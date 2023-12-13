Best lip balms to treat and nourish dry, chapped lips

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’ve been a regular reader for some time, you’ll know I rarely call a beauty buy an absolute essential. While most lotions and potions are lovely to have, and a fair few will really help to hydrate, plump and boost the radiance in your skin (just take a look at our stellar IndyBest skincare guides), for most of us, a 10-step skincare routine is probably not necessary.

Lip balms, however, I’m marking as a must-have, especially now the weather is colder, and our skin drier, so chapped, sore lips are certainly on the horizon. Unless, of course, you step up your lip love, and, below, I’ve laid out the best products (IMO) to do just that.

The reason your lips need extra TLC in the colder months is because the skin around your mouth is thin, making it prone to dryness. This, combined with the fact we’re often eating, drinking and talking, resulting in almost constant movement, can mean cracks come through if lips are not healthy and hydrated.

So, lip balms are here to help heal, soothe and moisturise, keeping your pout looking pretty. Trust me when I say I never leave the house without one of these five favourites.

Keep reading below to find out which ones are worth puckering up for, with options to suit every budget.

How we tested

As a lip balm obsessive, I’ve tried dozens of options over the years but this handful has earned a spot in my regular rotation. For a lip balm to work its way into every bag and pocket, it has to hydrate, be easy to use and deliver impressive lip smoothing and softening, all of which these do.

The best lip balms for 2023 are: