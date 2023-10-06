Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

From smart speakers to air fryers and everyday essentials like toilet paper or batteries, Amazon has long been the go-to destination for just about anything and everything you could ever need.

While it might not be your first port of call when it comes to topping up your beauty arsenal, the online giant has also become a one-stop shop for some of the best brands in the business.

In recent years, Amazon has taken major steps to introduce a growing number of high-street and luxury labels to its line-up, meaning you can get your hands on drugstore essentials, hair tools and hi-tech beauty gadgets in just a few clicks.

The retailer’s treasure trove of products is a gold mine for beauty shopping, covering everything from make-up to skincare from brands such as Elemis, CeraVe, ghd, Olaplex, L’Oreal, Anastasia Beverly Hills and many more. And, in true Amazon fashion, there are regular deals and limited-time offers up for grabs –particularly during Prime Day sale events.

You can also get next-day delivery, meaning you’ll never need to panic about running out of your favourite cleanser or foundation. With so much on offer, you run the risk of spending hours scrolling through what’s available. So, to save you some time, we’ve rounded up some of the best beauty brands to shop at Amazon right now.

Anastasia Beverly Hills

If your unruly furrows are getting you down, then you need help from the eyebrow experts over at Anastasia Beverly Hills. On the brand’s Amazon storefront, you’ll find a range of different categories to shop, including bestsellers like brow wiz (£23, Amazon.co.uk), which also happens to be one of our favourites, featuring in our round-up of the best eyebrow products.

Other sections worth shopping include lips, face and eyes, with everything from the brand’s dipbrow (£19, Amazon.co.uk) to a soft glam eyeshadow palette (£28.99, Amazon.co.uk) up for grabs.

Shop Anastasia Beverly Hills at Amazon.co.uk now

Olaplex

(Olaplex)

No longer a hair stylist’s best kept secret, Olaplex has found global success in recent years, owing to its game-changing line of haircare products that help restore brittle, dry and over-processed locks.

All of the brand’s at-home products are available to buy at Amazon, including the no.3 repairing treatment (£17.43, Amazon.co.uk), which is a bestseller for good reason. Meanwhile, other must-have buys include the No.0 bond-building treatment (£17.89, Amazon.co.uk). In our review of No.0, our tester said it left their hair looking noticeably shinier with far fewer split ends.

Shop Olaplex at Amazon.co.uk now

Elemis

Elemis’s luxurious skincare spans body lotions, face cleansers, serums and more. The anti-ageing formulas are all available on Amazon and often have hefty discounts. Perhaps the brand’s most popular product, the pro-collagen cleansing balm (£24, Amazon.co.uk) is a hero buy. When putting it to the test, our beauty buff reviewer had only good things to say: “This balm is enriched with rose and mimosa wax, elderberry, omega and starflower oil and a host of essential oils. Combined, it boasts a fragrant aroma that adds to its luxurious appeal.”

Shop Elemis at Amazon.co.uk now

Elizabeth Arden

With everything from skincare to cosmetics and fragrance on offer, Elizabeth Arden’s products are some of the most popular among beauty fans, and it’s not hard to see why. In our round-up of the best beauty products to buy at Amazon, one of our testers highlighted the brand’s eight-hour lip protectant with SPF15 (£11.94, Amazon.co.uk) as their must-have. “Designed to be more like a lipstick in shape than other balms, it’s easy to glide on and is super nourishing, thanks to the vitamin E,” they said. “After using it, my lips feel very hydrated and it doesn’t feel thin (or quickly wear off) as other balms do.”

Other top picks worth picking up include the eight-hour cream skin protectant (£23.20, Amazon.co.uk) and daily ceramide youth restoring eye serum capsules (£31.48, Amazon.co.uk).

Shop Elizabeth Arden at Amazon.co.uk now

ghd

That’s right, the brand that’s been saving us all from bad hair days since 2001, ghd is available to buy at Amazon. The label’s storefront allows shoppers to browse a range of categories, including hair straighteners, hair dryers, curling tongs, brushes and heat protectant sprays.

Among our favourite tools is the new wet and dry duet styler (£379, Amazon.co.uk), which won best buy in our round-up of the best hair straighteners for making hair straightening “not only faster but easier too.”

Shop ghd at Amazon.co.uk now

Oribe

A brand adored by Victoria Beckham, Oribe offers a range of hair products, including conditioners, oils and thickening sprays. If you’ve already stocked up on the Spice Girl’s favourite signature shampoo (£46.99, Amazon.co.uk), we recommend trying the dry texturising spray (£45, Amazon.co.uk) next.

Shop Oribe at Amazon.co.uk now

La Roche-Posay

(La Roche-Posay)

La Roche Posay is perhaps one of the most well-known French skincare brands that has made its way to the online giant. One of the brand’s most popular products, the anthelios SPF 50 ultra light fluid (£20.70, Amazon.co.uk) is a summer essential and well worth the investment. However, the brand’s anthelios XL SPF 50+ sunscreen (£12.50, Amazon.co.uk) is also a hit and was mentioned in our round-up of the best beauty products to buy at Amazon.

“If I’m feeling a bit fancy, I’ll mix a touch of foundation into it. But I love it most when I’m doing something adventurous that requires a generous slathering of protection, like cycle touring or skiing, as its mattifying capabilities make me feel reassured my shine will stay under control, even in stinky, sweaty conditions,” our tester said.

Shop La Roche-Posay at Amazon.co.uk now

St Tropez

From mousse to gel formulas and face serums, if you’re looking to achieve a summer glow year-round, we recommend visiting the St Tropez store at Amazon. You’ll find an array of best-selling products, including the self tan express bronzing gel (£19.98, Amazon.co.uk)and the watermelon gradual lotion (£12, Amazon.co.uk), which are tester recommended for dry skin.

Already got plenty of tan? The Amazon store also has a number of accessories worth adding to your kit, including a tan remover (£12, Amazon.co.uk).

Shop St Tropez at Amazon.co.uk now

Mario Badescu

Loved by Kendall Jenner and Drew Barrymore, Mario Badescu is best known for its skincare offerings, and you’ll find all your favourite products on Amazon, at affordable prices. From acne-spot treatments to body washes, there’s so much to choose from but one of our go-to buys is the facial spray (£12.49, Amazon.co.uk), which featured in our review of the best hydrating face mists.

“A blend of herbs and rosewater, it’ll come to the aid of dehydrated skin and lightly moisturise,” our tester said. “You can spray it over make-up, too, without it shifting your carefully applied foundation.”

Shop Mario Badescu at Amazon.co.uk now

Paula’s Choice

(Amazon)

One of the brands of the moment, Paula’s Choice has garnered 500 million views on its TikTok hashtag, with countless videos of people claiming the products have transformed their skin. The skincare brand is stocked at Amazon and its cult exfoliator (£12, Amazon.co.uk) is one of the many items you can pick up. In our review of the toner, our tester said: “Within two days, we started to see signs of smoother, brighter skin with fewer visible pores and fine lines – and these results only improved the longer we used the toner.”

Shop Paula’s Choice at Amazon.co.uk

REN

Specialising in natural formulas, REN products serve up plenty of TLC for our skin’s barrier, whether you’re after serums and face masks, cleansers or toners. Most of these are stocked on Amazon, including the brand’s overnight spot cream (£32, Amazon.co.uk). An IndyBest favourite, the formula earned a spot in our round-up of the best night creams, with our reviewer saying: “This smooth, silky formula not only smells divine but works to tackle hyperpigmentation while deeply nourishing the skin, reducing signs of dark spots and giving that glow from within.”

Shop REN at Amazon.co.uk now

Urban Decay

Browse a collection of Urban Decay’s bestselling make-up, from bronzer and eyeliner to foundation and the ever-popular naked palettes (£49, Amazon.co.uk).

If you’ve already got a bottle of the brand’s famous all nighter setting spray (£22.40, Amazon.co.uk), consider the primer potion (£15.60, Amazon.co.uk), which featured a previous review of the best eyeshadow primers. “This is a cult product for good reason. It holds shadow on oily eyelids even in serious heat, blends out imperfections and seriously ups the intensity of eyeshadow pigmentation,” our tester said.

Shop Urban Decay at Amazon.co.uk now

L’Oreal

(L’Oreal)

From hair products to make-up and anti-ageing skincare, L’Oreal is a great all-rounder, with something to offer almost every beauty shopper. The good news is there’s a plethora of bargain buys at Amazon, including the brand’s viral wonder water hair treatment (£7.50, Amazon.co.uk).

In our review of the conditioner, our tester said it left their locks feeling smooth and tangle-free. “We would certainly recommend it to anyone with similar hair, who shies away from anything that will weigh down wispy locks,” they said.

Shop L’Oreal at Amazon.co.uk now

