Watches are a staple when it comes to accessorising. Both practical and decorative, they are one of the few jewellery purchases that actually have a real purpose, making them ultra-covetable and meaning it can be hard to land on just one when deciding.

Wearing a beautiful watch can add a touch of style and class to just about any outfit, and it looks glorious when paired with both dainty and chunky bracelets to form the perfectly curated wrist worthy of an Instagram snap.

A watch is also one of those purchases you only really want to make once in a blue moon, and it can be an important decision for that exact reason. But, with the sheer volume of watch styles out there, it can be a complicated process to choose your style, which is why we’ve made an edit to make things just that little bit easier.

How we tested

When testing the best watches for women, we took into consideration a number of factors, including quality, appearance and of course the price.

We included a range of metal and leather straps, along with plain and decorated faces, and everything in-between. And we only included the most reputable brands, with prices starting at £88 and capping at £1,300.

From designer pieces to more affordable high street designs, browse our edit of the very best eight picks, and trust that one of these will serve you well for years to come.

The best watches for women in 2021 are:

Larsson & Jennings boyfriend mini mixed rose gold watch, 31mm Best: Affordable classic Rating: 9/10 Larsson & Jennings has made a name for itself in the watch world, mostly for being a great alternative to super pricey, designer brands whose watches will set you back eye-watering amounts of hard-earned cash. Originally this was just available in a couple of signature designs, but the brand now offers a variety, including its boyfriend mini, which offers the appeal of wearing a men's watch, but with less of the chunkiness. The rose gold style is prettiest, and it's clearly super high quality when handled and worn. Gucci YA141501 diamantissima stainless steel watch Best: Designer investment Rating: 9/10 Sometimes, you just have to splurge; and when it comes to women's watches, Gucci is a great choice. There is a full range of Gucci styles, making it hard to choose which one to invest in. If it was up to us though, it would be this diamantissima design, which is classic and understated, while still being exceptionally cool. It has a patent leather strap, round face, clasp fastening, and a diamond-patterned dial, complete with the all-important Gucci logo. Rotary Windsor ladies watch Best: A wear-forever piece Rating: 9/10 Rotary is another reliable brand if you're on a budget, but still want a striking timepiece that looks far more expensive than its price tag reads. The Windsor is a bestseller, and it's really pretty easy to see why, with its appealing silver and gold design, made from two-tone gold PVD stainless steel and sapphire glass. It also features Roman numerals and is even water-resistant up to 50m, meaning you don't have to worry if you forget to take it off before a shower or swim. Apple Watch hermès silver stainless steel case with circuit H single tour Best: For fitness and fashion Rating: 9/10 A watch edit isn't complete without a nod to Apple's covetable techy design, particularly when taking into account its latest iteration by Hermès. Almost unbearably chic, the new pieces are ideal for fashion addicts, with this one being our must-have. It has all the benefits of a classic Apple Watch, from messaging friends to tracking fitness, and with the Hermès strap, you'll likely be the talk of the town. Cendré dillon watch in black Best: For high-end design Rating: 8/10 Aussie brand Cendre has successfully seen its first foray into watches take over stylish Instagram feeds all over the world. Also available in white, this chic design features an octagonal face and Roman numerals and comes in two sizes, which is super useful and actually not very common. The design looks far pricier than it is, and could even pass as a designer piece. We'd suggest stacking this alongside your chunky gold bracelets up with this one for extra style credentials. Kate Spade Brookville gold-tone stainless steel watch Best: Gold watch Rating: 8/10 Kate Spade's dainty Brookville watch is summed up by the brand's product description: "grandma's watch, but make it modern". The simple design combines a traditional shape with a modern, wearable aesthetic for the younger buyer. It's perfect for those who want something a little more understated and features gold-tone stainless steel, a scallop bracelet, a white satin dial, and gold-tone dot indexes. It's perfect if you like your watch to feel more like an elegant bracelet. Coach Audrey watch, 35mm Best: For subtle sparkle Rating: 8/10 If leather straps are more your thing, you can't beat a mid-range, affordable yet high quality Coach design, and in particular, this one. It has just the right amount of sparkle, in fact, it's subtle enough for daytime wear, but glam enough to take things up a notch come sundown. The grey colour makes it a little different from classic golds, silvers, or black watches, and the rose gold detailing means it's suitable for the younger wearer. Buy now £ 195 , Coach.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Olivia Burton celestial galaxy demi dial emerald and gold mesh watch Best: For astrology fans Rating: 8/10 If you've had your eye out for an extra special watch that's fun, modern, and cool, look no further. Olivia Burton's gorgeous celestial design is perfect for those whose motto is "more is more". With glitter, starry motifs, crystal markers, and a gold-plated mesh strap, this is a lovely buy for astrology fans. It also has an affordable price point considering how much the watch has going for it. We'd recommend wearing it with fine chain bracelets or alone as a standout piece.

