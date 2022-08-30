Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In an interview with New York magazine’s The Cut on 29 August, Meghan Markle shared some rare insights into her life, and, unsurprisingly, it has got people talking.

One such revelation was the strict social media rules for royals, which included having to hand images over to the “royal rota” (a select group of media allowed to report on royal events) before sharing them herself.

It comes just days after her new podcast Archetypes, released on23 August, also featured a sweet insight into why she and Harry chose their home in Montecito, California – two palm trees in the garden that are connected at the base, much like Meghan and Harry.

Perhaps the most surprising element of The Cut interview that piqued people’s interest was a rare look inside the couple’s home. And one specific standout star was an £80 Soho Home candle.

While the Duchess of Sussex’s love for candles is nothing new – we’ve already reported (in a round-up of Meghan’s favourite fashion, beauty and homewear brands) that the Diptique tuberose scent (£51, Selfridges.com) was noticed in the royal household in 2020 – it appears the bassett rose water candle (£80, Sohohome.com) is now among Meghan’s favourite scents.

Sadly, it isn’t exactly a bargain, coming in at an eyebrow-raising £80. And, even if you are willing to splash the cash, you’re still out of luck, as it’s currently out of stock, although you can sign up to be notified when it’s back. There is some good news, though, as we have found the dupes that are sure to save you more than a dime.

Soho Home Bassett rose water candle, large 600g: £80, Sohohome.com

(Soho Home)

Looking at the exact candle that is in Meghan and Harry’s home, the first thing to note is that it is incredibly large, coming in at 600g with three wicks. While that still may not make it a bargain buy, it does go a little way to explaining the cost. And, if you’re a Soho House member, or a Soho Friends member, you get a £12 discount too. Inspired by the walled garden at Babington House, rose, geranium, lemon and bergamot all make up its unique scent, topped off with guaiac wood, musk, ginger and spice. With this heavy cocktail, it isn’t exactly the easiest to dupe, but considering the money that can be saved, there are some that aren’t far off.

Bath & Body Works rose water & ivy 3 wick scented candle 411g: £29.50, Next.co.uk

(Next )

Slightly smaller yet with a saving of more than £50, this option is topping our list of dupes. In a bold pink jar, it’s certainly not as sleek as the Soho Home pick, but will liven up any living space. Again, it has three wicks, helping the larger size to burn evenly, and scents include rose, lemon and musk.

Overose nudesse candle: £46, Cultbeauty.co.uk

(Cultbeauty)

Pretty in pink again, this candle is on the slightly smaller side at 240g, so it’s not exactly a huge bargain when comparing it with the Soho Home option weight-wise. But, size aside, it is less than £50, so is sure to save you some money compared to the original. Focusing heavily on the rose scent, three different types are included: may rose, Turkish rose and damask rose, for a floral hit that’s said to be fresh rather than sweet.

Aery happy space scented candle – rose, geranium and amber: £27, Aeryliving.com

(Aery)

Lowest in cost yet smallest in size, this candle comes in a pink and white dip-dyed jar. Although on the smaller side, at just 200g, it does state it has a long-lasting 45-hour burn time. Key scents are similar to Meghan’s option, with rose and geranium as middle notes, bergamot as a top note and woody scents of sandalwood and cedarwood at the base.

Boy Smells petal candle: £42, Cultbeauty.com

(Cultbeauty)

Contained in a black jar with a pink label, this striking candle instantly separates itself from the other options. Weighing 240g, it’s again much smaller than the Soho Home candle but claims it burns for 50 hours. Again, rose is the key scent here, but geranium, patchouli, amber, musk and sage also contribute to a floral aroma that isn’t sickly sweet.

