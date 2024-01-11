Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you want to find a deal, Amazon is the place to go. Whether you’re looking for tech products, clothing, beauty buys or kitchen appliances, it doesn’t take long to find seriously good discounts on some of the most sought-after brands around, from Ninja and Shark to Apple.

To help you sift through the many deals on offer, we’ve reached into the recesses of the retailer’s site, to find the very best savings, from technology and home appliances to skincare, kitchen accessories, video games, toothbrushes and more. More often, we’ll share the products we’ve tried and tested ourselves, so you can rest assured you’re spending your cash on something worthwhile.

Some of the deals we’ve managed to pick out have seen prices slashed to less than half price, but it is worth keeping in mind Amazon has a habit of knocking prices up or down and changing deals, sometimes daily, so we can’t guarantee they’ll be around for long.

As always, our expert shopping team is on hand with the latest savings, so, don’t worry, we’ll be updating this article regularly, to bring you the most up-to-date prices on the best Amazon deals and discounts.

Read more: Sign up to our money-saving deals newsletter

The best Amazon deals we’ve found this week

Salter EK4548 dual air fryer: Was £139,99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Lauren Cunningham)

If you’re finally jumping on the air fryer bandwagon, look no further than our favourite model: Salter’s dual air fryer. As a “one-stop shop for almost any foodie”, not only did it nab the top spot in our review of the best air fryers, it will also set you back less than £100, thanks to Amazon’s deal. It can bake cakes and bread, cook meats and more, while there are also baskets for cooking two different foods simultaneously – you can even set them to finish cooking at the same time, for hassle-free dinners.

Buy now

Lumie bodyclock luxe 750DAB: Was £229, now £176, Amazon.co.uk

(Lumie)

If you need a little extra help getting up in the morning, you may want to think about a sunrise alarm clock. Featuring DAB+ radio and a whole host of sounds (33 of them, in fact) to help you drift off or wake in, Lumie’s bodyclock luxe was named the best advanced option in our review. The light was very bright and “mimics the colours of a real sunrise”. While it is quite an investment, you can now save more than £50, with Amazon’s deal.

Buy now

Philips Sonicare cordless power flosser 3000: Was £119.99, now £82.49, Amazon.co.uk

(Philips)

Water flossers can be much more convenient than dental floss, and this model from Philips is our tried and tested top performer, named the best overall in our water flossers round-up. There are five water pressure settings to choose from, and it should last for up to two weeks on one charge. Our tester noticed the “relatively slim handle”, which made it easy to use, and found that even the standard clean mode left their mouth feeling “super fresh”, while visibly dislodging “any food particles trapped between teeth.”

Buy now

Nespresso Vertuo Next automatic pod coffee machine: Was £150, now £69, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

One of the more inexpensive coffee machines you can buy, Nespresso’s Vertuo Next is a budget-friendly way of upgrading your coffee from instant, and it’s now better than half price. Compatible with more than 30 Nespresso vertuo capsules, the machine has a 30-second heat-up time, and brews five different sizes. While we haven’t tested this model, the Nespresso Vertuo Plus featured in our review of the best coffee machines, with our tester finding it “incredibly easy to use”.

Buy now

Russell Hobbs 28270 good-to-go multicooker: Was £89.99, now £49, Amazon.co.uk

(Russell Hobbs)

Landing a spot in our review of the best slow cookers, there was very little this Russell Hobbs good-to-go multicooker couldn’t do. If you pick it up with this deal, it will set you back less than £50. In our review, our tester found it “heated up quickly and maintained the perfect temperature”. It comes complete with a “clear and intuitive” control panel, too. What’s more, the pot “comes away from the control panel, so you can transport it to the table for everyone to get stuck in”.

Buy now

Tower T17021 family-size air fryer: Was £69.99, now £46.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Tower)

With a roomy 4.3l capacity, Tefal’s family air fryer is now reduced by a sizzling 33 per cent. Not only can you cook with very little oil (or no oil at all), the air fryer will also enable you to rustle up meals in 30 per cent less time than an oven, according to the brand. What’s more, the appliance boasts cooking functions such as roasting, grilling and baking, in addition to its all-important air frying abilities. This air fryer was also named the best budget model in our review, with our tester finding it “very simple to use”. They added that, after heating up quickly, it cooked “evenly, without trouble”.

Buy now

Ninja blender with auto-iQ, BN495UK: Was £99.99, now £79, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

A Ninja appliance going on sale is a big deal – and this blender is no exception. Enjoy more than 20 per cent off this appliance, which blends juices and smoothies in the cup to create drinks for taking with you on the go. Using auto-iQ technology, there’s a variety of blending programs to do all the hard work for you – all at the touch of a button. Featuring a 1,000W motor and a pro extractor blade, you’ll be sipping smooth results in no time.

Buy now

Tower three-piece non-stick induction saucepan set: Was £79.99, now £48.95, Amazon.co.uk

(Tower)

Here’s a great deal on a set of saucepans, reduced by a sizeable 39 per cent. The set by Tower includes three black pans with rose gold details and diameters of 16cm, 18cm and 20cm. Each comes with a lid and they are all non-stick and magnetic, so they’ll work on induction hobs as well as gas.

Buy now

Oral-B smart 6 electric toothbrush: Was £87.49, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Oral-B)

Here’s a cracking deal on an Oral-B toothbrush. Now with 20 per cent off, this kit comes with three toothbrush heads and a travel case, as well as a battery and charging dock. Oral-B says the battery lasts about two weeks on a charge, and features include five different brushing modes, Bluetooth connectivity for hooking up to the Oral-B smartphone app, pressure control and a timer.

Buy now

Google Pixel 7 Pro: Was £849, now £634.92, Amazon.co.uk

(Google)

The best smartphone Google makes packs in some impressive features, ranging from slick photo-editing, such as the ability to magically erase people from your photos, as well as adaptive battery management, live language translation and a host of clever Google Assistant abilities.

Currently discounted by 25 per cent, it’s a significant improvement over the Pixel 6. “The seventh-generation phone unlocks faster, takes better pictures, and has a battery life that can last several days in an emergency,” our writer said in their review.

Buy now

Philips lumea 7000 series IPL hair removal device: Was £349.99, now £241.02, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

At-home hair removal has certainly evolved over the years, with IPL devices becoming serious staples in many people’s bathrooms. However, they can be quite costly, which is why there is all the more reason to scoop up one in Amazon’s daily deals sale. Although this is an older model, a 30 per cent discount on a pricey piece of beauty tech isn’t bad at all. When reviewing at-home IPL machines, our tester not only included the two newer gadgets but specified that Lumea technology ensured it only took a few sessions before they saw “lighter and sparser hairs growing back”.

Buy now

Braun IPL silk-expert pro 5: Was £610, now £369.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Save 39 per cent on at-home hair removal tools, with this IPL silk-expert pro5 from Braun. Achieve salon-like smooth skin from the comfort of your own home, with the brand claiming you’ll notice visible hair reduction in just four weeks. With three different intensity modes and dedicated heads to suit different areas of the body, you’ll never need to book a salon appointment again.

Buy now

Apple MacBook Air 2023 (15in): Was £1,399, now £1,269, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Grab the newly released 15in MacBook Air with £130 off. This laptop features a 15in screen, 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM and caught the attention of The Independent’s technology critic, who, in his review, said the device is “more than fast enough for most needs” and it handles “all tasks effortlessly and silently”. If storage is an issue for you, there’s also £150 off the 512GB option (was £1,599, now £1,444.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Buy now

Shark stratos cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ420UKT: Was £499.99, now £365.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

While it’s not the best deal we’ve seen across Shark vacuum cleaners, you can still enjoy a small discount of 27 per cent on one of the brand’s top models. The stratos cordless stick features anti-hair-wrap technology, so hair is removed from the brush roll as you clean. This model can also combat all floors, thanks to its duo clean floorhead, which glides effortlessly across everything from hard surfaces to carpets. The clean sense IQ means your device can sense and clean dirt you can’t see, and the anti-odour technology feature aims to transform bad odours into fresh-smelling air.

Buy now

