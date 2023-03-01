Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There are few bags as timeless as Celine’s box crossbody. Crafted from calfskin leather with luxe gold finishing, the classic design has continued to grace the label’s collections since the bag’s debut in 2011.

Loved by the style set for its boxy silhouette and smooth-grain finish, it can elevate even the simplest of outfits. But with its £2,550 price tag (£2,950 for the larger size), the cult bag remains on the wish list for us mere mortals.

So, when M&S expanded its roster of designer-inspired bags with a £35 dupe of Celine’s black crossbody, it soon sold out (naturally). But now, it’s back – alongside three new finishes that are perfect for spring.

Available in black, latte, khaki and blossom-pink colours, the high-street take features a faux-leather finish, to emulate Celine’s coveted bag, as well as a gold-effect pushlock fastening and adjustable crossbody strap.

If you’re looking to cop M&S’s Celine-inspired bag for the season ahead (saving yourself £2,515), here’s everything you need to know about the high-street dupe.

(Marks and Spencer)

Crafted from smooth-looking faux leather, M&S’s crossbody is an ideal alternative to Celine’s luxe clasp bag. Boasting an adjustable strap for a comfortable fit, and brushed gold-effect hardware, all the key design details are there.

With two spacious compartments, a zipped pocket and a push-lock fastening, to keep essentials secure, it’s both functional and fashionable. Whether elevating your weekend ensembles or holding your valuables while out for dinner, the sleek design is a fail-safe option.

Buy now

Celine teen classic bag in box calfskin: £2,550, Celine.com

(Celine)

While M&S’s bag is a stellar affordable alternative, you just can’t beat the original. Characterised by the smooth, calfskin leather outer, lambskin inner and gold fastening, the decadent crossbody is simple yet timelessly stylish.

Offering versatility, you can choose to hand carry, shoulder carry or wear crossbody, while the two inner compartments and pull tab closure ensure its practicality. If you prefer a larger bag, there’s also a medium size (£2,950, Celine.com).

Buy now

