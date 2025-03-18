Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brighter and, dare we say it, warmer days are upon us (finally!), which also means that the annual Amazon Spring Sale is on the horizon – so beauty enthusiasts will be in for a treat. And, as of today, the exact dates for 2025 have finally been confirmed, so you’d better gear up for 25 March because you’ll be in for a week of wow-worthy deals. Trust me, it’s a stellar time to snag some serious discounts for the new season.

This year, I’m hoping for the usual mix of epic offers across all things beauty. Whether you’ve been eyeing up an epilator for smooth, silky skin, or a high-tech hair dryer that delivers salon-worthy results in no time, now’s the time to pounce.

What’s more, the Amazon Spring Sale – which has been part of our shopping calendars since 2022 – is a great opportunity stock up on all your Asian beauty faves with Korean make-up brands like Erborian and COSRX routinely taking part in the event. And, if you’re on the Japanese skincare hype, you’re in luck, too, with sweet discounts on sought-after brands already in the pipeline.

Whether you’re after everyday essentials like moisturisers and cleansers, or want to treat yourself to the latest in beauty tech, I’d put all my money on Amazon’s Spring Sale providing you with plenty of options. Keep an eye on this guide as I’ll be updating it as and when the best deals roll in, so you won’t miss out on a single cosmetics steal. Happy shopping!

What is the Amazon Spring Sale beauty event?

The beauty deals in Amazon’s Spring Sale are highly anticipated among cosmetics buffs, offering limited-time discounts across skincare, haircare, beauty tech and more. Taking place in March as usual, the reductions have become an annual tradition, with discounts on top brands like Elemis and Pureology, as well as cult-favourite products. The best part? You don’t need an Amazon Prime membership to access these fantastic offers. However, if you are a Prime member, you can take advantage of extra perks like next-day delivery, which can be especially useful when those lucrative deals drop. If you’re not a member, you can always sign up for a free 30-day trial, just be sure to cancel before the trial ends to avoid the £8.99 monthly charge.

When will the beauty deals in Amazon’s Spring Sale go live?

After much anticipation, we can finally reveal that Amazon’s beauty deals (and deals across the board) will arrive on Tuesday 25 March continuing through until Monday 31 March. Last year, the sale ran from 20-25 March, making 2025’s spring event the brand’s longest yet. Be sure to check back here for updates, as I'll be sharing the best early deals as they drop – lest you miss out on those must-have make-up markdowns. But, if you’ve a real hankering for securing the best of this year’s bargains, you can subscribe to receive deal alerts on all your recently browsed beauty faves or even get notifications on offers in your shopping wishlist.

What were the best beauty deals in last year’s Amazon Spring Sale?

Last year’s Amazon Spring Sale featured some fantastic beauty deals across a range of top-rated products. The ghd original straighteners (£139, Amazon.co.uk), known for delivering sleek and shiny hair with ease, were available at a significant discount, while a price drop on The Independent’s best electric toothbrush – the Oral-B Pro 3 (was £100, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk) – gave browsers the chance to enhance their oral hygiene for less. Skincare fans found savings on the cult CeraVe SA smoothing cleanser (was £14.50, now £11.60, Amazon.co.uk) and, as a personal favourite for tackling rough, bumpy skin, it’s one I’ll be keeping my eyes peeled for in 2025, too.

Best beauty deals to shop now:

Remington one dry and style hair dryer: Was £99.99, now £66.65, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/Nicole Ocran )

Looking for the perfect hair dryer? The Remington one dry and style hair dryer is a standout choice, earning the top spot in our guide to the best hair dryers. Hair aficionado Nicole Ocran praised the model for its versatility, noting its four attachments for everything from flyaway taming to curl-defining. She said: “It has something for everyone, making it ideal for households with different hair types.” Right now, it’s reduced by more than £30, making it an even better value pick. With its practical features and impressive performance, it’s a great all-rounder for anyone looking to elevate their styling routine.

Philips satinelle essential epilator, corded: Was £34.99, now £25.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The Philips satinelle essential epilator delivers impressive performance for its small £25 price and, in her review, hair removal expert Louise Whitbread praised it for being “slim, lightweight, and comfortable to hold, making it ideal for underarms”. With two speed settings, it offers powerful hair removal that leaves skin smooth without causing ingrown hairs. And, while it can be slightly painful at first, it’s manageable with regular use. Now reduced by 26 per cent, it’s a fantastic budget-friendly option for anyone looking for a long-lasting, stubble-free finish.

Erborian super BB cream with cinseng: Was £41, now £32.49, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Erborian’s cult BB cream took the top spot in our guide to the best BB creams, and it's easy to see why. Make-up maestro Lauren Cunningham highlighted its "non-cakey full coverage" and standout ingredients, calling it a great alternative to foundation. Packed with white ginseng and fermented ginseng flower, it hydrates the skin while niacinamide works to tackle blemishes and blackheads. As Lauren put it: "It’s a product that conceals, but also actively benefits your skin." With long-lasting wear and impressive results, this BB cream is now available for £32.49 – down 21 per cent courtesy of Amazon.

Biore UV aqua rich water essence sunscreen SPF50: Was £15.99, now £10.65, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lauren Cunningham )

The Bioré aqua rich sunscreen is a standout choice for anyone who dislikes heavy sunscreens or struggles with acne. In her guide to the best face SPFs, skincare expert Lauren praised its ultra-light texture, saying: “It feels like water on the skin, absorbing instantly without any sticky or greasy residue.” Part of popular Japanese beauty brand Bioré, it combines hyaluronic acid and glycerin to provide hydration without clogging pores. Plus, with a fresh citrus scent and quick absorption, it sits perfectly under makeup, too. Now reduced by 33 per cent, this Japanese gem is an excellent choice for anyone seeking lightweight, effective sun protection.

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Ghd’s unplugged straighteners, now with a fantastic saving of nearly £80, offer professional results wherever you go. In her review, hair styling pro Sarah explained: "The convenience of a cordless straightener without sacrificing performance is a game-changer." Launched in 2021, this sleek, portable styler boasts the same dual-zone heater technology found in other Ghd tools, ensuring a consistent styling temperature of 185C. Whether you're straightening or curling, it delivers flawless results, and with a 20-minute battery life, it's perfect for quick styling sessions. Plus, with USB-C charging, you can easily power up from your laptop or car – making it the ultimate travel companion.

Why you can trust us

With more than five years of experience in the industry and bylines for a number of consumer publications under my belt, I’ve seen my fair share of Amazon sales events. I’m familiar with which beauty brands offer the best annual discounts and – more importantly – which ones might offer falsely inflated discounts. Like the rest of the team at IndyBest, I handpick the best beauty reductions based off our myriad of reviews and ensure that every deal offers an actual, worthwhile saving.

