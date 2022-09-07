Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Each season, an item of clothing comes along that dominates both the pavements and our Instagram feeds – and last autumn, it was the turn of Arket’s Insta-famous Breton jumper.

Achieving viral-fame after its debut, the coveted transitional piece has scarcely stayed in stock since. Now, it’s back for autumn 2022 – and it’s gone straight to the top of our wishlists.

Late last year, it was near-impossible to escape the striped cotton piece in question. A mainstay in the wardrobes of influencers, fashion heads and minimalist dressers, it became the jumper of the season thanks to its easy-to-style, comfortable and chic design.

Whether channeling French “It-girl” style and teaming the sweater with straight leg jeans, throwing on over a midi skirt or layering with a dress, there are endless ways to style the autumn staple.

Just in time for cool weather dressing, the coveted sweater is now back in the OG white and blue striped style alongside two new variations. If your transitional wardrobe is lusting after the Breton piece, run, don’t walk, to pick up Arket’s viral striped jumper.

Arket striped cotton jumper, blue and white: £69, Independent.co.uk

(Arket)

The original viral version of Arket’s Breton jumper, the Scandi label’s blue and white striped jumper proved a runaway-success upon its debut last year. Owing to its Parisian-style Breton finish, statement wide open collar and flattering V-neckline, it was lauded for its effortlessly chic design – helping you instantly look put together with minimal effort.

Made from organic cotton, the super-soft jumper is knitted in a Milano rib style that’s breathable yet insulating enough to keep you warm during the cooler months – cementing its status as the perfect transitional piece.

Buy now

Arket striped cotton jumper, black and white: £69, Independent.co.uk

(Arket)

New for 2022 and still available in all sizes, Arket’s black and white version of the cult Breton jumper is a soon-to-be autumn staple. Featuring the same open wide collar, V-neckline and thin striped design, the only difference is the black stipes rather than navy.

Arguably even more wearble than the OG jumper, you can’t go wrong with a monochrome jumper. Whether styled with jeans or a mini skirt, it’s a failsafe option for looking chic.

(Arket)

If the thin stripes aren’t doing it for you, the coveted style has also been reimagined in a chunky black and white striped design (£69, Independent.co.uk). A slightly bolder look, the piece is just as wearable thanks to the black and white style.

Buy now

Looking for more transitional dressing inspiration? AllSaints’s autumn collection has landed