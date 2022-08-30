Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There aren’t many trends from the past few years that have endured like chunky trainers. While tastemakers once favoured Manolo Blahnik pumps or Jimmy Choo slingbacks over sneakers, back in 2015, Balenciaga changed the agenda and made chunky silhouettes hot property.

Owing to their practicality, cushiony comfort and off-duty aesthetic, they’ve dominated the trainer market ever since. With Noughties and Nineties style still reigning supreme, chunky trainers have become even more predominant.

Soon after Balenciaga first worked the chunky, abrasive styles into its collections, Fila’s disrupter II trainer arrived on the scene and became ubiquitous among teenagers around 2017. From Converse’s run stars and Adidas’s ozweegos to New Balance’s retro-inspired 550s, the most coveted shoes of the past few years have been chunky and abrasive.

The in-your-face shoe is often deemed ugly, but that’s the point. Designed to offset more-structured or feminine outfits, a chunky ‘dad’ trainer can elevate your ensemble, not only elongating your legs but also providing a serious statement.

Whether nailing cool-casual attire, dressing down your workwear or contrasting a floaty frock, they’ve become a wardrobe mainstay – dominating the high street and runways, as well as being found in A-listers’ closets. Channeling the Nineties-revival, Dua Lipa most recently donned a statement black pair with a mesh co-ord, while Bella Hadid has plumped for chunky silhouettes with everything from Y2K maxi cargo skirts to blazer dresses.

How we tested

For this edit, we took into account comfort, aesthetic, cost and trends, while making sure to include timeless takes on the chunky trainer. Whether you’re after something colourful and bold, muted and sleek or retro and sporty, there’s a design for everyone.

The best women’s chunky trainers for 2022 are: