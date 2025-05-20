Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thoughtful and personalised, initial jewellery is the kind of gift that’s perfect for any milestone, whether that’s a birthday or anniversary. From letter necklaces to birthstone bracelets, the jewellery style also has timeless appeal – think Carrie Bradshaw’s signature necklace or Kate Middleton’s monogrammed pieces.

Whether you’re shopping for a loved one or after a sentimental piece for yourself, Lily & Roo’s initial jewellery range starts from just £45. Founded in 2018, the jewellery label makes all its pieces from recycled silver and gold from a studio in Hatton Garden, London.

Its goal is to make beautiful jewellery at affordable price points, with the label becoming a go-to destination for special occasions. Its bridal pieces are bestsellers while the personalised pieces make the perfect keepsake.

Though perennially chic, initial jewellery has had a resurgence in the last year. Kristen Bell’s character Joanne in Nobody Wants This made a case for chunky initial necklaces while Taylor Swift wore her ‘T’ necklace to the Superbowl and went on to repurpose it as a thigh chain for the Grammys.

So, whether you’re leaning into the timeless trend this season or looking for a thoughtful gift for a loved one, these are the best Lily & Roo initial jewellery pieces to shop now.

Lily & Roo silver initial necklace: £69, Lilyandroo.com

open image in gallery ( Lily & Roo )

This sterling silver necklace comes complete with a single letter charm, making it a simple but sentimental gift for someone special (you could also add additional silver letter charms to represent multiple initials or even nicknames). The dainty design is ideal for layering, with the necklace featuring an extendable 16-18in chain.

Lily & Roo solid gold miniature initial letter necklace: £190, Lilyandroo.com

open image in gallery ( Lily & Roo )

If you’re going the extra mile with gifting, this solid gold style exudes elegance. Made of solid 9 carat gold, it’s designed to stand the test of time. The style features an extender – it can be worn at either 16inch (41cm) or 18inch (46cm) – meaning the necklace can easily be layered with other jewellery pieces. You can choose from any letter in the alphabet and, if yellow gold doesn’t suit your personal style, it’s also available in solid white gold (a real treat).

Lily & Roo gold pearl initial bracelet: £89, Lilyandroo.com

open image in gallery ( Lily & Roo )

Putting a stylish spin on initial jewellery, this bracelet is characterised by an assortment of freshwater pearls. Adding that personal touch, you can choose any letter of the alphabet for the single charm. Available in sold sterling silver or 14 carat gold plated sterling silver, the bracelet is an easy way to elevate a wrist stack.

Lily & Roo solid gold curve necklace: £125, Lilyandroo.com

open image in gallery ( Lily & Roo )

This solid gold initial necklace offers stellar value for money at just £125. Made from 9 carat gold, the delicate charm is designed in a stylish curved silhouette. You can choose between any letter of the alphabet, making it a sweet choice for a birthday or anniversary. Adding extra versatility when styling, the necklace features an extendable chain (16-18 or 20in) for layering with other jewellery favourites.

Looking for more jewellery recommendations? Discover the best labels that are worth their weight in gold