Hailey Bieber’s rhode launches its first cleanser – but is it any good?

Rhode pineapple refresh cleanser
- Key ingredients: Polyglutamic acid, green tea extract, pineapple enzyme
- Ophthalmologist tested: Yes
- Why we love it
- Lathers easily
- Gently exfoliates
- Suitable for sensitive skin
- Take note
- Skin felt a little tight after use
We were super excited at the prospect of a cleanser from rhode because it feels like the missing piece of the puzzle. Pineapple refresh is a balm-to-lather cleanser designed to gently remove make-up and SPF without stripping the skin. It’s formulated with hydrating polyglutamic acid, anti-inflammatory green tea extract and pineapple enzyme, which offers a gentle exfoliation.
We’ve been using it each evening for around two weeks, and, so far, we’re impressed. Like everything else in the brand’s range, it’s fragrance-free, and the formula itself is almost gel-like upon application. We like that it lathers up incredibly well with a little bit of water and minimal effort, working to break down the hardiest of longwear foundations. We also appreciated the inclusion of the pineapple enzyme, as we’re fans of gentle exfoliants, so we didn’t need to include a separate exfoliating step in our routine.
The one downside is we found that it left our skin feeling a little bit tight post-cleanse. That being said, our skin didn’t feel dry, so the tightness could be down to the cold weather we’ve been experiencing rather than something caused by the cleanser. Overall, this is another great launch from rhode, and we like that, as a brand, sensitive skin is truly considered.
If you want to get your hands on it, the pineapple refresh cleanser will be available to buy from 25 January, but you can sign up to join the waiting list now.