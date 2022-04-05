The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Asda just dropped these Gucci sandal dupes and they cost £281 less than the real thing
Y2K style is going nowhere this summer
The fact that Nineties and Noughties fashion is in full revival mode is nothing new. We’ve seen everything from Uggs to flatform sandals make a comeback, and now there’s more retro footwear to add to the list.
You’ve probably already spotted the Gucci women’s rubber slide sandal (£295, Gucci.com) on Instagram or Tiktok – they’ve popped up in almost every colourway in recent months, and with the warmer weather on the way, we’re expecting to see a lot more of them.
But at close to £300, not everyone is running down to Bond Street in search of the jelly-style shoes.
Luckily, George at Asda has released its own version of the now-famous footwear and, at under £15, they’re definitely a more purse-friendly alternative.
So, if you’re well into the Y2K hype, keep reading for more details on how to buy them.
George black heeled mule sandals: £14, Asda.com
The glaringly obvious difference between the Asda version and the Gucci version is, of course, the bold Gucci lettering embossed across the front.
But it does mean that these shoes are incredibly subtle in their design, meaning they would work with jeans, shorts and skirts throughout the summer months.
Both pairs are made from plastic, but the Asda ones take on slightly more of a leather-style look than the high-shine Gucci versions. And with a saving of over £280, we really can’t complain.
For those with a more neutral style, they also come in beige (£14, Asda.com).
Looking for more summer shoes? We’re dubbing the Ugg platform sandal the new It-girl buy
