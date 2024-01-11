Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While the winter festivities may feel like they’ve come to an end, the January sales (for some) are here to put a spring in your step. So, whether you’re looking to spend that Christmas money, get good use out of your gift cards or simply relax into January with a bit of retail therapy, now is the time to shop.

Laptops, clothing, mattresses and more have all had a price slash at a host of our favourite retailers – John Lewis, Amazon and Argos included. But, for jewellery fans, there’s even better news, as the Pandora winter sale is now well underway.

Home to beloved bracelets, collectable charms, necklaces, rings and much more, the Copenhagen-based brand has racked up a rather impressive fan base, and some of its most popular products have been added to the sale.

Savings of up to 50 per cent can be found across the delightful Disney collection, the modern Pandora Me collection and the much-loved Marvel collection, along with a whole host of bestsellers.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite Pandora bargain-bucket finds, so keep scrolling to see the selection. And, remember, when it comes to shopping the sales, if you love something, it’s best to move quickly before it sells out.

Pandora x Disney Aladdin Princess Jasmine dangle charm: Was £55, now £30, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

Disney-lovers are sure to have picked up a pretty Pandora charm or two from this coveted collab. Complete with a green brilliant-cut man-made crystal, this Princess Jasmine charm is absolutely adorable. Plus, it’s sure to add a pop of colour to any charm bracelet.

Buy now

Pandora domed golden heart clasp snake chain bracelet: Was £100, now £60, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

If you’re looking to start your own Pandora charm collection, need a back-up bracelet or are looking for a great gift for Valentine’s Day or a January birthday, this snake-chain option is sure to go down a treat, with its gold-tone heart adding an extra element of interest. Now with a saving of 40 per cent, it’s the ideal time to nab one for less.

Buy now

Pandora x Marvel Spider-Man mask pavé stud earrings: Was £55, now £35, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

For Marvel fans, the Pandora collaboration provides a fun way to bring your superhero fandom into your fashion choices. This Spider-Man option is the perfect example, with two tiny studs covered in cubic zirconia set in the shape of the superhero’s famous mask.

Buy now

Pandora moments multi snake chain bracelet: Was £125, now £75, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

Although Pandora is best know for its silver styles, the brand stocks a growing range of gold jewellery, too. This 14k rose-gold-plated pick is sure to be striking whether worn alone or stocked up with your favourite charms. Plus, it’s incredibly stylish to mix and match metals now.

Buy now

Pandora sparkling wave stud earrings: Was £55, now £35, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

If you’re after a new pair of everyday earrings, you’re in luck, as this pretty Pandora pair is now on sale with a £20 saving. Combining a wavy line of cubic zirconia in a sterling silver setting, this pair is sure to sparkle and shine yet be suitable for any occasion.

Buy now

Pandora classic teardrop halo ring: Was £60, now £40, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

This sterling silver teardrop halo ring is quite the classic. A rather large cubic zirconia takes centre stage, surrounded by smaller stones all set in the sterling silver band. It’s certainly a chic and timeless pick that will add a little extra sparkle to any outfit.

Buy now

Pandora sparkling pave tennis bracelet: Was £125, now £75, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

Tennis bracelets are quite the fashionable find, especially one as bright and bold as this. Combining 14k rose-gold plating with green man-made crystals, it is certainly a statement piece. Now, coming in at less than £100, it’s sure to be even more tempting.

Buy now

Pandora sparkling crown ring: Was £60, now £40, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

Pandora’s princess and crown rings are some of the brand’s most popular pieces, so a saving of 33 per cent is sure to turn heads. Cut in the classic crown shape, this sterling silver style is quite striking, especially as cubic zirconias help it sparkle and shine.

Buy now

Still searching for the best January sales deals? Check out our comprehensive guide