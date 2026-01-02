The new year is more than a date – it’s a mindset. By prioritising nutrition, movement and daily balance, you’re setting yourself up for a healthier, more vibrant year. And with Solaray’s targeted supplements, you have the trusted tools to support your goals as the months fly by.

Designed to help meet your unique needs, whether you want to support your immunity, digestion, sleep, mood or daily nutrition, the brand’s science-backed supplements are triple-tested by its in-house lab for purity and potency. All while being rooted in nature, with almost every vitamin, mineral and brain-boosting herb under the sun.

In short, Solaray’s supplements can elevate your daily routine, even when having a busy life means being pushed for time. Unsure which supplements you should be taking? Keep reading for three targeted options that will work to boost your wellbeing from the inside out.

The magic of magnesium

If you’re tired of feeling tired, magnesium is a mineral that helps turn the food we eat into energy and is one of the most essential in the human body. Best known for boosting sleep and reducing fatigue, it also contributes to the nervous system functioning – did you know lowering stress levels is a proven way to support your body’s defences? Plus it supports psychological function, as well as the maintenance of healthy bones*. Solaray Magnesium Glycinate is not only gentler on the stomach compared to other forms of this all-important mineral, but it’s also easily absorbed. Solaray’s formula even includes black pepper extract to help boost absorption further.

Get your fibre fix

One of the easiest ways to support digestion, boost energy and keep you feeling full is by getting enough fibre. For fibre support, Solaray Psyllium Husk is a plant-based soluble blend derived from the outer shells of the plantago ovata plant formulated to feed the microbiome and help keep your gut healthy and comfortable. Each three-capsule daily serving provides 1,575mg of psyllium husk powder in a convenient capsule format that offers a taste-free alternative to powdered psyllium drinks.

Winter immunity support

Fed up with sneezing your way through the colder months? A balanced diet is the hallmark of good health but as the temperature drops, it’s vital to give your body a helping hand and fill in any nutritional gaps with the right immunity-boosting supplements. Make Solaray Vitamin C Timed Release the foundation of your seasonal wellness arsenal – it’s packed with vitamin C to support the immune system, protect your cells from oxidative stress and help reduce fatigue*. Made from 100 per cent vegan ingredients, including rosehip and acerola cherries, this supplement can help support your wellness journey as you head into 2026.

*Claims as substantiated by the European Food Safety Authority.