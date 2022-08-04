Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Serving up a sartorial masterclass while on honeymoon with new husband Ben Affleck and now on holiday in Capri, Jennifer Lopez has been causing a stir with her summer ensembles.

Rekindling their Noughties romance last spring, JLo and Affleck – otherwise known as Bennifer – officially tied the knot in a low-key Las Vegas ceremony earlier this month. And naturally, the couple flew straight to Paris for their romcom-style honeymoon.

The newlyweds were spotted strolling arm in arm through the city of love, with the singer showcasing a ​​repertoire of dreamy summer looks – from a sweeping Gucci gown and frilly Dolce & Gabbana blouse to two comparably more affordable Reformation dresses.

Following their Parisian honeymoon, JLo jetted off to Italy where she performed at a UNICEF benefit concert in Capri on Saturday. While sojourning on the Amalfi coast, it hasn’t been the singer’s signature stilettos that have caught our eye, but rather a pair of minimalist leather flip flops hailing from footwear label Tkees.

In Italy, JLo has been seen twice in the brand’s metallic sandals, while in Paris she stepped out in the white colourway. Costing between £40-£50, JLo admirers were quick to snap up a pair for themselves – and there are still some sizes left, as well as plenty of availability in different colours of the same style flip flop.

Whether you’re jetting off on holiday or want a laid-back pair of sandals for summer in the city, here’s everything you need to know.

Tkees metallics leather flip flops: £47, Tkees.com

(Tkees)

The exact pair that have become a mainstay of JLo’s summer wardrobe, Tkees metallic leather flip flops are a great minimalist staple. Handcrafted from soft Brazilian leather in the classic flip flop style, the slip-on-and-go design boasts a cushioned insole and rubber outsole for extra comfort. Channel JLo’s Capri-look and team yours with round frame sunglasses and a matching kimono and shorts.

Owing to the JLo-effect, only the US size 5 is available at the moment but you can sign up for email notifications when the pair are restocked. Plus, there are more sizes available in the frosty grey (£47, Tkees.com), silver (£47, Tkees.com) and beach pearl (£47, Tkees.com) colourways.

Buy now

Tkees solids leather flip flops: £40, Net-a-porter.com

(Tkees)

Still available in a US size 8 and 11, Tkees’ ivory flip flops embody the brand’s dedication to minimalism and sleek simplicity. Crafted from smooth cream leather, the slip on shoe has two slim straps and a flat rubber sole. Take a page from JLo’s style book in Paris and pair with a floral Osca de la Renta-style midi dress, red bag and cat-eye sunglasses.

If the ivory colourway isn’t available in your size, the fit flops are also available in statement red (£40, Net-a-porter.com) and utilitarian army green (£40, Net-a-porter.com).

Buy now

