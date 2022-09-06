Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Meghan Markle’s radiant red ensemble costs £1,000 but we’ve found the affordable dupes

The Duchess of Sussex spoke at the One Young World summit in a striking two-piece outfit

Daisy Lester
Tuesday 06 September 2022 13:05
<p>The look hails from New York-based sustainable label Another Tomorrow </p>

The look hails from New York-based sustainable label Another Tomorrow

(PA/The Independent )

Fresh off the back of her viral – and rather divisive – The Cut interview, Meghan Markle is back on UK soil and gave her first speech in two years last night.

Speaking at the One Young World summit in Manchester, the Duchess of Sussex appeared as a keynote speaker and urged young people around the world to “create a better future” and “cement their place in history”.

Proving her sartorial status hasn’t waned while she’s been away, Meghan dressed up for the occasion in a radiant red ensemble consisting of a sleek pussy-bow-collar shirt and wide-leg tailored trousers with matching high-heel shoes.

The bold look was the perfect choice for her first major public appearance since quitting royal life for America with her husband, Prince Harry. Just as aspirational as their new Californian lifestyle, last night’s red outfit was entirely designer. Hailing from New York-based sustainable label Another Tomorrow, the blouse costs £467 (Anothertomorrow.co), while the trousers will set you back £510 (Anothertomorrow.co) – not to mention import tax.

If you love the Duchess’s bright-red outfit but don’t have the spare cash for the exact ensemble, we’ve found the dupes to help you get the look for less.

Related stories

Meghan Markle’s favourite Soho House candle costs £80, but we’ve found some affordable dupes
RevitaLash’s eyelash serum is a fast track to healthier and fuller lashes
Tom Bower’s new book about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is out now – here’s how to read the biography
‘The Bench’ review: Meghan Markle’s children’s book has finally been published – here’s our review
We tried Meghan Markle’s favourite £95 shirt, here’s what we thought

Marella aeroso blouse: £144.99, Zalando.co.uk 

(Zalando )

Though at the pricier end of the high street, Marella’s red blouse is the closest alternative we’ve found to Another Tomorrow’s silk shirt. Featuring the same long tie-neck detailing, shawl collar, classic silhouette, long cuff sleeves and striking red shade, the statement shirt has a semi-sheer finish and long-length cut that’s perfect for tucking in.

Buy now

Dorothy Perkins satin high-neck blouse: £15.20, Dorothyperkins.co.uk 

(Dorothy Perkins)

A great budget option for channeling Meghan’s radiant red style, this Dorothy Perkins satin blouse is a steal at £15. The smart high neck features ruched detailing, while statement sleeves are ballooned with cuffs. Whether tucked into jeans or matching red trousers, the long length makes it easy to style.

Buy now

Zara shirt with pleated sleeves: £29.99, Zara.com 

(Zara )

If you’re looking for a more-casual red shirt for everyday wear, Zara’s laid-back collared blouse fits the bill. The flowing button-down shirt features a placket that hides the fastenings while long pleated sleeves add detailing to the simple piece.

Buy now

Claudie Pierlot cloqué straight-led pants: £99, Theoutnet.com 

(The Outnet )

These trousers are not only a great dupe for Meghan’s Another Tomorrow suit pants, better still, they’re reduced by 50 per cent right now. The straight-leg style features smart front creases, two practical side slant pockets and a high-rise cut that’s perfect for tucking in shirts.

Buy now

M&S jersey straight-leg trousers: £25, Marksandspencer.com 

(M&S)

Incorporate some red into your everyday ensembles with this pair of M&S straight-leg trousers. At £25, they won’t break the bank, while their jersey fabric allows for extra comfort and stretch. The high-waisted trousers come in petite, regular and long lengths.

Buy now

Mango wide-leg suit trousers: £49.99, Mango.com 

(Mango)

Finished in a slightly richer shade of red, these Mango wide-leg suit trousers are an elegant choice. Like Meghan’s, the trousers are high-waisted and full length with the added detailing of a concealed waistband and flowy fabric.

Buy now

Meghan Markle’s favourite Soho House candle is sold out, but we’ve found the affordable dupes

Voucher Codes

Marella Cruise Deals
Save £100 on selected package holidays £750 - TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
Save 20% on first orders when you sign up for an account - ASOS discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
15% off all new orders with this The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
15% off fragrances for VIP Rewards Members - The Perfume Shop discount
Domino's Voucher Code
Save 35% on £40+ orders with this September Domino's discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in