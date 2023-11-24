Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christmas preparations are well underway. In fact, it’s hard to walk into any bar, restaurant or even down the high street without spotting sparkling lights and mistletoe. But one area where being well prepared really does pay off is getting your gifts bought early, and Coggles is a one-stop shop for fashion fans.

Stocking a huge range of brands from Ganni and Gucci to Ralph Lauren and Rains, the retailer is well-versed in luxury fashion finds. So, it’s a great place to find those extra special festive treats.

Right now, Coggles is offering a discount of 30 per cent on a large selection of premium products. Just be sure to use the discount code “CG30” at checkout in order to receive the discount, and take note that savings will end at 9am on 28 November.

If searching through the site’s never-ending list of high-end labelled looks seems a little stressful, then you’re in luck, as I’ve handpicked some of my favourite finds below for men, women, and everyone to enjoy.

Keep scrolling to see the fashion finds that are sure to be met with a smile come Christmas Day. And, to please all bargain hunters, I’ve even made a note below of which ones are currently sat in the sale, too.

Vivienne Westwood women's minnie bas relief earrings: £100, Coggles.com

For jewellery lovers, Vivienne Westwood is a pretty safe bet, especially when it comes to standout Christmas finds. These platinum-plated brass earrings studded in Swarovski crystals have been carved into the shape of the luxury label’s iconic logo making them instantly recognisable.

Axel Arigato men's clean 90 leather cupsole trainers: Was £205, now £143.50, Coggles.com

Falling into the Coggles Black Friday sale when using code “CG30”, these Axel Arigato trainers have a saving of a handy 30 per cent. The sleek navy colourway will always be a classic, slotting into almost anyone’s wardrobe, and the style can be worn for every occasion too, whether popping to the shops or having a drink in a bar.

Barbour women’s lambswool woven scarf: Was £30, now £21, Coggles.com

If you’ve got someone incredibly picky on your Christmas gift-giving list, a scarf is one of the safest options. With no stress about sizing, this snuggly lambswool find is sure to go down a treat. And, with a saving of 30 per cent, it’s pretty pocket-friendly, too.

Coach tabby 26 leather shoulder bag: Was £450, now £315, Coggles.com

The Coach tabby bag was one of the most sought-after accessories of the year, so seeing it in the Coggles Black Friday sale is sure to have many a fashion fan flying to the checkout. Made from pebble grain leather, it’s sharp, chic and sits on the smaller side, although is still large enough to hold a phone, keys and AirPods (which are incidentally currently reduced to their lowest-ever price).

Carhartt WIP danville quilted nylon down jacket: Was £290, now £203, Coggles.com

As we’re entering the colder months, Christmas is a great time to gift cosy comforts, and what better to buy than a puffer coat? Also in the sale with a 30 per cent saving if using code “CG30” is this cream Carhartt option, complete with a down and feather filling to keep them wonderfully warm.

Ganni ribbed wool beanie: Was £85, now £59.50, Coggles.com

A Ganni beanie is sure to be at the top of many a fashion fan’s Christmas wishlist, so why not treat them (or yourself) to it while it’s reduced by 30 per cent in the Coggles Black Friday sale? As we enter the winter season it is certainly something to get excited about. Crafted from a blend of recycled and new wool, it’s soft, cosy, and will keep you warm as the cold spell starts.

Marc Jacobs women’s snapshot MJ cross body bag: Was £300, now £210, Coggles.com

These Marc Jacobs bags just seem to be getting more popular, so it’s another star buy at 30 per cent off, no discount code required. Crafted from a beige Saffiano leather, it’s certainly chic, while the crossbody strap adds a gold glint to sparkle.

Dr. Martens men’s adrian leather loafers: Was £149, now £104.30, Coggles.com

Dr. Martens has a huge fan club and these loafers are quite the classic. Combining the formal loafer fit with the brand’s iconic super thick sole, they’re a standout fashion find and a 30 per cent saving is excellent.

Ami x Coggles de couer cotton baseball cap: Was £115, now £80.50, Coggles.com

If in doubt, opt for a baseball cap, and Ami is one of the most sought-after brands of the year. This chic cotton style is clean, crisp and includes the adorable Ami heart logo front and centre. Again, code “CG30” will get you a 30 per cent saving, so be sure to include it when you check out.

Rains matte-shell backpack: Was £79, now £55.30, Coggles.com

If you’re shopping for a fashion fan who also loves things to be functional, then fews brands will serve you better than Rains. While it may look like your everyday backpack, this bag has been crafted from the brand’s signature showerproof shell fabric, meaning your laptop, gym kit or overnight essentials will stay dry even if you’re caught in a downpour.

