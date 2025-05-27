Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pandora is a bemouth of the jewellery world but the label has surprisingly humble origins. Founded in 1982, it began as a small, family-run jewellers in Copenhagen before its charm bracelet concept earned it global fame in the early Noughties.

Sitting in the mid-range price point of the market, Pandora’s accessible jewellery spans personalised pieces to collaborations with the likes of Disney and Game of Thrones. There really are styles to suit every taste, age and occasion. But, while the brand’s signature collection is full of timeless pieces for gifting, its the new trend-led ‘essence’ range that has won the label a whole new fashion fan base.

The label launched the more mature collection to acclaim last summer. Characterised by chunky silhouettes, voguish detailing (like pearls or mixed metals) and sophisticated, sculptural shapes, think of it as the grown-up sister to the brand’s moments or signature lines.

Now, Pandora has debuted its 2025 collection which builds on the essence core line. Evoking the feeling of summer, twisted and rippled silhouettes are seen throughout the range, while starfish charms and shell-shaped rings complete your beach holiday looks.

With statement pieces like the 14-carat gold chain link necklace and double hoop earrings, as well as everyday staples like the mixed metal pendant necklace or rippled sterling silver earrings, the new essence collection might just be my favourite yet. Here are my top picks for summer 2025.

Pandora sparkling blue starfish dangle charm: £120, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

Adding playful detail to a simple neck chain or bracelet, this dangle charm is 14-carat gold plated and designed in a starfish shape. Paying homage to the ocean, blue cubic zirconia embellishment is contrasted by lab-grown crystals for extra sparkle. It’s the perfect piece to pair with a bikini this summer.

Pandora organically shaped double hoops: £130, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

Hoop earrings are perennially cool, but this new style from Pandora offers a fresh take on the classic staple. Featuring a double hoop design, the earrings are plated in 14-carat gold for arresting shine. The slim silhouette of the metal contrasts the large statement hoop size, lending them to everyday wear and evening occasions.

Pandora rippled wide hoop earrings: £140, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

I’ve been after a new pair of chunky gold earrings and this Pandora essence pair meets the brief. The rippled effect and oversized silhouette easily elevates a simple outfit, with butterfly back promising secure fit. To ensure the longevity of its shiny finish, the earrings are plated in 14-carat gold.

Pandora organically shaped wired open bangle: £350, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

Thanks to A-lister approval from the likes of Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid, bangles – the classic Noughties jewellery staple – are back in fashion. This 14-carat gold plated style features a five-layered design that’s available in three sizes (16cm, 17.5cm and 19cm). Though you could stack with other bangles and bracelets for a bold evening look, the bangle is a statement in its own right.

Pandora starfish gold plated studs: £60, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

Serving up a subtle summer style statement, these delicate stud earrings are cut into an irregular starfish shape with an ocean-blue lab-grown crystal adding vibrant detail. Finished in 14-carat gold plating, the studs are tarnish-free in water so you can style them with your beach looks on holiday.

Pandora rippled stacking ring: £130, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

Whether stacked for a bold look or worn individually for a dose of gold, this chunky ring is a versatile addition to your jewellery collection. Featuring an golden 14-carat finish, the curved silhouette and rippled design detail is inspired by shells.

Pandora rippled small hoop earrings: £90, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

A hero everyday pair of earrings, these hoops are available in sterling silver or 14-carat gold plating. Fastened by a secure hinge, the simple pair are elevated by the ripple finish that awards them a subtle chunky look.

Pandora organically shaped link necklace: £225, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

Though an investment piece, the classic design of this chain link necklace ensures you’ll get your wear. The 14-carat gold plated style boasts individually sized links and a statement hook and eye clasp fastening. The oversized design is perfect for everyday wear, whether adding intrigue to a white T-shirt or styling with a scoop neck dress.

Pandora organically shaped two tone pendant necklace: £130, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

Gone are the days where mixing metals was taboo in the jewellery world. Now, single pieces that blend two metals can give you more freedom when styling the rest of your look. Characterised by interlocking sterling silver and 14-carat gold plated hoops, this pendant is complete with a delicate gold chain necklace.

Pandora organically shaped two tone open hoop earrings: £100, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

Matching the pendant above, this mixed metal pair of earrings are distinguished by crossover lines in sterling silver and plated gold. Fastened with a secure butterfly closure, the simply but sophisticated earrings are perfect for both special occasions and everyday wear.

