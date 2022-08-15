8 best essential oil diffusers that give your home a sense of calm

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether you take inspiration from Instagram (hello floating shelves laden with plants), or simply like to pay attention to the little details, more of us are upgrading our living environments than ever before.

It’s therefore unsurprising that there’s been an uptick in demand for candles, reed diffusers, and room perfumes. Experts call this focus on scenting the house “scentscaping”, aka zoning areas where scent will direct mood or energy levels. And by far the most popular and efficient way to achieve this, is by using essential oil diffusers.

These primarily fall into two categories. Some require filling with water laced with an essential oil of your choosing, while others rely on various technologies to propel the essential oils into the air.

There are pros and cons to both models. Those you fill with water add mist to the air and can be helpful if you live in a dry environment, or if the atmosphere in your house is dried out by central heating. On the flip side, if you have issues with damp in your house that might not be ideal. Additionally, you will need to empty out the water and gently dry the cylinder inside after use.

The options which don’t use water require less maintenance in that respect, but you need to get into the knack of changing the essential oil scents in some cases, and may have fewer options of which essential oil can be used within.

How we tested

Each diffuser was tested separately from the others, and we looked for ease of use, how aesthetically pleasing they were, ones that didn’t make too much noise while operating, and their ability to diffuse the scent effectively into the room.

Below are eight of the best essential oil diffusers, and what you need to know about them.

The best essential oil diffusers for 2022 are: