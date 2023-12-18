Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With the Christmas celebrations over, the January blues can set in for many of us, but the New Year sales help brighten up a long, cold, grey month, with plenty of January sales deals to look forward to.

From John Lewis and Asos to Lookfantastic and Coggles, all our favourite retailers take part, with thousands of discounts starting 2024 off with a bang.

Whether you’re looking for a bargain on home appliances (think cordless vacuums and air fryers), want to stock up on skincare, treat yourself to some new tech or that designer bag you’ve had your eye on from Ganni, Cos or Zara, the January sales offers can even last right up to the end of the month.

During a time when some of us feel a financial pinch, the sales offer a chance to shop savvily for the new year ahead, and we’re here to help. True to form, the IndyBest team will be on hand throughout the sales with the crème de la crème of offers from the likes of Amazon, Argos and more.

Whether you’re equipping yourself to smash resolutions or simply combatting the January blues, you can find everything you need to know about the 2024 January sales here.

What dates are the January sales?

The New Year sales kick off on 1 January, with retailers clearing old stock for the new year. Some retailers kick off early, on the day after Boxing Day (see Amazon), while many stores continue their offers right through to 31 January.

Is it worth waiting for the January sales?

Following the Christmas festivities, January can be a tricky time financially, so if you’re looking to start the new year with a few bargains, the sales are well worth a browse. But, as always, make sure you only buy what you really need.

Are the January sales cheaper than Black Friday?

According to Money Saving Expert, Black Friday tends to see the strongest offers of the year, owing to blanket discounts, side-wide codes and “up to” sales off everything. It’s difficult to compare the January sales to other sale periods, as it tends to be retailers trying to shift surplus stock, rather than store-wide discounts.

What do people buy most of in January?

The January sales tend to see people stocking up on household and health products for the new year ahead, as well as cheap tech, power tools and offers across clothing.

Best early January sales deals to shop now

Xbox series X: Was £479.99, now £342.42, Amazon.co.uk

(Microsoft)

The Xbox series X is Microsoft’s most powerful machine. Large and cuboid but completely silent, it matches the performance of a high-end gaming PC – loading games in a snap and booting up menus in a fraction of a second. If you’ve been waiting years for the Xbox series X to come down in price, your time has come. With this Amazon deal, you can save a whopping 29 per cent on the next-generation console, reducing it to just £342.42.

Buy now

Amazon Echo dot: Was £54.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The latest, fifth-generation Echo dot has the same design as its predecessor but with improved audio quality and deeper bass from its single 1.73in speaker. With the many features of the Alexa voice assistant, the Echo Dot can be used as a handy timer in the kitchen, an alarm clock in the bedroom, a radio in the office, or a way to control smart home devices, such as smart plugs and smart lights.

Buy now

Daewoo halogen air fryer low fat oven: Was £89.99, now £39.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

(Robert Dyas)

An air fryer for less than £40? Sign us up. Helping you rustle up quick, healthy and easy meals with less fat, this halogen air fryer has both a carbon heating bulb and a built-in fan to circulate the air evenly. With its 12l capacity, it’s large enough for the entire family, while its two heating racks enable you to cook different food at the same time. Plus, the self-cleaning function means you simply add warm, soapy water and let the appliance do the hard graft for you.

Buy now

Elemis pro collagen cleansing balm, 100g: Was £48, now £38.40, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

A must-have in your skincare regime, this cult three-in-one cleansing balm is lauded by beauty editors. Nourishing skin and melting away the day’s make-up, it’s super hydrating and helps boost the skin’s elasticity. Now, you can save nearly £10, thanks to Lookfantastic.

Buy now

Dyson airwrap multi-styler and dryer with presentation case and comb: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Boots.com

(Boots)

The ultimate gift or payday purchase for beauty lovers, Dyson’s airwrap currently has a rare discount at Boots. Naturally, we’ve reviewed the Dyson airwrap multi-styler. In their review, our tester noted it’s “definitely better than the original”, praising the “improved attachments” for feeling “well thought out”.

Buy now

