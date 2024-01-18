Jump to content

Hailey Bieber’s rhode launches its first cleanser – but is it any good?

Our verdict on the final piece of the rhode skincare puzzle

Lucy Partington
Thursday 18 January 2024 12:55
<p>Like the rest of rhode’s skincare, the new cleanser is almost gel-like upon application </p>

Like the rest of rhode’s skincare, the new cleanser is almost gel-like upon application

(iStock/The Independent)

Hailey Bieber is up there with the most influential people in the world. Everything she touches turns to gold – from the (still trending) “glazed doughnut” nails that she debuted a few years ago, to her always flawless chin-length bob. Even her go-to lipliner (Make Up For Ever’s anywhere caffeine, if you’re interested) is a sell-out, so, it makes sense that she would launch her own brand.

Rhode – which is Bieber’s middle name – launched in the US at the tail end of 2022, then made its way over to the UK in May last year. Speaking in various interviews, the model said she had always loved skincare, so it made sense for her to focus her efforts in that sector.

The initial launch came with four hit products: a serum, moisturiser, essence and lip treatment (which has had a couple of limited edition flavour extensions, from strawberry to jelly bean). With products suitable for sensitive skin, formulated with the help of dermatologists, and reasonably priced, rhode has been received well by skincare enthusiasts and beauty editors alike.

Now, the brand is extending its core line, with the announcement of pineapple refresh. Billed as “a skin-refreshing formula that leaves skin clean, soft and supple”, it boasts ingredients such as polyglutamic acid, green tea extract and – crucially – pineapple enzyme.

But how does pineapple refresh fare? We put it to the test to find out.

How we tested the rhode pineapple refresh cleanser

We received a lab sample of the pineapple refresh before the launch was officially announced. The sample we received wasn’t full size, but it was enough for us to use every day for around two weeks ahead of writing this review.

During that time, we were able to get a real feel for the product and see how it worked as a make-up remover and a second evening cleanse. For reference, our skin is blemish-prone and sits somewhere in the middle of oily and dry.

Rhode pineapple refresh cleanser

  • Key ingredients: Polyglutamic acid, green tea extract, pineapple enzyme
  • Ophthalmologist tested: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Lathers easily
    • Gently exfoliates
    • Suitable for sensitive skin
  • Take note
    • Skin felt a little tight after use

We were super excited at the prospect of a cleanser from rhode because it feels like the missing piece of the puzzle. Pineapple refresh is a balm-to-lather cleanser designed to gently remove make-up and SPF without stripping the skin. It’s formulated with hydrating polyglutamic acid, anti-inflammatory green tea extract and pineapple enzyme, which offers a gentle exfoliation.

We’ve been using it each evening for around two weeks, and, so far, we’re impressed. Like everything else in the brand’s range, it’s fragrance-free, and the formula itself is almost gel-like upon application. We like that it lathers up incredibly well with a little bit of water and minimal effort, working to break down the hardiest of longwear foundations. We also appreciated the inclusion of the pineapple enzyme, as we’re fans of gentle exfoliants, so we didn’t need to include a separate exfoliating step in our routine.

The one downside is we found that it left our skin feeling a little bit tight post-cleanse. That being said, our skin didn’t feel dry, so the tightness could be down to the cold weather we’ve been experiencing rather than something caused by the cleanser. Overall, this is another great launch from rhode, and we like that, as a brand, sensitive skin is truly considered.

If you want to get your hands on it, the pineapple refresh cleanser will be available to buy from 25 January, but you can sign up to join the waiting list now.

The verdict: Rhode pineapple refresh cleanser

Although our skin was left feeling a little tight post-cleanse, overall, we were impressed with rhode’s pineapple refresh cleanser. We liked the fact the fragrance-free formula gently exfoliates, and it was even able to break down longwear foundation. If you’re a fan of rhode’s other skincare products, or even if you fancy trying the brand for the first time, we don’t think you’ll be disappointed by this latest addition to the range.

Looking for more skincare from Hailey Bieber’s brand? Read our full review of rhode

