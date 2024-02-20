Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Burberry show is now done and dusted, with Joanna Lumley, Barry Keoghan and Olivia Colman all in attendance, marking the end of London Fashion Week 2024.

Spanning five days of shows, parties, presentations and appointments, with more than 100 brands on the schedule, there was a whole host of highlights – Richard Quinn’s beautiful beading, Joanna Lumley’s comedic Completedworks performance and Sinead Gorey’s iPod hair clips, all included.

Taking note of the key trends to cop, street style looks to steal and how red tights ruled across the front row, I’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the fashion-focused event.

But on top of spying standout shoes, bags, dresses and coats, one item stuck out as an unexpected accessory: a warped silver phone case that costs less than £10 at Amazon.

Yes, you read that right. On top of all the designer bags and luxury label shoes, it’s this Amazon-stocked phone case that stuck out the most – I spotted it in the hands of fashion editors, PRs and even Dua Lipa’s newsletter editor. Keep scrolling to find out more and why it’s the new accessory I’m buying.

Ueebai case for iPhone: £8.99, Amazon.co.uk

I managed to snap a pic of the iPhone case (Lauren Cunningham )

As someone with a clear, basic, boring phone case, I’ve never really thought of my phone as an accessory, and never considered its case as anything more than practical. In fact, despite the now large number of colourful, pretty patterned phone case options, the only one that’s ever caught my eye is Rhode’s new lip gloss holding case (trust me when I say I was one of the first to sign up to the waitlist).

But after spying this warped silver style, I’m sold. It’s chic, fun and (hopefully) actually a practical buy. Plus, it’s compatible with a whole host of options, including everything from an iPhone 11 to the new iPhone 15 pro.

