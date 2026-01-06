Luna’s new fitness band looks a lot like Whoop, and there’s no subscription

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Whoop has carved out a pretty comfortable niche for itself. The company’s insistence on a screen-free design and its heavy focus on recovery have earned the fitness band a cult following. And while smart rings are growing in popularity, they’re still not a direct replacement for wrist-worn wearables, which are better at tracking exercise.

That lack of serious competition could be about to change. Lifestyle brand Luna, which launched a smart ring in 2023 and is owned by tech firm Noise, has unveiled a new screen-free fitness band ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Called the Luna band, it looks a lot like the Whoop, but with one big difference – there’s no monthly subscription charge, with all guidance and coaching included in the upfront cost of the device.

The subscription-free model isn’t the only thing that could set it apart, however. Luna wants it to be even more hands-free than the Whoop, with the device being powered by your voice for logging and guidance, instead of dashboards within apps. Users will be able to log meals, record symptoms and ask for health guidance using voice commands, with Luna saying the system will work via connected earbuds and integrations with Siri and other voice assistants.

The company says the band uses a high-end optical sensor array and a six-axis motion sensor, which should help it pick up more subtle signals around stress, recovery and sleep. Rather than delivering a single readiness score, Luna says the platform will constantly look for changes throughout the day and respond with guidance when it thinks you need it.

Similar to other wearables, Luna will be able to tap into data from Apple Health, Google Fit and period-tracking apps. If you’re interested, you’ll have to wait a little while to get your hands on the device. A release date and price have yet to be confirmed. The Independent is in Las Vegas for CES and will be getting hands-on with an early Luna band prototype this week.

Senior tech critic Alex Lee is in Las Vegas for CES 2026. The Independent is on the ground covering the latest announcements and will be going hands-on with the latest products, as well as picking out the coolest (and strangest) launches.