Best lip balms to treat and nourish dry, chapped lips

I’m obsessed with these lip balm, and these are my five favourites

Lauren Cunningham
Wednesday 13 December 2023 18:24
Rhode, Nivea and Summer Fridays are among my top picks

Rhode, Nivea and Summer Fridays are among my top picks

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

  • best-lip-balm-indybest-review
    rhode peptide lip treatment
    Best lip balm overall

    Celebrity-founded beauty brands often result in many a raised eyebrow, but Hailey Bieber’s rhode is worthy of your attention. The lip balms are among the brand’s bestsellers and come in a variety of flavours, from vanilla to watermelon and even salted caramel. For anyone who prefers their lip balm to taste less like a lolly, they’re an unflavoured option.

    Nivea lip care balms original, pack of three
    Nivea lip care balms original
    Best budget lip balm

    This budget buy is one of my all-time favourites. While it may not have the fancy ingredients or tasty flavours of some other options, it does deliver hydration that will help to soften and soothe, thanks to a blend of shea butter and panthenol (a moisturising agent derived from vitamin B5).

  • L’Occitane petite remedy balm
    L’Occitane petite remedy balm
    Best multi-use lip balm

    Most beauty products work in multiple ways. Even your most basic lip balm can most likely double up as a highlighter, cuticle conditioner or scab protector. But finding a product marketed as being multi-use can take away a lot of the guesswork and add a few extra abilities onto it too. This L’Occitane petite remedy balm does exactly that, apparently offering more than 50 uses.

    Caudelíe lip conditioner
    Caudelíe lip conditioner
    Best chapstick

    This lip balm is a recent addition to my collection, but I’m already heavily hooked. If you’re a fan of the regular chapstick-style lip balm, this Caudelíe lip conditioner is a step towards a more luxurious find while still coming in at a pretty great price point.

  • Summer Fridays lip butter balm
    Summer Fridays lip butter balm
    Best tinted lip balm

    Summer Fridays’s lip balms are certainly the buzzy product in the beauty sphere right now and for good reason. Coming in seven tinted shades (poppy being my favourite), the formula is a lip balm/gloss hybrid packed with a whole host of skin-loving ingredients.

If you’ve been a regular reader for some time, you’ll know I rarely call a beauty buy an absolute essential. While most lotions and potions are lovely to have, and a fair few will really help to hydrate, plump and boost the radiance in your skin (just take a look at our stellar IndyBest skincare guides), for most of us, a 10-step skincare routine is probably not necessary.

Lip balms, however, I’m marking as a must-have, especially now the weather is colder, and our skin drier, so chapped, sore lips are certainly on the horizon. Unless, of course, you step up your lip love, and, below, I’ve laid out the best products (IMO) to do just that.

The reason your lips need extra TLC in the colder months is because the skin around your mouth is thin, making it prone to dryness. This, combined with the fact we’re often eating, drinking and talking, resulting in almost constant movement, can mean cracks come through if lips are not healthy and hydrated.

So, lip balms are here to help heal, soothe and moisturise, keeping your pout looking pretty. Trust me when I say I never leave the house without one of these five favourites.

Keep reading below to find out which ones are worth puckering up for, with options to suit every budget.

How we tested

As a lip balm obsessive, I’ve tried dozens of options over the years but this handful has earned a spot in my regular rotation. For a lip balm to work its way into every bag and pocket, it has to hydrate, be easy to use and deliver impressive lip smoothing and softening, all of which these do.

The best lip balms for 2023 are:

  • Best lip balm overall – rhode peptide lip treatment: £16, Rhodeskin.com
  • Best budget buy – Nivea lip care balms original: £6.47, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best multi-use lip balm – L’Occitane petite remedy balm: £12, Cultbeauty.co.uk
  • Best tinted lip balm – Summer Fridays lip butter balm: £23, Cultbeauty.co.uk

rhode peptide lip treatment

  • Best: Lip balm overall
  • Scent: Multiple, including vanilla, watermelon, salted caramel and unscented
  • Key ingredients: Peptides, shea butter and cupuaçu
  • Type: Balm/gloss
  • Why we love it
    • Peptides improve the elasticity in the lips
    • Makes pout less prone to cracking

Celebrity-founded beauty brands often result in many a raised eyebrow, but Hailey Bieber’s rhode is worthy of your attention. The lip balms are among the brand’s bestsellers and come in a variety of flavours, from vanilla to watermelon and even salted caramel. For anyone who prefers their lip balm to taste less like a lolly, they’re an unflavoured option.

Peptides are the key focus for this balm/gloss hybrid. These help improve the elasticity in the lips, rebuild the skin barrier and reduce wrinkles, for a more plump pout that’s less prone to cracking. It also leaves a beautiful shiny sheen, giving the effect of gloss without the stickiness.

Read the full rhode skincare review

Nivea lip care balms original

  • Best: Budget lip balm
  • Scents: Unscented
  • Key ingredients: Shea butter and panthenol
  • Type: Chapstick
  • Why we love it
    • Low price
  • Take note
    • Basic formula

This budget buy is one of my all-time favourites. While it may not have the fancy ingredients or tasty flavours of some other options, it does deliver hydration that will help to soften and soothe, thanks to a blend of shea butter and panthenol (a moisturising agent derived from vitamin B5).

It works best when used every day, not a chapped lip crisis recovery balm, as it’s rather lightweight. The fact it comes in a multi-pack that works out as just over £2 per balm is quite a bonus. Tinted options are also available, although I’m yet to find a shade that suits me.

L’Occitane petite remedy balm

  • Best: Multi-use lip balm
  • Scent: Citrusy
  • Key ingredients: Sunflower oil, shea butter and sweet almond oil
  • Type: Balm
  • Why we love it
    • Multi-use
    • One of the most hydrating products

Most beauty products work in multiple ways. Even your most basic lip balm can most likely double up as a highlighter, cuticle conditioner or scab protector. But finding a product marketed as being multi-use can take away a lot of the guesswork and add a few extra abilities onto it too. This L’Occitane petite remedy balm does exactly that, apparently offering more than 50 uses.

Made from a blend of sunflower oil, shea butter, sweet almond oil and beeswax, it’s one of the most hydrating products I’ve tried. It will not only leave your lips feeling soothed and soft but also your hands, elbows, knees and even hair. It’s a one-pot wonder, especially in winter.

Caudelíe lip conditioner

  • Best: Chapstick
  • Scent: Citrusy
  • Key ingredients: Sunflower oil, castor seed oil and beeswax
  • Type: Chapstick
  • Why we love it
    • Natural ingredients

This lip balm is a recent addition to my collection, but I’m already heavily hooked. If you’re a fan of the regular chapstick-style lip balm, this Caudelíe lip conditioner is a step towards a more luxurious find while still coming in at a pretty great price point.

Infused with sunflower oil, castor seed oil, beeswax, shea butter, grapeseed oil and limonene, it leaves the lips hydrated and nourished for hours. Plus, 98 per cent of the ingredients are from natural origin, meaning the ingredients list reads more like a smoothie recipe than your standard beauty product.

Use discount code “NEW15” for 15 per cent off the best lip balms at Lookfantastic

Summer Fridays lip butter balm

  • Best: Tinted lip balm
  • Scent: Multiple, including sugar, cherry, mint and vanilla
  • Key ingredients: Shea and murumuru butter
  • Type: Balm/gloss hybrid
  • Why we love it
    • Tinted
    • Nourishing

Summer Fridays’s lip balms are certainly the buzzy product in the beauty sphere right now and for good reason. Coming in seven tinted shades (poppy being my favourite), the formula is a lip balm/gloss hybrid packed with a whole host of skin-loving ingredients.

Shea and murumuru really help to hydrate and nourish the lips, leaving them looking and feeling plump. The quick swipe of colour can pack a punch when wearing minimalist make-up, making it perfect for skincare fans who still want to accentuate their pout.

Use discount code “YOU15” for 15 per cent off the best lip balm at Cult Beauty

The Verdict: Lip balms

Being a lip balm obsessive, all five of these options live in my bags and pockets and are in regular rotation, so each one is sure to soothe and soften your pout. For fans of tinted lip balms, Summer Fridays’s lip butter balm could be for you. For boosting the skin barrier, rhode’s peptide lip treatment does come out on top. If you’re after a bargain beauty buy, Nivea is hard to beat.

