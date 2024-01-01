January sales 2024 – live: Best deals on Xbox, Pandora and more
From cordless vacuums to air fryers and iPads, shop the best of the New Year deals
Happy New Year! Just like that, 2024 is here and while January often gets a bad rep, there’s one thing that can help brighten up a dreary month: the January sales.
Starting off with a bang, the sale offers you the chance to enjoy serious savings. From John Lewis, Currys and Asos to Lookfantastic and Coggles, all our favourite retailers take part, with thousands of discounts dropping throughout the month.
From bargains on cordless vacuums and air fryers to skincare discounts and tech savings, the IndyBest team will be on hand throughout the sale, bringing you all of the best deals from the likes of Amazon, Argos and more. So, sit back, soothe your sore head after New Year celebrations and follow this January sales blog.
Calling all beauty buffs; save 40% on Olaplex
Olaplex no3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £16.96, Amazon.co.uk
Olaplex’s no.3 hair perfector needs little introduction. The cult hair product is a tried and tested fast track to healthier locks, and you can save 42 per cent on it right now, thanks to Amazon. Designed for weekly use, the treatment aims to repair the hair’s bonds, while improving the look and feel of split ends and strand damage.
In their review of Olaplex no.3 hair perfector, our writer said: “We found it to be a really effective at-home solution, so much so, we’d go as far as to say it produced results that were far better than other at-home treatments we’ve used in the past.”
Gamers, there’s 25% off the Xbox series x
Xbox Series X: Was £479.99, now £359.99, Amazon.co.uk
The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s most powerful machine. Large and cuboid but completely silent, it matches the performance of a high-end gaming PC – loading games in a snap and booting up menus in a fraction of a second. If you’ve been waiting years for the Xbox Series X to come down in price, your time has come. With this Amazon deal, you can save more than 20 per cent on the next-generation console.
The new year is here – and what better way to ring in the new year than with a bargain? The January sales are well underway and we’ll be bringing you the best of the new year deals in this blog and in our guide. To help you on your way, our edit below has the creme de la creme of January deals. You’re welcome.
When do the January sales 2024 start in the UK?
All our favourite retailers take part, from Amazon and Argos to John Lewis and Asos