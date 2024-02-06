Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon may already be your go-to for cleaning supplies, tech and beauty buys, with the retailer offering exceptionally fast delivery (so long as you’re a Prime member) and an incredibly vast range of products to pick from. But you may be surprised to learn that, alongside everyday essentials and the latest tech, you can now also pick up a Prada, Chanel and even a Hermès handbag (along with many more luxury fashion finds) from the online giant.

Yes, that’s right, you can now add luxury-label shoes, bags, shirts and dresses to your Amazon basket, all thanks to the retailer’s luxury stores section.

To be able to offer the service, Amazon has partnered with luxury resale site Hardly Ever Worn It (HEWI), which specialises in pre-loved finds, from Dior scarves and Jimmy Choo shoes to Hermès Birkin bags. All of these will now be available on Amazon, too, with prices starting at £95.

As part of the partnership, HEWI will manage and provide verified authentication for all products under the luxury stores banner. The brand states: “Each pre-owned item has been through a meticulous three-step pre-screening process designed by the Hardly Ever Worn It in-house experts, each possessing over a decade of experience in verifying luxury goods.” This three-step process includes “comprehensively evaluating via physical inspection, detailed analysis and final confirmation to guarantee that every item offered meets the highest standard of quality”. You can read more about the authentication process on the HEWI website.

So, what designer fashion items can you actually find at Amazon? Our fashion and beauty editor has listed her favourite picks below, with Gucci, Fendi and Prada all included.

Hermès pre-loved craie taurillon clemence leather birkin 35 PHW: £10,250, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Hermès Birkin bags are the ultimate luxury fashion find. Not only do you have to be invited to buy a new one by the brand, meaning they’re an incredibly exclusive purchase, but they also sell for eye-wateringly high prices, with the most expensive auctioned for more than $450,000 at Sotheby’s. If you happen to have 10 grand going spare, you can snap up this cream leather pre-loved pick at Amazon right now.

Chanel pre-loved red leather CC chain buckle belt, size 75: £895, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Chanel needs little introduction, with the brand’s accessories sure to liven up any outfit. This red leather belt is certainly chic, with an interlocking gold-tone logo sitting front and centre. A similar brand-new belt from Chanel will set you back around £1,500, so this listing on Amazon will see you save a big chunk – luxury for a little less.

Prada pre-loved black and pink studded slingback heels: £325, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Joining the long line-up of luxury labels is Prada, with a selection of shoes, dresses, bags and more. These pretty slingback pumps are among our favourite finds, coming in a three-tone colourway that’s sure to slot into anyone’s wardrobe. Sadly, as all items are pre-loved, there is only one size of each style available, so only those with a shoe size of UK 6.5 are in luck.

Chanel pre-loved dark green midnight stones leather clutch bag: £750, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Chanel bags are certainly high on any fashion fan’s wishlist. Crafted from deep green lambskin leather with gold-tone hardware, this style is a definite standout and is said to be in good condition. Again, it’s a rather impressive price point, coming in at less than £1,000, while buying a similar, brand-new Chanel bag would cost you more than £8,000.

Dior pre-loved Christian orange ABCDior S soeur mitzah twilly scarf: £95, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re looking for a relatively inexpensive luxury pick, small accessories like this scarf are a great place to start. This 100 per cent silk offering is chic and sophisticated, with a soft orange floral pattern featuring trees and birds. A brand-new silk scarf from the brand would set you back £450, so this seems like a bit of a bargain to us.

