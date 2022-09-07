Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Arket’s viral Breton jumper is back to help you nail transitional dressing

Channel French It-girl style with the wardrobe staple

Daisy Lester
Wednesday 07 September 2022 12:38
<p>Run, don’t walk, as we predict another sell-out </p>

Run, don’t walk, as we predict another sell-out

(iStock/The Independent)

Each season, an item of clothing comes along that dominates both the pavements and our Instagram feeds – and last autumn, it was the turn of Arket’s Insta-famous Breton jumper.

Achieving viral-fame after its debut, the coveted transitional piece has scarcely stayed in stock since. Now, it’s back for autumn 2022 – and it’s gone straight to the top of our wishlists.

Late last year, it was near-impossible to escape the striped cotton piece in question. A mainstay in the wardrobes of influencers, fashion heads and minimalist dressers, it became the jumper of the season thanks to its easy-to-style, comfortable and chic design.

Whether channeling French “It-girl” style and teaming the sweater with straight leg jeans, throwing on over a midi skirt or layering with a dress, there are endless ways to style the autumn staple.

Just in time for cool weather dressing, the coveted sweater is now back in the OG white and blue striped style alongside two new variations. If your transitional wardrobe is lusting after the Breton piece, run, don’t walk, to pick up Arket’s viral striped jumper.

Related stories

11 best Breton tops for spring and beyond
Best online clothes shops and brands 2022: High street, vintage, rental, sustainable and more
AllSaints’s new collection is here – and it’s perfect for transitional dressing
H&M is selling a lookalike of Miu Miu’s viral mini skirt – and it’s more than £700 cheaper
12 best skorts that hit the sweet spot between comfort and style

Arket striped cotton jumper, blue and white: £69, Independent.co.uk

(Arket)

The original viral version of Arket’s Breton jumper, the Scandi label’s blue and white striped jumper proved a runaway-success upon its debut last year. Owing to its Parisian-style Breton finish, statement wide open collar and flattering V-neckline, it was lauded for its effortlessly chic design – helping you instantly look put together with minimal effort.

Made from organic cotton, the super-soft jumper is knitted in a Milano rib style that’s breathable yet insulating enough to keep you warm during the cooler months – cementing its status as the perfect transitional piece.

Buy now

Arket striped cotton jumper, black and white: £69, Independent.co.uk

(Arket)

New for 2022 and still available in all sizes, Arket’s black and white version of the cult Breton jumper is a soon-to-be autumn staple. Featuring the same open wide collar, V-neckline and thin striped design, the only difference is the black stipes rather than navy.

Arguably even more wearble than the OG jumper, you can’t go wrong with a monochrome jumper. Whether styled with jeans or a mini skirt, it’s a failsafe option for looking chic.

(Arket)

If the thin stripes aren’t doing it for you, the coveted style has also been reimagined in a chunky black and white striped design (£69, Independent.co.uk). A slightly bolder look, the piece is just as wearable thanks to the black and white style.

Buy now

Looking for more transitional dressing inspiration? AllSaints’s autumn collection has landed

Voucher Codes

Marella Cruise Deals
Save £100 on selected package holidays £750 - TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
Enjoy 20% off your orders £20+ with this ASOS discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
15% off all new orders with this The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
15% off fragrances for VIP Rewards Members - The Perfume Shop discount
Cult Beauty Discount Code
Get 15% off all £25+ orders with this Cult Beauty discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in