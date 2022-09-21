Jump to content

Margot Robbie’s three-piece suit hails from the high street – and it’s in stock

The jacket, trousers and waistcoat are all from Mango

Lois Borny
Wednesday 21 September 2022 16:58
While slouchy tailoring and oversized blazers have become synonymous with off-duty styling, Margot Robbie has just made the case for going all out in a three-piece suit, and it’s fair to say we need no further convincing.

The actor was spotted sporting the flattering three-piece suit in New York last week, and looked effortlessly chic in matching suit trousers, blazer and waistcoat while channeling office chic with dark-grey tones and a simple, smart silhouette.

While one might expect the ensemble to be on the pricier side, the entire outfit actually hails from Spanish brand Mango, one of our favourite high-street labels, and is therefore much more likely to fall in budget.

The snug-fitting waistcoat costs £49.99, while the blazer will set you back £119 and the trousers £69.99 – but, if you’re not keen on going the whole hog, you might find pairing either the waistcoat (£49.99, Mango.com) or blazer (£119.99, Mango.com) with long-sleeved polos and oversized shirts for the perfect addition to your autumnal rotation.

Whether for your capsule wardrobe or workwear refresh, Robbie’s blazer, trousers and waistcoat from Mango are (suprisingly) still in stock. To find out all you need to know about the power-dressing ensemble, read on.

Recommended

Mango structured wool suit blazer: £119.99, Mango.com

(Mango)

Arguably the pièce de résistance of the three-piece co-ord, Mango’s smart blazer jacket is made with a wool mix, as are the other two pieces in the set. With slight shoulder padding to create structure, the blazer features classic lapels, two-button closing and front pockets, with the dark-grey colourway offering verstatility when it comes to outfit pairings. While you might want to plump for an oversized take, we think Robbie’s true-to-size styling would probably work best with this jacket. The blazer is currently avaialble in sixes XS-XL.

Buy now

Mango check wool-blend suit waistcoat: £49.99, Mango.com

(Mango)

With the unlikely boom in sweater vests of late, we’re all for the recent waistcoat trend. Perfect for preppy layering over the top of tight-fitting polo necks and oversized shirts – or even worn on their own as a statement piece – there’s a lot to like about this fashion-forward silhouette. Turn around and the satin panel across the back also features an adjustable buckle. The waistcoat is currently available in sizes L and LX.

Buy now

Mango wool suit trousers: £69.99, Mango.com

(Mango)

Dressed up with boots or dressed down with chunky trainers, every capsule wardrobe could benefit from one pair of straight-leg trousers. These, which appear fitted at the waist and hips before falling into a flattering straight-leg shape, have small slits at the ankle (for introducing movement), while the button at the front is concealed for a more-streamlined silhouette. These trousers are currently available in sizes 8, 10 and 12.

Buy now

Arket’s viral Breton jumper is back – read our lowdown on the wardrobe staple

