Diamonds might be a girl’s best friend, but they’re less kind to our bank balance – that’s why Black Friday 2025 needs to be in your calendar. The annual event can save you hundreds of pounds on birthstone necklaces, diamond earrings, precious-metal rings and more.

The Diamond Store – a London-based online jeweller – combines Hatton Garden craftsmanship with sustainable sourcing. Founded in 1956, it’s long been a go-to for engagement rings and fine jewellery. Championing ethical practices, The Diamond Store uses recycled metals and conflict-free natural or lab-grown diamonds for its forever-wear pieces.

Be it a birthday, wedding anniversary or Christmas gift, there’s a special piece of jewellery for every occasion – and The Diamond Store’s Black Friday sale is not to be missed. Ahead of the main event – which lands on Friday 28 November – The Diamond Store is offering site-wide reductions. A dream for jewellery-lovers, everything from bangles to gold hoops are discounted in the sale, which ends on 1 December.

Each year, Black Friday gets bigger, better and, crucially, earlier. The Diamond Store’s mega event is no exception. From beautiful bangles to ruby-hued huggies, we've found the best and brightest jewellery deals to shop now.

Reduced by £54, this dainty pair of huggie earrings is crafted from 18-carat gold. Adding luxurious Art Deco-inspired detail, 0.52 carat lab-grown rubies and 0.08 carat lab-grown diamonds are set into the gold vermeil design.

Reduced to £103, this solitaire pendant necklace offers excellent value for money. The 18 carat gold vermeil is cut into a timeless teardrop silhouette. Encased inside, the 0.10 carat lab-grown diamond is sure to capture the light beautifully.

If you’re in the market for an engagement ring, there are dozens of discounted styles in The Diamond Store’s Black Friday event. Symbolic of romance, love and loyalty, an emerald is a classic choice for an engagement ring. This style is discounted by more than £500 and features a 2.00 carat round-cut emerald stone and 0.50 carats of lab-grown diamonds, set in 18 carat white gold. The pavé detailing on the band adds further interest.

Reduced by more than £200, this attractively crafted bangle features an arresting half set of 0.50 carat lab-grown diamonds. The pavé is set in 18 coat gold vermeil, which is shaped into a subtle wave design.

A thoughtful gift for a loved one, or an indulgent treat for yourself, this solitaire necklace is reduced by more than £700. It features a 1.50 carat lab-grown diamond cut into a heart shape, while the chain is crafted from 9 carat yellow gold. The unique design features hidden suspension behind the diamond, so the heart appears to be floating.

