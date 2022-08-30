There aren’t many trends from the past few years that have endured like chunky trainers. While tastemakers once favoured Manolo Blahnik pumps or Jimmy Choo slingbacks over sneakers, back in 2015, Balenciaga changed the agenda and made chunky silhouettes hot property.
Owing to their practicality, cushiony comfort and off-duty aesthetic, they’ve dominated the trainer market ever since. With Noughties and Nineties style still reigning supreme, chunky trainers have become even more predominant.
Soon after Balenciaga first worked the chunky, abrasive styles into its collections, Fila’s disrupter II trainer arrived on the scene and became ubiquitous among teenagers around 2017. From Converse’s run stars and Adidas’s ozweegos to New Balance’s retro-inspired 550s, the most coveted shoes of the past few years have been chunky and abrasive.
The in-your-face shoe is often deemed ugly, but that’s the point. Designed to offset more-structured or feminine outfits, a chunky ‘dad’ trainer can elevate your ensemble, not only elongating your legs but also providing a serious statement.
Whether nailing cool-casual attire, dressing down your workwear or contrasting a floaty frock, they’ve become a wardrobe mainstay – dominating the high street and runways, as well as being found in A-listers’ closets. Channeling the Nineties-revival, Dua Lipa most recently donned a statement black pair with a mesh co-ord, while Bella Hadid has plumped for chunky silhouettes with everything from Y2K maxi cargo skirts to blazer dresses.
How we tested
For this edit, we took into account comfort, aesthetic, cost and trends, while making sure to include timeless takes on the chunky trainer. Whether you’re after something colourful and bold, muted and sleek or retro and sporty, there’s a design for everyone.
The best women’s chunky trainers for 2022 are:
- Best overall – Axel Arigato marathon R-trail, cremino/green: £230, Axelarigato.com
- Best suede chunky trainer – Tod’s sneakers 1T in suede and fabric, yellow: £595, Tods.com
- Best sustainable chunky trainer – Veja venturi trainers: £140, Toa.st
- Best designer chunky trainer – Balenciaga triple S sneakers: £725, Farfetch.com
- Best platform chunky trainer – Reebok Cardi B classic leather V2 shoes: £90, Reebok.co.uk
- Best everyday chunky trainer – Nike air force 1 plt.af.orm: £114.95, Nike.com
- Best high-top chunky trainer – Converse Chuck 70 AT-CX: £110, Converse.com
- Best high-street chunky trainer – Topshop crouch chunky lace-up skater trainer in multi: £29.50, Asos.com
- Best Balenciaga dupe – Steve Madden possession trainer, black/bone: £120, Stevemadden.co.uk
- Best ‘dad’ chunky trainer – Adidas astir shoes: £85, Adidas.co.uk
Axel Arigato marathon R-trail, cremino/green
- Best: Overall
- Rating: 9/10
- Sizes: UK 2.5 to 8
- Colourways: 3
- Materials: Leather, nubuck, suede and mesh
Embodying the dad-trainer trend, these chunky kicks are one of the cult brand’s bestsellers for good reason. We were instantly smitten when unpacking them, thanks to the intricate design details – from the embroidered logo tag on the tongue to the transparent micro mesh and green patches with flashes of burgundy set against an off-white upper. Though inspired by Nineties running-trainer silhouettes, the chunky exaggerated sole ensures they’re a pair for the style set.
Supremely comfortable from the offset, the sneakers – though definitely a statement – are likely to go with just about anything in your wardrobe, owing to their neutral colour palette. Crafted from a leather and suede blend, with a mesh lining for breathability, the design is well worth its mid-range price point yet still far cheaper than market leaders such as Balenciaga. As designs go, these are the pair we’ll slip on time and time again for wearability, style and comfort.
Tod’s sneakers 1T in suede and fabric, yellow
- Best: Suede chunky trainer
- Rating: 8/10
- Sizes: UK 2.5 to 8
- Colourways: 4
- Materials: Suede, leather, rubber
This luxury Italian shoewear label never fails to deliver on quality, and this pair of suede chunky trainers are a stellar premium option if you’re looking to splurge. Crafted from smooth suede with a fabric upper and sleek leather inserts, the contrasting materials that go into these trainers creates a statement textured look.
We love the bold yellow hues, matching laces and contrasting burgundy stripes that give your ensemble a splash of on-trend dopamine, while the rubber pebble detailing on the raised track sole awards the pair its contemporary feel. The cushioned insole ensures a snug and comfortable fit and we were surprised how lightweight the pair are. If you’ve got cash to burn and are after long-lasting statement suede trainers, these are hard to fault.
Veja venturi trainers
- Best: Sustainable chunky trainer
- Rating: 9/10
- Sizes: UK 3 to 7
- Colourways: 26
- Materials: Recycled plastic bottles, suede, rice waste, sugar cane, natural latex and organic cotton
In our opinion, these trainers are just as deserving of the coveted status enjoyed by Veja’s court-style V10 sneakers (which have been given the royal seal of approval by Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle).
This subtly chunky design comes in more than 25 colours, meaning you’re bound to find a finish that suits your wardrobe. When we invested two years ago, we were drawn to the muted off-white and navy colour– and have no regrets. The endlessly wearable trainers have a bulky sole that taps into the chunky trend without being too in-your-face. There’s a comfortable insole and a meshed upper that’s breathable and ideal for summer. Best of all, like all of the sustainable brand’s shoes, the entire shoe is made from 100 per cent recycled polyester – making them a trend-led trainer that treads lightly on the planet.
Balenciaga triple S sneakers
- Best: Designer chunky trainer
- Rating: 9/10
- Sizes: UK 7 (you can request to be notified when other sizes are available)
- Colourways: 25
- Materials: Cotton, polyester and rubber
We know what you’re thinking: this is an obscene amount of money to spend on a pair of trainers. And we agree, but in the two years we’ve had them on our feet, it’s safe to say we’ve already got our money’s worth, as these chunky designer shoes go with every outfit. Launched in 2017, these trainers were the catalyst to the now-booming chunky trainer trend and have stayed a firm favourite with fashion heads and celebrities ever since. The wonderfully absurd design injected a freshness into the (frankly drab) white-trainer market, and the style will forever have a place in our heart.
We love the unapologetic heaviness of the shoe (you get used to this after a few wears) and how the defined layers on the rubber sole give the shoe a real sense of flow. Our favourite thing about these trainers is that they are a serious statement yet remain incredibly versatile. We wear them with everything: jeans, dresses, maxi skirts, you name it. They are the most comfortable trainers we’ve ever worn too, and the (verging on grotesque) chunkiness elongates your legs, which is always a bonus. It’s a definite splurge but we have no regrets.
While the colourway we tested is currently only available in a UK size 7 (you can request to be notified when other sizes are available), there are plenty of different colourways to choose from.
Reebok Cardi B classic leather V2 shoes
- Best: Sporty chunky trainer
- Rating: 7/10
- Sizes: UK 2.5 to 8.5
- Colourways: 5
- Materials: Suede, rubber
We love the dopamine-inducing turquoise and teal-hued finish of these leather trainers. The exaggerated sole awards the pair its chunky look, while the silhouette of the upper is reminiscent of classic Reebok sneakers. They felt comfortable and snug to wear, though the noticeably raised sole meant it took a couple of wears to get used to the fit.
The best part of these sneakers is the colour. The blue-and-green-toned shoes are an interesting alternative to your run-of-the-mill white trainers, while still being muted enough to complement most things in your wardrobe. From matching blue denim jeans to floaty midi dresses, they’re perfect for adding intrigue to your ensemble.
Nike air force 1 plt.af.orm
- Best: Everyday chunky trainers
- Rating: 8/10
- Sizes: UK 3 to 9.5
- Colourways: 3
- Materials: Leather, rubber, foam
Having remained mostly unchanged since its basketball court origins in 1982, one of the most enduring styles produced by this brand has now been given a chunky upgrade. Retaining the signatures of the AF-1 franchise – including the padded collar, stitched overlays and low-cut streamlined silhouette – the platform pair features a lifted midsole and soft foam underfoot, to ensure a cushioned fit.
Whether dressing down a blazer co-ord or pairing with laid-back jeans and a tee, these relaxed platform trainers are among the most easy-to-style options you can own.
Converse Chuck 70 AT-CX
- Best: High-top chunky trainer
- Rating: 8/10
- Sizes: UK 2.5 to 12
- Colourways: 3
- Materials: Cotton canvas, synthetic rubber
Propelling the classic style into the chunky age, the enduring shoe brand’s brand-new design has a contemporary and exaggerated look. Coming in a mix of vintage white, egret and black (also available in sandalwood and utility khaki), the kicks have retained the signature breathable cotton canvas upper, star ankle patch, aluminium eyelets and cotton lace-up design.
Setting them apart is the platform chunky foam midsole and platform lugged outsole. The layered traction sole not only offers serious height but awards the sneakers a textured look. Despite leaning toward the heavy side, the sockliner offered a cushioned fit while the hardened toe cap helps ensure durability. Whether poking out of full-length trousers or contrasting a feminine floaty dress, these trainers are just as wearable as their predecessors but with a modern twist.
Topshop crouch chunky lace-up skater trainer
- Best: High-street chunky trainer
- Rating: 7/10
- Sizes: UK 3 to 9
- Colourways: 4
- Materials: Mesh, faux-leather, rubber, polyurethane
For a chunky trainer to take you through the next season, opt for Topshop’s skater sneaker. With a low-cut silhouette, the boxy shoes feature orange-hued inserts that provide a splash of colour. There’s a padded tongue for an extra-snug fit and pull tab for easy entry.
Due to its affordable price tag, the clunky heaviness of this pair wasn’t a surprise and the trainers certainly weren’t the most comfortable during initial wears. Nevertheless, you get what you pay for, and if you’re looking for a casual pair to wear in between outings of your luxe trainers, Topshop’s skater trainers fit the brief.
Steve Madden possession trainer, black/bone
- Best: Balenciaga dupe
- Rating: 8/10
- Sizes: UK 3 to 9
- Colourways: 15
- Materials: Fabric, synthetic
While Steve Madden is perhaps best known for platform stilettos, these chunky trainers give Balenciaga a good run for its money. Fulfilling the brief (and then some), the bulky design has a 7cm layered sole height that’s exaggerated by the black track sole. Available in a choice of 15 finishes, there’s a colour for every taste. Opting for the monochrome finish, we liked the almost cartoony effect of the contrast stitching detail, as well as the mesh panelling.
The matching laces are a nice touch, while pull tabs on the tongue and heel mean the trainers can be slipped on and off easily. Considering the price tag, we expected more comfort that we received initially but, after a few wears, they’ve become one of our favourite easy-to-style kicks.
Adidas astir shoes
- Best: Chunky ‘dad' trainer
- Rating: 8/10
- Sizes: UK 3 to 7.5
- Colourways: 35
- Materials: Mesh, rubber, faux-leather
These Noughties-inspired chunky trainers put the ‘dad’ in dad shoe – and we’re here for it. Set against a black-and-white base, flashes of peach, blue, green and neon yellow brighten up the sporty fashion shoe, while the layered sole and exaggerated colourful eyelets add playful touches.
The pair offered the cushioned and comfortable fit we’ve come to expect from the sports brand – thanks to the specially designed women’s fit, shock absorbing EVA foam midsole and breathable mesh upper. Embrace the Y2K revival and team yours with a pair of low-rise jeans and a tank top, or contrast the ‘dad’ look with a feminine floaty dress.
The verdict: Chunky trainers for women
Wearable, sleek and chunky without being too abrasive, Axel Arigato’s marathon runners are well worth the investment. Perfect for everyday wear but statement enough to take you into the evening, the exagerated design embodies the dad-shoe trend. Meanwhile, those willing to splurge won’t have any regrets about adding market leader Balenciaga’s triple S sneakers to their wardrobes, but if you’re less keen to splash the cash, Veja’s sustainably made venturi trainers are a timeless staple.
