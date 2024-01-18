Hailey Bieber’s rhode launches its first cleanser – but is it any good?

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hailey Bieber is up there with the most influential people in the world. Everything she touches turns to gold – from the (still trending) “glazed doughnut” nails that she debuted a few years ago, to her always flawless chin-length bob. Even her go-to lipliner (Make Up For Ever’s anywhere caffeine, if you’re interested) is a sell-out, so, it makes sense that she would launch her own brand.

Rhode – which is Bieber’s middle name – launched in the US at the tail end of 2022, then made its way over to the UK in May last year. Speaking in various interviews, the model said she had always loved skincare, so it made sense for her to focus her efforts in that sector.

The initial launch came with four hit products: a serum, moisturiser, essence and lip treatment (which has had a couple of limited edition flavour extensions, from strawberry to jelly bean). With products suitable for sensitive skin, formulated with the help of dermatologists, and reasonably priced, rhode has been received well by skincare enthusiasts and beauty editors alike.

Now, the brand is extending its core line, with the announcement of pineapple refresh. Billed as “a skin-refreshing formula that leaves skin clean, soft and supple”, it boasts ingredients such as polyglutamic acid, green tea extract and – crucially – pineapple enzyme.

But how does pineapple refresh fare? We put it to the test to find out.

How we tested the rhode pineapple refresh cleanser

We received a lab sample of the pineapple refresh before the launch was officially announced. The sample we received wasn’t full size, but it was enough for us to use every day for around two weeks ahead of writing this review.

During that time, we were able to get a real feel for the product and see how it worked as a make-up remover and a second evening cleanse. For reference, our skin is blemish-prone and sits somewhere in the middle of oily and dry.