Best Olaplex deals to snap up on shampoo, hair oil and more

It’s fair to say very few, if any, haircare brands have seen hype quite like Olaplex. Since the brand debuted its first-ever product, the hair perfector no.3, Olaplex’s bond-building, reparative technology has gone on to be dubbed a saviour for damaged, lacklustre locks.

Naturally, the brand comes tried, tested and approved by us, with our writer trying the products over a full four-month period. During testing, our reviewer noticed their hair looking “healthier, smoother, and a whole lot shinier” after just four weeks, and the results only improved with time.

Of course, anyone who’s fallen in love with the Olaplex line-up will tell you these products, from the hair oil to the shampoo and conditioning formulas, don’t come cheap, so can be quite the investment if you use several of them.

Happily, though, we’ve spotted that Amazon has slashed the price of a whole host of Olaplex’s haircare formulas. So, whether your Olaplex bounty is in dire need of restocking, or you’re eager to dip your toe into the range and see what all the fuss is about, now is the time to shop.

To find out what our writer thought of the range and to make the most of the deals available at Amazon right now, keep reading.

Olaplex hair perfector no.3: Was £28, now £16.99, Amazon.co.uk

The first product launched by Olaplex, this formula deals with damaged strands and broken bonds in the hair. When our writer put it to the test, teaming it with the no.0 intensive bold building treatment, they found it “worked wonders” on their split ends, while it also made their hair “visibly shinier”. In fact, they went on to hail the results as far better than those they saw after using other treatments at home.

Olaplex no.7 bonding oil: Was £28, now £19.74, Amazon.co.uk

There’s currently 30 per cent to be saved on the Olaplex no.7 bonding oil. Touted as having a reparative effect on damaged hair, protecting it, and boosting its vibrancy and shine, it received high praise in our review. Our writer found the formula was “very lightweight” and nourishing, and didn’t make hair feel greasy or heavy. It also “smells gorgeous – a scent that almost transports you to a holiday”, they added.

Olaplex no.4 bond maintenance shampoo: Was £28, now £20.09, Amazon.co.uk

Olaplex’s bond-building technology is hard at work in this shampoo, with the concentrated formula said to nourish while boosting hydration. In our review, our writer said: “It features an anti-frizz ingredient that made our hair easier to style but we also found that our hair held its curl on the days we didn’t blowdry and straighten.” What’s more, this little bottle lasted our reviewer four months – after two, they found their hair was “much more manageable”.

Olaplex no. 8 bond intense moisture mask: Was £28, now £18.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking for fast-acting haircare, this is the product to plump for. Said to leave hair looking healthier, boosting shine and smoothness, it gets to work in just 10 minutes. In our review, our writer said: “Unlike with the conditioner, when we washed out this no.8, our hair felt softer and sleeker – we’d go as far as to say it made our Hagrid hair feel like we’d just had a cut at the hairdresser.”

Olaplex no.5 bond maintenance conditioner: Was £28, now £19.33, Amazon.co.uk

“If you’re looking for a seriously hardworking conditioner, this is the one to know”, according to our reviewer. Currently slashed in price by 30 per cent, it’s formulated to ease damage, tackle flyaways and reduce split ends. Our writer said, with frequent use that “you’ll notice less frizzy tresses and increased shine”. After using the product frequently over the course of four months, they also found their hair got “less tangled” and looked “visibly improved”.

Olaplex no.6 bond smoother: Was £28, now £19.20, Amazon.co.uk

The Olaplex no.6 bond smoother went down a storm with our reviewer. “It promises to tame frizz, add moisture and strengthen the hair”, our writer noted, “and we can confirm it’s a really great leave-in repairing treatment that made our locks feel a lot healthier and more manageable.” As it’s a leave-in treatment, it can be applied to the hair when it’s damp or dry and, according to the brand, it also can knock some time off your blowdry. With this Amazon deal, a 100ml bottle costs less than £20.

