first visit to the country since assuming the roles of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton and Prince William have spent the day in Wales – marking their return to royal duties following the death of Queen Elizabeth II earlier this month.

Making an appearance in Holyhead, Kate Middleton looked radiant in a single-breasted red coat, a nod to the nation’s emblem, the red dragon, perhaps.

Once again showcasing her sartorial flair, the Princess complemented the bold overcoat with a sleek all-black ensemble consisting of wide-leg trousers, a slim black leather belt and a boat-neck top.

Accessorising her look, she made another nod to Wales by rewearing one of her favourite pairs of £79 gold hoop earrings from Welsh brand Spells of Love.

While Kate is no stranger to the high street, today’s coat hails from one of her long-time favourite labels, LK Bennett, and costs an eye-watering £599. If you’re lusting over the red number but don’t have the royal budget to match, we’ve found the affordable dupes that offer the luxe look for less.

Read more:

LK Bennett spencer red recycled wool blend snaffle coat: £599, Lkbennett.com 

(LK Bennett)

If you’re willing to splurge, LK Bennett’s red coat is sure to be a lifelong investment. Crafted from luxe red recycled wool blend fabric, the single-breasted style is distinguished by gold dome buttons, an oversized collar and front patch pockets finished with gold snaffle detail. The tailored silhouette lends itself to formal occasions, while the radiant red finish will add some intrigue to your ensembles.

Buy now

M&S twill single-breasted relaxed tailored coat: £65, Marksandspencer.com 

(Marks & Spencer)

You can save more than £500 by picking up M&S’s alternative to Kate’s red coat. The twill piece is cut into a roomy, relaxed fit with the tailored single-breasted front adding a sophisticated touch. There’s patch pockets and internal pockets for added practicality and it’s fully lined to keep you toasty during the colder months.

Buy now

& Other Stories: £225, Stories.com

(& Other Stories)

High-street favourite & Other Stories can always be relied on for tailored pieces with a premium feel. This double-breasted orange-tinged red coat is cut into a long, Eighties-inspired silhouette with duo welt pockets and buttoned cuffs adding detail. A statement shade for your cold-weather wardrobe, team yours with a contrasting black outfit à la Kate.

Buy now

Coast double-breasted collared formal coat: £79.20, Coastfashion.com

(Coast)

Smart and sophisticated, this formal coat features double-breasted buttons, sleek notched lapels and practical pockets that will be perfect for the chilly commute. The tailored shape and longline cut is teamed with the bold red finish that will instantly elevate your winter outfits.

Buy now

Oasis collared top stitch detail coat: £87.20, Oasisfashion.com

(Oasis)

This utilitarian-inspired coat from Oasis offers a more laid-back take on Kate’s look. Distinguished by a long-line length, silhouette-enhancing tie waist and insulating high-neck fastening, the piece is ideal for bundling up this season. Better still, the coat is made from recycled materials.

Buy now

Boden wool blend tailored coat: £240, Boden.co.uk 

(Boden)

Hailing from another of Kate’s favourite brands, this wool-blend coat from Boden is finished in a dopamine-inducing strawberry-tart red. Characterised by the same modish long length as Kate’s designer coat, Boden’s offering is tailored for a fitted shape. Fully lined with front welt pockets, a functional cuff placket and button fastening at the front, it’s a functional yet fashionable addition to your wardrobe.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest fashion discounts, try the links below:

Margot Robbie’s three-piece suit hails from the high street – here’s where to buy it

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in