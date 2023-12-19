Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Few people are sale fiends like us here at IndyBest. Just like our readers, we truly love to bag a bargain, so much so, we dedicate a large portion of our time seeking out the best bargains, so you don’t have to, and the January sales see some of the best clothing deals around.

While Christmas brings with it a whole host of excitement, Boxing Day brings the start of the sale season, with plenty of discounts on clothing, shoes, jewellery and much more. Plus, thanks to the rise in online ordering, you can now bag a bargain from the comfort of your own couch. This means any generous Christmas gift vouchers can be quickly spent and stretched to cover a good deal more.

So, if you’re looking to pick up a few extra products or even exchange a few less-than-fabulous Christmas gifts, you’re sure to find savings across key brands such as Zara, H&M, Net-a-Porter and many more. Keep scrolling below for all the information we have so far, from when the sales are set to start and what deals are already available to shop now.

When will the fashion January sales deals begin in 2024?

Traditionally, this sale season kicks off on 26 December with the Boxing Day sales, before stretching into January. Unlike Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales, which can start days and weeks earlier, most brands stick rigidly to launching deals on Boxing Day and 1 January during the festive sales season.

When will the best fashion January sales deals end?

Although we can never say for sure, the January sales do seem to go on for a rather lengthy amount of time, so you should see savings up until the end of the month. Although, as with any sale, it’s sometimes best to snap up the deals you love fast, in case they sell out.

What were the best fashion January sales deals in 2023?

Last year, we were treated to a whole host of standout sale finds, across jewellery, clothing, shoes and more. One of our favourite deals was on the Missoma engravable square locket rope necklace, which dropped in price from £179 to £117, although, sadly, it is no longer in stock. Meanwhile, Arket’s mid-length down coat fell from £175 to £88 and is now on sale for £105. The Coach market leather tote bag was reduced by over £100, too, although, again is no longer in stock.

What can we expect from the January sales this year and which brands take part?

As most brands don’t release their sale section until Boxing Day, we can’t say for certain which ones will definitely be taking part just yet. Looking at previous years though, a whole host of retailers, including John Lewis, Liberty, Selfridges, Warehouse, Monica Vinader and more do all drop their prices around this time of year.

What are the best fashion deals right now?

If you can’t wait to bag a bargain, we’ve rounded up the best deals available now.

Rixo Kelly feathered midi skirt: Was £235, now £145, Rixolondon.com

(Rixo)

If you’re still searching for a party outfit, the Rixo sale could come in handy. This silky black pencil skirt fits the bill just perfectly and even includes a feathery trim to make it much more festive. Right now, it’s on sale with close to 40 per cent off.

Reiss walker hooded quilted mid-length parka: Was £398, now £155, Reiss.com

(Reiss)

Reiss always has a sale on the outlet section of its website, and there are some real steals to be found. This men’s parka coat has seen a saving of more than 60 per cent, which is pretty impressive, considering coats are a key item at this time of year. Plus, the cream colourway is incredibly chic.

Ghost Charlotte satin crepe jacket: Was £195, now £70, Ghost.co.uk

(Ghost)

Ghost is a great go-to brand for party pieces, and this jacket is a great example. Covered in thousands of tiny silver sequins, this lightweight layer is sure to liven up any look, whether worn with jeans or sparkly trousers. It’s seen a saving of more than £100, making it even more tempting.

Moss tailored fit copper corduroy suit: Was £229, now £149, Moss.co.uk

(Moss)

Corduroy made quite the comeback this season, with the textured fabric cropping up as coats, trousers and shirts, so this is another standout sale find. Now reduced by an impressive 34 per cent, this two-piece suit is sure to liven up many a wardrobe, and it will work for a whole host of occasions, from office days to winter weddings.

Anthropologie long-sleeve corset-back metallic rib knit top: Was £70, now £35, Anthropologie.com

(Anthropologie)

If you’re after an everyday basic, a 50 per cent saving is sure to go down a treat. With a metallic thread and lace-up back, this top has a lot going on yet can be worn for almost every occasion. We particularly love its light lilac colour.

Kenzo varsity jungle cotton-jersey sweatshirt: Was £270, now £162, Coggles.com

(Coggles)

If you’re a logo-lover, this Kenzo cop could be for you. The black cotton sweatshirt is sure to be comfortable while making a statement with the colourful tiger embroidery, which can be styled in a whole host of ways. Currently sitting in the Coggles sale with a saving of 40 per cent, it’s a pretty impressive discount.

