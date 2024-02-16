Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Model and beauty mogul Hailey Bieber has yet again broken the internet – this time with a product we didn’t even know we needed.

While we’ve seen beauty brands branch out into other areas of retail before – a silk pillowcase here, a sleep spray there – we’re quite safe in the knowledge that none have produced a phone case before. Or, at least, no other brand has produced a phone case that also holds a lip balm.

Rhode, Hailey Bieber’s beauty brand, has really made something quite unique: a phone case designed to carry the brand’s bestselling lip peptide treatment (£35, Rhodeskin.com). Clearly, the days of heaving a heavy bag around, with phone, house keys, lip balm and more hidden inside, are on the way out.

Through teasing the new product on her own social media channels, racking up more than two million likes on Instagram, Bieber has built up quite the commotion for the phone accessory, which we imagine will lead to a long list of people hoping to pick up one on the rhode site.

The good news is that you can now sign up for the waitlist to be one of the first to shop the rhode lip case, and we’ve listed everything you need to know below. If you’re yet to try the brand, take a look at our beauty editor’s review of the bestselling lip balm.

Rhode lip case: £35, Rhodeskin.com

(Rhode)

With the phone case available in a range of sizes, compatible with an iPhone 15 pro, iPhone 15 pro max, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 pro max, rhode really seems to have thought of everything with this latest launch. However, there is only one colour option: a pale grey that’s the same as the rhode packaging.

Of course, as the core purpose behind the production of the phone case is to slot the rhode lip balm inside it, we can’t imagine any other products will fit. So, it’s probably best reserved for those who are already rhode fans or anyone happy to take the plunge and pick up a rhode lip balm alongside the new case.

Right now, the brand has left it a little speculative as to when exactly the phone case will launch but you can join the waitlist to be the first to find out. Rhode also hasn’t shared how many units will be available, whether this is a limited edition buy or if it will be a permanent fixture on the brand’s site. So, we’d recommend acting quickly if you’re set on snapping up the new phone accessory.

Join the waitlist now

