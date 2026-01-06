You can stop worrying about damp in your home thanks to this budget appliance

With the cold, wet weather firmly with us, keeping damp and musty odours at bay can become a real challenge. That’s where the best dehumidifiers come into their own – particularly once you understand how much it actually costs to run a dehumidifier. These compact appliances draw in moisture-laden air, passing it over chilled coils that extract excess water, which is then collected in a tank or drained via a hose. The unit then releases drier, slightly warmer air back into the room.

While many effective dehumidifiers sit in the £100 to £300 price bracket, there are more affordable options available. After testing a wide range of models for her IndyBest guide, air quality expert Joanne Lewsley named the Daewoo 700ml dehumidifier the best budget buy. For anyone tackling damp without wanting to invest in a pricier machine, it offers a practical and wallet-friendly solution.

Daewoo 700ml dehumidifier At £35, the Daewoo 700ml dehumidifier costs a fraction of other models. It’s compact and lightweight, making it ideal for small rooms and moving between different areas of your home. While it’s “not suitable for large or very humid spaces”, it’s a “quiet, energy-efficient and affordable way to improve air quality”, noted Joanne in her review. “I used it in a damp, musty-smelling cupboard in the living room and noticed the difference in a few days,” she added, so you shouldn’t need to worry so much about the damp in your home with this nifty appliance. It’s also quiet when in operation (she tested and found it to run at 35dB), making it “bedroom friendly”. She went on to praise the auto shut-off and full-tank alarm, so there’s no guessing when it’s ready to be emptied. £45 £35 from Robertdyas.co.uk Prices may vary

