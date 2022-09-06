Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fresh off the back of her viral – and rather divisive – The Cut interview, Meghan Markle is back on UK soil and gave her first speech in two years last night.

Speaking at the One Young World summit in Manchester, the Duchess of Sussex appeared as a keynote speaker and urged young people around the world to “create a better future” and “cement their place in history”.

Proving her sartorial status hasn’t waned while she’s been away, Meghan dressed up for the occasion in a radiant red ensemble consisting of a sleek pussy-bow-collar shirt and wide-leg tailored trousers with matching high-heel shoes.

The bold look was the perfect choice for her first major public appearance since quitting royal life for America with her husband, Prince Harry. Just as aspirational as their new Californian lifestyle, last night’s red outfit was entirely designer. Hailing from New York-based sustainable label Another Tomorrow, the blouse costs £467 (Anothertomorrow.co), while the trousers will set you back £510 (Anothertomorrow.co) – not to mention import tax.

If you love the Duchess’s bright-red outfit but don’t have the spare cash for the exact ensemble, we’ve found the dupes to help you get the look for less.

Marella aeroso blouse: £144.99, Zalando.co.uk

Though at the pricier end of the high street, Marella’s red blouse is the closest alternative we’ve found to Another Tomorrow’s silk shirt. Featuring the same long tie-neck detailing, shawl collar, classic silhouette, long cuff sleeves and striking red shade, the statement shirt has a semi-sheer finish and long-length cut that’s perfect for tucking in.

Dorothy Perkins satin high-neck blouse: £15.20, Dorothyperkins.co.uk

A great budget option for channeling Meghan’s radiant red style, this Dorothy Perkins satin blouse is a steal at £15. The smart high neck features ruched detailing, while statement sleeves are ballooned with cuffs. Whether tucked into jeans or matching red trousers, the long length makes it easy to style.

Zara shirt with pleated sleeves: £29.99, Zara.com

If you’re looking for a more-casual red shirt for everyday wear, Zara’s laid-back collared blouse fits the bill. The flowing button-down shirt features a placket that hides the fastenings while long pleated sleeves add detailing to the simple piece.

Claudie Pierlot cloqué straight-led pants: £99, Theoutnet.com

These trousers are not only a great dupe for Meghan’s Another Tomorrow suit pants, better still, they’re reduced by 50 per cent right now. The straight-leg style features smart front creases, two practical side slant pockets and a high-rise cut that’s perfect for tucking in shirts.

Incorporate some red into your everyday ensembles with this pair of M&S straight-leg trousers. At £25, they won’t break the bank, while their jersey fabric allows for extra comfort and stretch. The high-waisted trousers come in petite, regular and long lengths.

Mango wide-leg suit trousers: £49.99, Mango.com

Finished in a slightly richer shade of red, these Mango wide-leg suit trousers are an elegant choice. Like Meghan’s, the trousers are high-waisted and full length with the added detailing of a concealed waistband and flowy fabric.

