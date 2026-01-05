Where you can shop Claudia Winkleman’s exact outfits from The Traitors

The new series of The Traitors already has viewers gripped – particularly with last Saturday’s cliffhanger regarding the illusive secret traitor. As always, Claudia Winkleman’s covetable wardrobe is just as much of a talking point as the BBC’s hit reality game show itself.

Characterised by tweed, tartan, tulle and tailoring, the presenter is styled by Sinead McKeefry, who also worked with the presenter on Strictly Come Dancing. Her iconic looks take a high, low approach, incorporating both the high street and luxury designers. More often than not, her stylish choices sell out – see the maroon Zara coat from last year’s celebrity season, the Kapital smiley face jumper in series two and a fair isle knit from Brora in the third season.

Whether she’s sporting Cos knitwear at the breakfast table, a Bella Freud wool coat for a woodland mission, or a Comme De Garcon blazer for a banishment, her aspirational wardrobe reflects the theatrical nature of the show itself. McKeefry’s styling also takes inspiration from the rugged and romantic Scottish Highlands settings – it’s country attire but high fashion.

The presenter and McFeefry took the styling up a notch for the recent celebrity season, with standout pieces including the viral Isabel Murant boucle jumper and the Ralph Lauren tartan two-piece. With Claudia’s looks now going viral, fashion fans are biting at the bit to see what season four will bring us.

So far, we’ve not been left disappointed. Standout looks from the first few episodes feature everything from Yves Saint Laurent pea coats and Le Kilt tartan kilts, to Brora maroon wool coats and knee high boots from The Row. Some of her signature pieces have already made an appearance, including her signature Spanx leggings, Brora arm warmers, Amazon red gloves and the gothic black cape from Luxury Family Affair. If you’re revamping your wardrobe for 2026, take cues from Claudia’s styling – I’ve found the exact outfits from episode one, as well as high street alternatives.

Episode 3

open image in gallery ( BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry )

Serving up plenty of winter wardrobe inspiration, Claudia’s breakfast look for episode three turned to one of McKeefry’s favourite high street brands: Zara. The printed maroon bow blouse and culottes both hailed from the high street retailer, but are second hand from the 2017 collection. The knitted tank is from Le Kilt, while the matching boots are from Paris Texas. Try these more affordable boots from Boden and this John Lewis cashmere vest. This fluid burgundy dress from Me + Em would work just as well as the Zara co-ord beneath the vest.

For the tense roundtable in episode three, Claudia opted for a characteristically androgynous look. McKeefry styled a thrifted sage stripe blouse with blouson sleeves beneath a tailored tweed waistcoat from Cordings. In-keeping with the colour palette, Claudia wore a pair of tailored, flared dark green suit trousers that look to be from Reiss.

Claudia turned to one of her favourite luxury designers, Givenchy, for the statement boots: a pair of shark lock green stompers. The style is currently unavailable, but the red shade is on sale with a discount at Harvey Nichols. Plus, Asos has a stellar affordable alternative in suede.

Episode 2

open image in gallery ( BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry )

My favourite look from the new series so far, Claudia turned up at breakfast in episode two wearing a belted tartan midi skirt from the cult label Le Kilt (opt for this Damson Madder alternative) over a pair of chocolate brown knee high boots from The Row (these M&S boots offer the same effect). The knitted fair isle vest hailed from Hambro & Miller (try this affordable Albaray style), which was styled over a Cos black roll neck (one of her layering staples).

Episode 1

For the first mission, Claudia styled a statement YSL black pea coat (this Asos Design take is a great alternative) over a Purdey plaid flannel shirt with her favourite of Brora cashmere wrist warmers. Her form fitting Spanx leggings were contrasted by a pair of chunky Dr Martens boots.

Claudia greeted contestants at the castle in a plum-hued velvet blazer from Jigsaw (the exact style is sold out but this similar single breasted style from Jigsaw is near-identical) over a pink neck tie blouse from LK Bennett. The presented completed the look with her go-to pair of Brora cashmere wrist warmers and signature Spanx.

The style secrets behind Claudia Winkleman’s The Traitors outfits