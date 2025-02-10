Taylor Swift just rewore this initial necklace at the Super Bowl – shop these similar styles now

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

All eyes were on Taylor Swift as she arrived at the 2025 Super Bowl. Cheering on her boyfriend, the Kansas City Chief star Travis Kelce, as his team took on the Philadelphia Eagles, the singer was seen in a box alongside her mother, the Haim sisters and Ice Spice.

For the sporting occasion, Swift wore a white blazer, tank top, sparkly denim shorts and tall white boots. But it was her choice of jewellery that stole the spotlight.

Repurposing the initial “T” charm that she wore as a thigh chain to the Grammys last week, the singer plumped for the bespoke piece again, this time choosing to wear it on a pendant chain for the Super Bowl.

Swift’s “T” necklace is a Lorraine Schwartz piece, which was designed in collaboration with the jewellery brand ahead of the singer’s red carpet appearance. Fans of the star have debated if she was referencing the Tortured Poets Department song, Guilty as Sin, with her Grammys look, which saw the ruby-jewelled pendant worn on a thigh chain and styled with a matching ruby red Vivienne Westwood dress.

As for the hidden meaning behind Swift’s Super Bowl look, some have said the “T” on the necklace is in fact for Travis. In her 2017 song Call It What You Want, Swift sings: “I want to wear his initial / on a chain 'round my neck, chain 'round my neck / Not because he owns me / But 'cause he really knows me.”

Whether it’s in homage to herself or her boyfriend, Swift’s jewellery choice nods to the timeless appeal of personalised pieces – think Carrie Bradshaw’s signature necklace or Kate Middleton’s monogrammed pieces.

So, whether you’re channeling Swift at the Super Bowl and Grammys or searching for an Eleventh-hour Valentine’s Day gift, these are the initial pieces to shop from Missoma, Astrid & Miyu and more.

Missoma curly molten initial pendant necklace: £145, Missoma.com

Missoma’s bestselling molten initial pendant is a contemporary twist on the classic jewellery style. The delicate gold chain is complete with your choice of letter in a bespoke hand-drawn font. Designed with 18 carat gold plated vermeil on recycled sterling silver, the adjustable chain lends it to layering and stacking with other pieces.

Mejuri bold letter pendant necklace: £148, Mejuri.com

Mejuri’s initial necklace has a vintage feel thanks to the accordion pattern. Handcrafted from 18 carat gold vermeil, each pendant comes with a 20-22in dainty gold chain. The generous size of the charm makes it a real statement piece, à la Swift’s style.

Astrid & Miyu initial bold pendant necklace: £140, Astridandmiyu.com

This bold style from Astrid & Miyu is available in 18 carat gold plated recycled sterling silver or rhodium plated recycled sterling silver. The large charm contrasts the delicate chain, with the letter characterised by its fluid, unique shape.

