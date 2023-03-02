Anthropologie has dropped a £115 dupe of Bottega’s £2,500 Jodie bag

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More often than not tucked under the arm of Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, Bottega’s cult Jodie satchel is this season’s must-have bag.

The buzzy accessory is characterised by the Italian label’s signature woven lattice detailing and slouchy silhouette, becoming the latest A-lister go-to – with a premium price tag to match.

Coming in a range of sizes and colours, the mini Jodie will set you back £1,880, while the largest style costs £4,645. But if you’re looking to get the designer look for less, Anthroplogie has come through with the best dupe we’ve seen this season.

Characterised by a Bottega-inspired woven lattice finish, the Melie Bianco bag is crafted from soft, vegan-friendly leather and comes in three colourways. In fact, the LA-based label is one of our favourite vegan handbag brands, owing to designs that are far more luxurious than their prices suggest.

Whether you opt for the sleek black, playful green or minimalist ivory, the high-street alternative to the designer bag will save you about £2,400. Here’s how to get your hands on one in time for spring.

Melie Bianco Brigette large satchel: £115, Anthropologie.com

(Anthropologie)

Designed in a satchel silhouette, Melie Bianco’s bag also boasts the same woven lattice detailing and distinctive handle knot as Bottega’s coveted Jodie bag. Better still, it’s crafted from soft, vegan-friendly leather, making it a more ethical purchase.

A similar size to Bottega’s teen Jodie bag, the spacious satchel leaves ample room for your valuables. Slotting seamlessly into your wardrobe for spring, the ivory and black colourways are perfect for minimalists, while the bold green finish will inject some colour into your ensembles.

Buy now

Bottega Veneta teen Jodie bag: £2,510, Bottegaveneta.com

(Bottega Veneta)

If you’re looking for the original, Bottega’s teen Jodie bag is well worth the investment. Adding some texture to your ensembles, the woven lattice detailing is a classic for good reason, while the lamb skin leather ensures its durability.

Coming in a choice of 15 finishes, you’re bound to find one that suits your taste. Designed in a laidback, slouchy, satchel style, it’s practical enough for the office yet sufficiently stylish to tuck under your arm at the weekend.

Buy now

