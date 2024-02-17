Joanna Lumley makes surprise appearance on London Fashion Week runway

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joanna Lumley made a surprise appearance on the first day of London Fashion Week as she had a starring role in a runway show.

The British actor, who recently starred in the Netflix series Fool Me Once, performed a moving monologue in the opening segment of luxury accessories brand Completedworks’ runway show.

As she delivered her lines, Lumley sat on a metallic bed, wearing the brand’s bow crossbody bag, surrounded by a stack of magazines and burnt toast.

Her hair was pinned up in an updo and she wore loose cream trousers and a matching top, paired with Adidas Sambas in a nude and white colourway and silver jewellery.

After the presentation, Lumley spoke to British Vogue about her own style ethos.

“I think the whole thing about fashion is if you can’t go badly wrong, you’ll never go really right,” she said.

Lumley started her career as a model, so this isn’t her first run-in with fashion – she famously played stylish ex-model and fashion director Patsy Stone in the cult British sitcom Absolutely Fabulous.

Lumley is familiar with the fashion world. She has a long-standing relationship with British heritage fashion house Burberry – she modelled for the label in the 1970s and appeared at a pop-up for its new Harrods takeover earlier this month.

She also hosted the third annual Fashion For The Brave event at London’s Dorchester Hotel in 2013, where there was an auction and runway show to raise money for wounded soldiers.

Completedworks is a British accessories brand founded by artistic director Anna Jewsbury, whose pieces have been worn by celebrities including Jodie Comer, Naomie Harris and Emma Watson.

The brand showed its autumn/winter 2024 collection on the first day of London Fashion Week on Friday (16 February), and was joined on the schedule by designers like Paul Costelloe, Sinéad O’Dwyer, Mark Fast and Bora Aksu.

Joanna Lumley has always been interested in fashion (PA )

Canadian-born, London-based designer Mark Fast showcased vibrant outfits for his autumn/winter 2024 collection, including shearling coats, bright pops of knitwear and Noughties-inspired denim pieces.

Strictly Come Dancing finalist Bobby Brazier was spotted on the front row wearing a plain black T-shirt, denim jeans and brown suede boots, next to model Delphi Primrose.

Irish presenter Laura Whitmore also watched the show, wearing a black denim matching jacket and maxi skirt, with knee-high boots.

With additional reporting from PA.